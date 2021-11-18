Davidson not discouraged by lack of sacks, ready to hold ground against OSU

With no sacks in over a month, the Arizona State defensive line has some figuring out to do. Its last takedown of an opposing quarterback in the backfield came against Stanford on Oct. 8, and since then, the Sun Devils have only been able to log tackles for loss.





This week, the Sun Devil front four will face off against their most formidable opponent yet, the No. 1 rushing offense in the Pac-12, the Oregon State Beavers. Averaging 228.7 rushing yards per game, the Beavers have a formidable offensive line to pave the way for Pac-12 rushing leader, redshirt junior running back BJ Baylor. Despite the lack of sacks, ASU graduate student nose tackle DJ Davidson is still satisfied with the defensive line’s effort and feels confident against the Oregon State opposition.





“We are still (putting) pressure back there,” Davidson told reporters Tuesday. “It’s not all about the sacks; it’s more about how you can affect the quarterback, get them off of their spot, close the window on him with your hands if you don’t get there. We had to make sure we just keep working and rushing and don’t give up on our rushes.”





“They have a really good o-line. They work well together, bring in combos really quickly. I have to make sure that I’m very precise with my hands and my feet and make sure that I’m in leverage.”





Davidson is one of the most senior members of the Arizona State defense and the best performer along the ASU defensive line through 10 games in 2021. Davidson has logged 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, four pass breakups, a quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery. Davidson’s best year in maroon and gold came in 2019 when he tallied 51 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, and sack and a half. With two games left on the schedule and a bowl game in the wings, Davidson is set to post career-high numbers this season, showing a level of maturity he didn’t have in years prior.





“I began to understand that my time has come, and I have that pressure on my shoulders,” Davidson noted. “Even though that pressure is there, I have to continue to grind it out. There are other people that I can affect by being there every day and doing the best I can.”





Davidson took on a more prominent role this season after a conversation with head coach Herm Edwards at the beginning of the year. Edwards told him to continue to thrive as a player but to take on more of a leadership role.





“(Herm) asked me to lead not by what I say, but how I respond to things,” Davidson said. “People see that. If you do poorly, how are you going to respond? Are you going to shake your head and walk it off, or are you going to throw a tantrum? Will you say, ‘Okay, sir,’ and just get back to work again and try to correct that when it comes back up? (I’m working) on being a better leader for this d-line and a better leader for this team in general.”





With a greater focus on leadership, Davidson wants to also work on preparing the next generation of ASU defensive linemen to follow in his footsteps of success. The Arizona State defense will look very different in 2022, so Davidson wants to make sure the young members of the group are equipped to lead.





“When the seniors are gone, the young players are the next men up,” Davidson said. “Hopefully, we are able to set the example for them to lead in the right way. They’re going to have their own way of leading and doing things… Whatever is good, keep it. Whatever is bad, throw it away. That’s something very important for them to understand.”





Despite trying to be a good example for the younger players, the Arizona State defense wasn’t a good example for any football player on its first two defensive possessions against the Washington Huskies last Saturday. UW cruised to two early touchdowns as the ASU front seven were stuffed.





However, the unit adjusted, forcing three straight punts and only allowing two more scores across the rest of the contest.





“UW wasn’t doing anything special; we had seen the looks before,” Davidson explained. “We just toughened up. When it (adversity) came up again, we just said we were going to fight it. We started doing everything that we were trying to do. We used our feet, and our hands and the linebackers started coming hard downhill, the DBs were covering, and we just did what we had to do.”





Another trip to the Pacific Northwest looms in the wings for Davidson and Arizona State, with the Beavers waiting. The weather for Saturday’s game is not projected to be as wet as last week’s game against Washington, but nevertheless, Davidson prefers the wet, cold weather. The environment is a proving ground, and Davidson’s got a lot to show for.





“I like that weather,” Davidson said. “I like to get dirty, get a little muddy. It’s a good environment to be in because, like Coach Rodriguez said, you make the money when you go up north. It rains up there, snows up there, who’s going to come in and hold their ground, and who’s going to fold? I think we will hold our ground.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!