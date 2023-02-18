If there was any home game that Desmond Cambridge, Devan Cambridge, Warren Washington, Luther Muhammad, DJ Horne, John Olmstead, and Micah Burno wanted to win most, it was Saturday’s. In their last home game of the season, the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) made their seniors proud with a 67-59 victory over Utah (17-11, 10-7).





As their statistics would suggest, both sides engaged in a defensive battle for 40 long minutes, with both teams’ NCAA Tournament hopes hanging in the balance. Unfortunately for Utah, ASU’s top 100 scoring defense was the tougher one to beat as they turned the Utes over a staggering 17 times, including nine in the second half en route to victory.





“I thought it was a gutsy win,” head coach Bobby Hurley said postgame. “We got the stops we needed.”





While playing exceptionally well on defense throughout the afternoon, the Sun Devils especially turned it up down the stretch. As shots finally began to fall for ASU, their ball-stoppers hit another level and held Utah to just one made field goal in their last seven tries of the game.





On the other end, after suffering from similar shooting woes themselves, the Sun Devils found ways to get the ball in the hoop when it mattered most. Down 57-55 with a little over three minutes to play, Desmond Cambridge finally saw a three-pointer fall after seven previous unsuccessful attempts. Following a forced turnover, Cambridge found himself with the ball in his hands again and used his dribble moves to create separation at the top of the key before draining a key mid-range bucket. While Desmond’s resurrection softened up the opponent, brother Devan Cambridge would then land the knockout punch in the form of a corner three that put ASU ahead for good.





“Dez’s three was huge, Devan’s three in the right corner was huge,” Hurley said of their clutch play. “The shot-making was there at crunch time.”





“As a Sun Devil, we have big coconuts,” Devan Cambridge proclaimed. “Nobody’s afraid to take those big shots.”





While Hurley and Cambridge credited the shot-makers, Warren Washington acknowledged Hurley’s work on the whiteboard as the changing factor.





“We got in a rhythm,” Warren Washington noted. “Credit to our coach Bobby Hurley; he’s an offensive genius.”





Plenty of acclaim deservedly would go to Washington and his efforts simultaneously. After having to sit out the Bay Area road trip with COVID-19, Washington noted that he still was not back to 100 percent in ASU’s loss to Colorado on Thursday. 48 hours later, the senior was refreshed and showed it on the court, leading the team with 18 points and four blocks for the game while logging a more characteristic 32 minutes. Utah’s second-ranked scoring defense among Pac-12 teams had no answers for Washington while trying to contain DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge simultaneously.





“The way they guarded us, they were kind of letting us go to work,” Washington observed. “They didn’t really want DJ or Des to get going and that made it easier for me to get going.”





“We did good work getting the ball to Warren and finding him,” Hurley said. “Guards weren’t settling. We had good diversity to the offense.”





Even with the wealth spread out more than usual, the Sun Devils couldn’t, as a whole couldn’t afford much offense in the first half. After scoring on their first three attempts for seven points, the Sun Devils added just eight more 10 minutes later. When the halftime buzzer sounded, they went to the locker room with just 25 points on 34 percent shooting and converting just one of seven takes from three. Not a single Sun Devil had eclipsed five points, and considering Utah was a perfect 17-0 entering Saturday’s game when leading at the half, it looked like another standout defensive performance would go to waste for Arizona State.





Unlike its Thursday loss to Colorado, the Sun Devils came back out on the floor and shot the lights out. Much like their wins against SMU and VCU, in which they also were trailing at the half, Arizona State made their offense both unpredictable and balanced to beat the Utes’ elite defensive unit.





“We scored in transition; we hit some threes,” Hurley listed. “We did mainly what we needed to do at that end of the floor.”





When Craig Smith switched up to a zone, the fatal blow to the Sun Devil offense on Thursday, Hurley and the team were prepared for it.





“We struggled with it versus Colorado,” Hurley said of the zone. “You wanna prove to yourself and have some confidence that if a team shifts defenses, we could attack it appropriately. We had good cutting and good movement off the basketball.”





“Coach Hurley was drawing up a lot of plays,” Washington said. “We were putting an emphasis on getting open shots, making shots that have a good chance.”





Hurley’s strategy and his player’s success from it allowed ASU to convert on seven of their last nine shots to end the game. The Sun Devils’ late offensive surge would’ve been all for naught, however, had they not played an intense 40 minutes of defense. For the game, the Sun Devils turned Utah over 17 times and held them to 38 percent from the field, and 24 percent from beyond the arc, even while getting out-rebounded 45-30. While the Sun Devils shooting performance wasn’t much better than that of their opponent, it was just enough to get the job done on Senior Day.





“Very happy for the seniors,” Hurley said. “They’ve been great to me and great to the program.”





“I’m happy we made that happen on senior night,” Devan Cambridge said, a senior himself. “We had to come out today and handle business. Everybody wanted to win and make a statement in our last home game.”





As a result of the win, the Sun Devils create a tie with Utah for fourth place in the Pac-12 standings. With the conference tournament looming in two weeks and the top four teams in the conference receiving a first-round bye, the now head-to-head tiebreaker over the Utes could prove vital for the Sun Devils ahead of their final three regular season games. Those contests will be the team’s version of the gauntlet, though, as Arizona State takes on Arizona, UCLA, and USC, the top three teams in the conference, all on the road to close the season. Where many would be intimidated, this group smells blood.





“These next three games are important,” said Devan Cambridge. We’re gonna come in like we did today.”





As for Warren Washington’s thoughts, he couldn’t have made it more clear what these games mean for the team.





“Buckle up.”