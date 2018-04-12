“They know our expectation,” the first-year defensive coordinator said of his new roster of players. “They are like your own kids. They try to push the limit to see what they can get away with.”

Wearing his trademark black long sleeve shirt and a tough expression that peered out from beneath the bill of his black pitchfork ball cap, Gonzales continued his evaluation in a gruff voice.

“They play a little bit harder than they did on day one,” he stated. “But not hard enough.”

The first words out of his mouth were hardly flattering.

The question: Where had he seen his defense progress during the last five weeks of spring practice?

Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales leaned back in his chair, quickly concocting an answer in his mind.

He provides an anecdote to justify his assessment: ASU’s defense had “a little success” in last Friday scrimmage-heavy practice, he says. This past Tuesday however, Gonzales thought the self-satisfied unit “took it easy” and jogged around the practice field too much. One step forward; two steps back.

“We had a little chat this morning (before Thursday’s practice) and said, ‘Look. In life, there is nothing good that comes easy,’” Gonzales said, explaining to his players the value of hard work in school and football for examples.

He offered a non-clichéd hypothetical too: “If you have a girlfriend, you better work at keeping her happy because if you don’t, somebody else is.”

Funny. But true. The motivational rhetoric worked on Thursday too, Gonzales saying ASU’s defense picked up the intensity in its final practice of the spring. But until extra effort and fundamentals become second-nature to his defense, the Sun Devils will have a lot of work to do before fully grasping Gonzales’ new look 3-3-5 defense.

“You can only give so many rah-rah speeches and then all of a sudden they stop listening,” Gonzales said. “(Playing hard) has to become, ‘Hey guy, this is what we do and this is how we do it.’”

The way Gonzales explains it, it’s no wonder ASU’s defense has focused less on installing the new complicated defense this spring and more on developing the basics of the game.

“The emphasis on the fundamentals and techniques, especially with coach (Herm) Edwards and coach Gonzales, I think that has been the biggest deal,” said Tony White, ASU’s cornerbacks coach, and defensive passing game coordinator.

“We haven’t implemented as much of the scheme. In terms of just lining up in the stance, these dudes need to work,” he said.

Gonzales and White came together to ASU from San Diego State. In past seasons with the Aztecs, spring practices did focus on implementing the scheme. But their SDSU teams already had the requisite fundamentals and culture of discipline.

Last season, ASU’s defense ranked among the nation’s worst. The Sun Devils’ defense was 104th in scoring defense, 108th in yards per game, 120th in passing defense, 77th in rushing defense, 81st in turnover caused and 94th in third-down defense.

SDSU, by comparison, ranked 11th in yards per game and finished in the top-70 in each of the other categories.

White said the approach to coaching ASU this spring has been “totally different.”

For starters, White thinks his inherited Sun Devils need to adopt the same “chip on the shoulder” mindset his Aztec players had.

“Now it’s a matter of implementing that kind of attitude, that tone-setting thing that we want set, in these guys,” White said.

After getting hired at ASU, both White and Gonzales noted an occasional lack of motivation in Sun Devils’ practices last year when reviewing 2017 film, describing them as “not indicative of the way you want those guys to go out there and play.”

So this spring, everything as simple as starting stances have been reemphasized. To the naked eye, ASU’s spring practices might have looked elementary but White and Gonzales have seen subtle incremental improvements on tape.

“It’s not even close when you put on our film from day one and look at the way we are standing around (to) day 14,” he said. “Hey, those guys actually look like real football players (now).”

So what about learning the new defense?

ASU’s new staff has begun to lay the groundwork for the 3-3-5 system. The Sun Devils spend the first 15-20 minutes of each practice in a walk-through period, learning their new assignments from step-by-deliberate-step.

“Automatically, you get a sense of who can do what,” White said of the lessons the coaches can learn from spring ball. “Who can really hone in, use the fundamentals.”

Problem is, too often those fundamentals have escaped the defense once it's thrown into scrimmage situations.

“It’s crazy, a lot of times you can do something right in the individual (drills), you can do something right in seven-on-seven and then we go in a scrimmage and guys are doing stuff you never taught them to do,” White said.

The astute defensive mind has seen his players inexplicably abandon the basics in 11-on-11 drills.

“It’s like this weird switch,” he said. “So the biggest, most important thing for me – especially in the secondary – is: can they line up, do they know what they’re looking at and are they using the fundamentals that we’ve taught them for 14 practices.”

“Are they using that or are they going back to street ball?” he added.

Another reason for the slow-moving development: Learning a new defense comes with a steep learning curve. White said that “everything” is different for ASU’s defensive players this spring when it comes to scheme.

“On top of the fundamentals, you are talking about guys just seeing things differently, schematics, everything,” he said. “It’s like a baby walking. They literally don’t know. Every day it’s something new. They are learning something new every rep they take.”

Baby steps, for sure.

“When a coaching change happens, it’s overwhelming,” White said. “The guys got to get to know us. We’ve got to get to know the guys. There’s differences in philosophy and all that stuff.”

As spring practice has drawn to a close though, the coaching staff has added another wrinkle in the last week. Gonzales said they started throwing new concepts at the defense, just in time for the team’s spring game on Friday night.

“We’re still a little bit far from being perfect assignment-wise,” Gonzales said. “We’ve done some stuff in the last week, we’ve thrown more stuff at them by design to confuse them, to see how much they can handle.”

The latest additions to the defensive playbook may only be a fraction of what Gonzales will want to run come the season though.

“I remember when we played San Diego State last year, they had a really weird defense, different types of stuff,” said ASU linebacker Nick Ralston, who was a running back for the Sun Devils last season when the Aztecs came to Tempe and won.

Before the new ASU defensive coordinator can focus solely on scheme though, he will need more high-effort practices like Thursdays. There is no time to go easy with Gonzales coaching the defense.

“I think we’ve made good progress,” he said, before grinning his final assessment.

“I think we’ve got a long way to go if we want to be good.”

