SEATTLE—The Arizona State Sun Devils suffered their sixth loss this season after a 15-7 loss on the road against the number five ranked Washington Huskies. Although the Sun Devil offense could not put up points, the defensive performance against the third-ranked total offense team in the nation was in head coach Kenny Dillingham’s words, “Unbelievable”.





For context, the Huskies came into the game versus ASU 6-0 (Pac-12 3-0), averaging 44.33 points a game. At the same time, Washington is being led by Heisman Trophy frontrunner Michael Penix Jr. who has a 70.82% completion percentage and averages 368 passing yards a game.





On the Sun Devil side, the record does not indicate the true strength the ASU defense has brought to the table, led by the defensive line. ASU, through six games, was holding opponents to an average of 28.33 points a game and 217 yards through the air a game. Before the game, nevertheless, ASU had only forced one turnover all season which came against USC on a recovered fumble.





Coming into the matchup, Penix was known for three things, not taking sacks, lots of yards, and not throwing many interceptions. The ASU defense had something to say about two of those things very early. After the ASU offense stalled after one first down, Washington got the ball at their own 15-yard line. On third and two, Penix threw a ball downfield, and for the first time this season, a Sun Devil came down with an interception. Defensive back Ro Torrence forced only Penix’s fourth interception through seven games.





That turnover would lead to a field goal attempt that would eventually be blocked. Nonetheless, the Sun Devil defense showed life in an even bigger way all season. The turnover gave the ball right back to the Sun Devil offense, which has not been a recurring theme. Who else to be thankful than quarterback Trenton Bourguet?





“To see them (defense) create all those turnovers, it was super awesome to see”, Bourguet said. “They (defense) played a great game…We (offense) got to have their backs in the future.”





As many Washington fans surely blamed the Penix mistake on a hangover from the win at home over Oregon last week, the Sun Devil defense again let viewers know that this was no fluke. The second drive for the Huskies ended in a punt after only gaining 26 yards. Washington's third drive would go into the second quarter, but Washington was held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time since their week one matchup against Boise State.





In that same third drive, nonetheless, linebacker Caleb McCullough broke up a first down pass deep in ASU territory before safety and Austin Peay transfer Shamari Simmons intercepted Penix for the second time. Simmons doubling the season turnover total for the Sun Devils in only the first half.





Simmons was not done on the night either, as on the ensuing drive for Washington, a fumbled exchange ended up in the hands of Simmons for his second turnover of the day. Washington at this point, had turned the ball over three times in a half, Simmons responsible for two.





“It felt good”, Simmons said. “We’ve been talking about it (turnovers) comes in bunches, it comes in bunches. As soon as we got one, we were just eager to get more.”





At the end of the first half, Penix had a mere 143 yards in the air as ASU held Washington to only three points and 24 yards rushing. A performance for the ages thus far already, credit to ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward who has plenty of experience against the Huskies.





Simmons headlined the secondary, but that does not do justice to how well the secondary stepped up, as ASU did not have a sack. Defensive backs Torrence, Ed Woods, Alphonso Taylor, Dee Ford, Jordan Clark, and Macen Williams, all for the most part, kept the Husky receivers in check. Defensive backs allowed 275 yards but held headline receiver Rome Odunze under 100 yards and kept fellow receiver Ja’Lynn Polk within five yards of his average yardage.





“Our corners, taking those guys one on one on base downs and challenging them [Washington wide receivers],” Dillingham said. “Playing aggressive, playing cover zero (man coverage) on early downs, love how our defense played.”





Moving In front of the defensive backs, the front seven also did not disappoint. The aforementioned McCullough tied Woods for the most solo tackles on the team with six while also assisting that interception from earlier. McCullough also added 1.5 tackles for loss.





McCullough’s right-hand man, BYU transfer Tate Romney did not have the loudest night, with one tackle and a half tackle for loss. In spite of the quiet night, Romney played a crucial role in Washington's fourth turnover of the night. Romney forced a fumble in the third quarter, which was recovered by freshman defensive lineman C.J. Fite.





In the name of somewhat quiet nights, the defensive line did not put on the sack-heavy highlight show ASU fans are somewhat used to; it felt like Penix never had a rhythm due to being pressured in different ways. ASU lost EDGE Clayton Smith in the first half due to a targeting penalty, but BJ Green, Texas transfer Prince Dorbah, Butte College transfer Elijah O’Neal, and Michigan State transfer Dashaun Mallory stepped up in different ways impacting the game.





EDGES Green, O’Neil, and Dorbah set the edges and forced Penix to throw the ball away on multiple occasions. Many of these times on third down, which in turn stalled the Husky Defense and forced field goal tries rather than touchdowns late in the game. Mallory in the middle played a role in limiting the run game for the Huskies and accounted for half of ASU’s pass break-up total with two.





All in all, this game was another statement for the ASU defense. This was Washington's worst performance by far this season, as the Huskies did not score an offensive touchdown. This was the hosts' first win without an offensive touchdown since 2001, and Washington was held to an abominable 13 yards on the ground. The defense, by far giving ASU a chance at an upset in Seattle.





“They played way better than enough to win the football game,” Dillingham said. “Unbelievable job by coach Ward, unbelievable job by our staff, unbelievable job by our players competing and fighting.”