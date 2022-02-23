Crow, Anderson weigh in on Edwards and the state of the football program

In Wednesday morning interviews on 98.7 FM, ASU President Dr. Michael Crow and Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson spoke about the ongoing investigation into the football program and the possible culpability of its head coach, Herm Edwards, in the recruiting violation allegations associated with the program that has led to the NCAA to investigate the program since last summer.





When asked on whether Edwards should be retained as ASU's head coach, Anderson declined to comment due to the ongoing legal matter on hand. "What I can tell you is that the NCAA process controls here; we do not control it," Anderson said. "We've just got to be patient as required. And so we're going to do that before we make any final determinations of our program and who leads it going into the long term future. But one thing I can tell you is that I certainly personally don't believe that any rush to judgment is justified here in this case at ASU. And I will remain adamant about that."





Crow was more pointed in his remarks concerning Edwards's accountability regarding these allegations. He differentiated between the four assistants who were dismissed due to the findings of the ongoing NCAA investigation, offensive coordinator Zak Hill, tight ends coach Adam Breneman, wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins and the conduct of Edwards in this regard.





"You have people who decide not to play by the rules, so those people are gone," Crow stated. "Now we're looking at what went wrong, and why that happened, and so forth, and we're still in the thick of that. Coach Edwards has done an outstanding job of upgrading our overall program. We've got this, this collision of people that decided not to play by the rules relative to recruiting. Coach Edwards is responsible for the actions of all of his people, but these are not things that he asked them to do. These are not things that he was a part of."





The initial report of Yahoo! Sports from June 16th, 2021 (which was independently confirmed by Devils Digest), which did have access to the preliminary findings of the NCAA investigation, did state that Edwards was involved in the allegations attributed to the program. This would make the comments made by Crow today peculiar, to say the least, since Crow and the university general counsel, Jose Cardenas, have been heavily involved in all decisions regarding the aforementioned four assistant coaches who left the program.





Whether it's the NCAA investigation or the rapidly changing landscape of college football fueled by the growth of the transfer portal and the opportunity for transfers to gain immediate eligibility or the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) that now provides financial compensation for players, both Crow and Anderson acknowledged that the pro model that defined the program's operations and culture since the Her Edwards era began in December 2017 will have to be modified.





"I think another consequence of the pro model was perhaps some individuals who weren't as focused on the college rules as they should have been. And so they've moved on. So what we need to build, what we need to innovate around that question, is a hybrid kind of model. So we're figuring out how to do this, and some of it is the hard way. We are making progress. If you look at it over the last, let's say, 45 years, it's making progress. And we're going to continue that progress; we're going to continue making changes.





"We're not going to end up with a simple kind of model that is this or that we're going to end up with an ASU model that's going to be what helps make our program work and the teams that we compete against. So we're happy with the progress. Not happy with the stumble here, but happy with the progress."





When Anderson decided to part ways with Edwards's predecessor Todd Graham, he said that he aimed to build a consistent contender for the Pac-12 South and the conference championship and a program that would be ranked on a consistent basis. In essence, this is what the catalyst to the pro model the Sun Devils' athletic director wished to build. Anderson claimed that while this goal still guides him and that this was a feat that wasn't necessarily going to be accomplished during the first few years of the change at head coach.





"You gotta have high aspirations as you would never reach those measurements. And so the expectation is that, yes, we want to be top three (in the Pac-12), we want to be top 15 in the country. We want to surpass anything that the University football team has been able to do on a consistent basis. Because it's been a long, long time, since anybody ever can say you've done that on a consistent basis.





"But we didn't say we're going to do it in two or three, four years. We said that was our aspiration. And we retain that as our aspiration. So anyone who wanted to say you were making a promise that you would do it in the next two or three or four years…frankly, that's an interpretation that, I think is not correct. Do we have aspirations to build it at that? Absolutely, yes, we do. But it's going to take some time because it hadn't been done here before.





"I guess the only thing I would have said is oh, by the way, folks, it hasn't been done here, very frankly, ever, and it's going to take some time to get there. Don't impose a timeline on us that hasn't existed for prior programs."





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils' Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!