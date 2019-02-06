Everyone who’s watched college football long enough understands the year-to-year turnover is the nature of the sport. Especially in a sport with so many players on a given team, a position group can be hardly recognizable from one season to the next. There’s no better example of this than the safety position for Sun Devil football, which saw Dasmond Tautalatasi, Demonte King and Jalen Harvey- tied for team’s second-leading tackler- all play their final season as seniors in 2018. When you combine the trio’s stats, ASU lost 132 tackles- 5.5 for loss, 5 pass breakups and 3 turnovers (2 forced fumbles, interception). However, one key constant from an improved secondary last season will be Aashari Crosswell, one of ASU’s many breakout freshmen on defense, but the biggest one in the secondary.

You play to win the game. And good players help with that.



Arizona State's Herm Edwards gets his 1st ESPN 300 commit in S Aashari Crosswell (No. 111). Crosswell is the highest-ranked defender to sign with the Sun Devils since 2014. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 7, 2018

Now, he knows it’s his time to fill that void left by the aforementioned three players. “They just showed me the leadership they had,” Crosswell said of those seniors. “I’m showing younger cats what it takes to be a college football player, what expectations the coaches have for us. So, I’m just doing that. I’m just taking that leadership, taking their spot basically.” His sentiment is not unfounded, as last season’s seniors and coach Edwards have made it clear what role they want him to embrace. “(The seniors) just told me like ‘you got to take over next year because we’re not going to be here anymore,’” Crosswell said. “Even coach Herm already told me ‘this is your defense,’ so you’re going to have to take over- you and the other high-performance players last year, so we all got to take over.” One player that flashed his potential last season, although not one of the ‘high-performance’ freshmen, was safety, Cam Phillips. The native Texan played on senior day, tying Merlin Robertson for most tackles on the team against UCLA, and played the next contest at Oregon, intercepting a pass along with Crosswell which accounted for the team’s only two turnovers.

Jay Jay Wilson brought the pressure and Aashari Crosswell made the big play downfield. He had an interception this week in practice, too. pic.twitter.com/6I3zFZbry4 — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) November 18, 2018

Phillips admits he felt out of place at times last season but already feels more comfortable early in his redshirt freshman season. “When I first started playing here last year, I almost felt like a kid,” Phillips said. “I felt like I was the odd man out when I was playing besides everybody, I felt like it was 10-on-11, but now I feel like it’s 11-on-11.” “I played both safety positions all of last year, so now it’s natural to me.”

Cam Phillips says that being on the field now feels much more natural than his freshman year

The Sun Devils will welcome in some high-level recruits in the secondary who will look to make an immediate impact, much like Crosswell a season ago. However, Phillips projects to be the other starting safety come this Fall, at least that’s how Crosswell sees it. “I see him as a starter,” Crosswell said. “I don’t see him no bench, or second, third (string) nothing. I see him as a starter. So right now, all he has to do is stay healthy and keep doing what he’s doing.” The two aren’t just by each other’s side on the field though, as they’ve formed a strong off-field rapport since coming in together as freshmen in 2018. “That’s my brother,” Phillips said of Crosswell. “All last year we traveled, he was my roommate at the hotel. We go to eat almost every night, he comes to my room whenever.” “When we’re on the field, I can say whatever I want to him. He communicates back to me, it’s like we click.” To Crosswell, the two are starting to see what they envisioned last summer come to life. “Man, we just got closer over this past season,” Crosswell said. “We’ve been talking about this since Summer. He always told me he wanted to start, he wanted that shot. He got it and he took over- we both did, we both talked about starting as a freshman. So, both of us are taking over now.” Not to be misinterpreted, both players made it clear that the entire defense gets along so well and has such strong chemistry that there is hardly a need for a select few to assert their authority. “I don’t feel like there is a specific leader, I feel like we all are like a unit,” Phillips said. “It’s not even just the DB’s, like all of us as a collective group, like the whole defense we’re a unit.” “There’s nobody that we’re like ‘aw we don’t like him’ like no, everybody’s a family. That’s how it feels.” But within that unit, it seems that Crosswell and Phillips could round out a sturdy secondary if both young players live up to their potential. For Phillips, he knows the areas in which he must improve to live up to that. “It didn’t click (last season) like how things do now so just like knowing more offenses, like their plays and what the receivers are going to run, stuff like that. That’s what I want to work on more in my man coverage,” Phillips said. Of course, the most experienced defensive back on the Sun Devils is head coach Herm Edwards, who played corner for over a decade at the college level and then the NFL.

Antonio Pierce coaching the linebackers in the foreground, Herm in his element coaching the DB’s in the background @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/lYh2hxsV2H — Christopher Gleason (@realchrisgleas1) February 6, 2019