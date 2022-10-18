Graduate transfer Nesta Jade Silvera has become something of a spokesperson for the Arizona State defense. The defensive lineman consistently speaks about the unit’s performance, offering accountability and perspective. He took responsibility again on Tuesday afternoon, also expressing excitement for an impending change in defensive philosophy.





Defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson indicated on Monday that he thinks the defense has to be applying more pressure from areas other than just the front four. Blitzes from linebackers and members of the Sun Devil secondary have been relatively rare to this point but are something fans can expect to see more of moving forward. Silvera emphasized the importance of blitz pressure as a defensive lineman, saying that it allows him and his teammates up front to make plays and not be forced to “sit in there and just get beat up.”





“Pressure definitely helps a guy like me, guys like Omar (Norman-Lott) and BJ Green,” he said enthusiastically. “Being able to switch it up on them a little bit, not having to take those double teams all day. We can just get out there and make some plays, so I’m definitely all for it and looking forward to seeing that.”





Accountability has been prioritized by the coaching staff all year, but especially since Shaun Aguano took over the program. Silvera took ownership of his own performance as well as that of the entire defensive line, stating bluntly that they have not been good enough when it comes to getting to the quarterback and getting him on the ground. Defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez is as hands-on as they come. Silvera believes utilizing his knowledge is of key importance in making the improvements necessary to wreak havoc in the Stanford backfield on Saturday afternoon.





“We’ve improved in a lot of areas, but there are definitely a lot of areas that we can clean up,” Silvera explained. “We got a coach that truly shows us how to do it; we just have to be able to put that into the game. I can’t speak for the back end or the linebackers, but maybe they have stuff to clean up too.”





Personal reflection is often put off to the side during the season for any team-oriented player, which is absolutely the case when it comes to a player like Silvera. Like any college player with lofty goals, however, personal performance is obviously on his radar whenever he suits up. He opened up and assessed his performance as of late, criticizing himself again for not being able to get to the quarterback. The entire D line has struggled in this department, but Silvera is especially frustrated with his own sack total of zero.





“I gotta definitely get that up; it’s something I was really looking forward to doing here,” he said. “I’ve been put in position to make those plays, and I haven’t. So that’s on me. Of course, we all want to go to the next level, but I came here primarily to help this program.”





Henderson’s intention to bring pressure from the second level isn’t just popular with the linemen. It’s tremendously popular with those who will be doing that pressuring.





“I am very excited about that,” junior defensive back Jordan Clark said with a grin. “I think we’re a rush and play man type of team. The more we do that, we’ll be more successful, so I’m really excited for it.”





Cornerback Chris Edmonds agreed, saying that pressure from all corners of the field allows the backs in coverage to focus on covering their man because they know the ball will be coming out quickly. Edmonds talked about the importance of trust when it comes to executing a cohesive defense. Specifically in the secondary.





“When we trust each other as a defense, you can really focus on playing fast and having fun,” Edmunds remarked. “That was a big key for us in the Washington game.”





Many of his teammates have praised the energy that Aguano has brought to the building during his first month at the helm. Edmunds agreed with that sentiment and added that Aguano brings a lot to the table as a motivator and “relentless coach.”





“He tells us every day that no matter what the situation is, he’s going to coach us the same way,” he said. “He’ll be relentless with us in his energy, and that’s what he’s brought to the team.”





The Arizona State offensive line is down its captain this week. Left guard Ladarius Henderson left the Washington game with an injury to his hand and hasn’t been back since.





In his absence, the unit’s depth is being tested. Graduate transfer Chris Martinez has shuffled from right guard to left guard, where he played at San Diego State. The shift isn’t anything too challenging for Martinez. “It’s really about just getting reps in that left hand down stance,” he explained.





Penn State transfer Des Holmes, who has anchored the right tackle role in each of his four games he’s played in, has moved into Martinez’s former position at right guard. Emmit Bohle, a second-team tackle when the team began the season, is now taking first-team reps to Holmes’s right at right tackle. Attrition is part of every football season. And the ability of the ASU offensive line to embrace the next man up mentality displayed by their backup quarterback last week will be pivotal in weathering the storm until Henderson’s return.





“It’s going to be different for sure,” Bohle said of the shifting roles. “I got some work on the right side last week and got a little more comfortable there, and now playing next to Des should be really fun.”





Mike Cavanaugh coaches at one gear no matter the situation: Loud. During the preseason, he boasted his group’s depth and ability for guys to play all over the line. Center Ben Scott has played at tackle and guard before settling at center. Ironically, he’s one of two linemen who haven’t had to make a shift this year. Bohle said that Cavanaugh’s style is the same and that his expectations don’t change based on where guys are lining up.





“It’s pretty much always the same with coach Cav,” Bohle chuckled. “He makes sure we know what we’re going to get and that we know what’s expected of us.”