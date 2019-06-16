In the early stages of the 2020 recruiting cycle, Arizona State has been doing exceptionally well in landing defensive backs, landing two such players in a span of seven days. Case in point, today the Sun Devils received a commitment from Tampa Catholic’s DeAngelo Taylor who for months now has been enamored with all ASU has had to offer.

“I love the coaching there,” Taylor said, “and the player bond with the coaches and the other players. I really liked everything I saw on my visit to Arizona State. I liked the hire of Marvin Lewis (who was introduced officially by the team during Taylor’s visit) and all the coaches that are with him on the defensive side and I know he will make them better.





Taylor said that his visit to Tempe a couple of weeks ago gave him a true sense of home and he was welcomed with open arms not only by the current players, but also by those who are expected to join him in the 2020 class.

“The players I talked to said that they liked the school a lot,” Taylor said in a previous interview, “especially under coach Herm Edwards. They like the pro coaching style that they have. I was there when they hired Marvin Lewis, and they have another coach that is about to get inducted to the Hall of Fame (Kevin Mawae) who was the best center to ever play in the NFL.”

“On the visit, I was on FaceTime with (ASU 2020 commits) Chad Johnson Jr. and T Lee,” Taylor described. “I talked to them a lot during the trip. They let me know all about the school and what made them commit there. They said that they want me to come with them and be part of something special.”

Taylor also mentioned that he was especially impressed by Edwards’ words on how all these former NFL coaches and players are wanting to come to the college level, namely ASU, to help young players develop on and off the field.

“They want to make a difference in a college athlete’s life,” Taylor commented. “You can get your degree in three years and if you’re good enough to pursue your dreams you can leave for the NFL then. If you’re not you can still stay there for five years and leave with your Master’s degree.

“When my mother, who was on the visit with me, asked coach Edwards what made him leave ESPN to come to Arizona State, he said that doing TV wasn't helping him influence and help young athletes.”

As a junior for the Tampa Catholic Crusaders Taylor posted 45 tackles, 12 passes defended, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He stated that his quickness and aggression are some of the traits that have impressed ASU’s secondary coach Tony White and the rest of the Sun Devil staff.