ASUDevils - Defense, pitching leads the way to nab first Friday night win in 2021

Friday nights under the lights of Phoenix Municipal Stadium haven’t been friendly to the No. 19 Sun Devils (6-2) through the early goings of this young 2021 season. Opening night was spoiled by a grand slam in the top of the ninth from Sac State catcher Dawsen Bacho. A week later, facing off against the Hawaii Warriors, the visitors piled on the runs in the final frame as well, taking a one-run lead courtesy of a sac fly to center.





On the first Friday in March, Arizona State was determined to break that streak of losses to open weekend series, but against the one-win Utah Utes (1-6), a contest that might’ve appeared to be an easy trot to victory became a late-night slugfest. Arizona State prevailed 4-3, but not without its fair share of challenges and jams.





Let’s start at the top of the fourth. Trailing 2-0 after a third-inning two-run shot from Utah freshman first baseman Trey Clarkson, sophomore righty Tyler Thornton found himself in a sticky situation. For the fourth consecutive frame, Thornton let the leadoff hitter reach base. The Utes followed up with a double, advancing the runners to second and third with no outs on the board. Thornton struck out the next batter to log an out before Sun Devil manager Tracy Smith came to the mound to discuss the situation with his pitcher and infield. Upon Smith’s departure, Thornton hit the next batter he faced on the subsequent pitch.





Bases loaded, one out. Never one to back down from a challenge, Thornton collected himself, retiring the next two batters he faced, stranding all three and preserving the two-run deficit from further expansion.





ASU’s next defensive crisis came in the eighth, as freshman righty Cam Dennie toed the rubber for the Sun Devils. Dennie hit the first batter he faced before allowing a walk and an RBI single across the next two of three Utes that stepped up to the plate. The aforementioned single closed ASU’s 4-2 lead to just a single run. With two on and one out, freshman closer Ethan Long entered the game in an extremely high-leverage situation, which only intensified after the freshman walked the first batter he faced in the frame.





“I knew that we were up by one, runners on first and third – the immediate thought was to get a ground ball,” Long explained. “They ended up stealing, so no second and third, and I walked that (batter), so I had the bases loaded. I just kind of toned myself down, did a little breathing, and realized I just need to throw strikes. My defense is so good behind me no matter what I do; if I throw strikes and put the ball in play, we’ll get the out and win this game.”





With the bases loaded and one out, Long followed Thornton’s lead from the fourth, retiring the side with two subsequent outs and a particularly magical escape on a potential sac fly opportunity in right field. Freshman right-fielder Kai Murphy sat under the towering shot to the shallow portion of his area before making the catch and firing a dart to the cutoff man Nate Baez, who held the lead runner at third. Utah was lurking but couldn’t get a bite in.





The admirable stand in the eighth from the Sun Devils displayed the team’s resiliency tenfold, as ASU’s defense refused to back down to the pressure of high-leverage situations. Overall, the stellar Sun Devil defense, who logged no errors on Friday night, stranded 13 Utes on the basepaths.





“Pitching-wise, it’s easy to pitch when you have probably the best defense in the country,” Long proclaimed. “If you throw strikes and put the ball in play, I’m pretty confident that our defense will make plays and get the out.”





Long went on to record the final three outs of the contest in the ninth, claiming the save in a game that saw four different Sun Devil relievers after a dicey start from Thornton. The sophomore starter went for four innings and racked up 91 pitches while allowing four hits, two runs (both earned), three walks and eight strikeouts.





“I liked his competitiveness,” Smith said. “You’re not going to have your best stuff or the best results all the time, but as long as you’re competing, I don’t have an issue with that… The pitch count was too high (otherwise), for a Friday night, we have to be able to get a little deeper in the game.”





The Sun Devil pitching staff was hit with catastrophic news this past week as freshman lefty Cooper Benson and junior righty Boyd Vander Kooi are set to miss the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery, leaving Tracy Smith without his number one and two pitchers. However, the experienced Sun Devil skipper discussed a bright side to the unfortunate forthcomings early this season and how the duo’s absence will open up chances for others.









“It just adds another layer, and that goes back to we are going to have to have some guys step up,” Smith mentioned. “It forces our hand a little bit. It’s a wonderful opportunity for some new guys to get out there.”





On the basepaths and in the batter’s box on Friday night, the Sun Devils continued to jump at opportunities and opposing mistakes, stacking up the base hits and walks en route to scoring chances throughout.





ASU responded to Utah’s early lead with a pair of singles from the Sun Devils named Hunter, freshman third baseman Hunter Haas and junior designated hitter Hunter Jump, who scored on a sac fly to right and a groundout to second, respectively.





In the seventh, the Sun Devils broke a two-run stalemate. Murphy slotted to left field on an 0-2 count before advancing to third on a flyout to deep left. Freshman Blake Pivaroff, who has come in on two separate occasions to pinch hit and executed flawlessly, continued his streak of clutch appearances. Pivaroff knocked a shot directly into the right center gap, allowing Murphy to score, making the freshman 3-3 on the season.





Redshirt freshman outfielder Seth Nager took Pivaroff’s spot at first and stole second almost immediately. Nager grabbed another bag after an errant throw from the Utes catcher drifted into the outfield. With two outs in the frame, junior shortstop Drew Swift chopped a ball to third base, running hard to the bag at first. A simple miscue from Utah's first baseman Trey Clarkson allowed ASU to cash in another run with Nager darting across the plate.





The limited crowd in attendance erupted from their seats, and even though it was an official attendance of 720 fans, the silence of “Covid crowds” was no more. Smith was grateful for the opportunity to welcome fans back into the ballpark but wasn’t completely satisfied.





“It’s nice when you look out here, and you see people in the seats; I think the guys like playing in front of people, most people do,” Smith said. He began to smirk: “Volume-wise, I think we can turn it up a little bit; we can still try to aspire to get a little noise in the stadium.”





Without the power hitters of ASU’s past, the Sun Devils have become increasingly reliant on execution on the basepaths. From an outside perspective, Arizona State looks as if they’re playing small ball, but Smith has started to think otherwise.





“We ought to drop our small-ball verbiage,” Smith smirked. “What I would call it is good baseball…. We have to run the bases well; we have to take the next base when they throw to the wrong one and those types of things.”





“Moving forward, I’m not going to call it small ball; I’m going to call it good baseball – as long as we keep playing good baseball, you’re going to put yourself in a chance to win if you (also) pitch and play defense.”





Arizona State will return to the Phoenix Muni diamond to face the same Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon and again after that for the Sunday matinee. While it’s the first Friday win for ASU on the young season, Smith isn’t one to get bogged down in the bigger picture; rather, it’s a more of a tunnel vision sort of mindset.









“It feels good to win (on a Friday),” Smith noted. “We are going to feel good about this win against Utah for a little bit, and then we have to refocus and get ready for tomorrow afternoon. If you sit back and start thinking, you’ve got everything figured out or life’s good; this game has a way of being really, really cruel to you, so we are just happy to get out of here and start this weekend on a good note and take nothing for granted.”



