PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xNDI1NFpGTFZKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTE0MjU0WkZMVkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xNDI1NFpGTFZKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Cool under pressure: Meet freshman ASU punter Kanyon Floyd

Jake Sloan
Staff Writer
ASU punter Kanyon Floyd (ASU Athletics Photo)
ASU punter Kanyon Floyd (ASU Athletics Photo)
Advertisement

Dealing with the gravity of the transition from high school to college football is a formidable challenge for any true freshman. And for punter Kanyon Floyd, who arrived in Tempe only a few months ago, the nature of his position only adds another layer of difficulty in the acclimation progression. Yet, the true freshman from Scottsdale Horizon High School enters the 2024 season as a likely starter and is the only true freshman with that distinction on the Sun Devil roster.


“It’s been a good adjustment so far from high school to college,” Floyd said. “I’m excited to get out onto the field and see how it goes. I can’t wait to perform in games and help the team any way I can.”


As an Arizona native born in Scottsdale, Floyd admitted that he never had a dog in the fight of the ASU and Arizona rivalry. Ranked as the No. 3 punter in the country by various recruiting services, Floyd decided to stay close to home and play for the Sun Devils because he felt comfortable with the recruiting process.


“I had a pretty quick conversation with the coaches recruiting me,” Floyd remarked. “I had a workout with them, and I did pretty good. They offered me right after, and I committed about two weeks later. It was a super quick process. I had a couple of other visits my junior year (Washington being one of those visits), but I ultimately chose ASU.”


ASU's special teams coordinator, Charlie Ragle, Floyd's lead recruiter, praised Floyd for his maturity beyond his years. Ragle said Floyd had handled the pressure of the position to this point, a trait that should serve him well during his first collegiate season.

“When I recruited him, I knew what type of player he would be,” Ragle stated. “He’s still making the transition to college, and he hasn't played any games yet, but he's exactly who I thought he was going to be. The thing that most impresses me is that he handles himself very well. He's got to go play games, but he has shown that he handles himself well in pressure situations, and we put him in the best pressure situations you can create for him as far as practice goes.


“When recruiting him and getting to know him, getting to know his family…he's a really bright young man with a 4.6 GPA. He's driven. He's a kid who ran track and ran the hurdles so that he could enhance his leg elevation. When you look at the good kickers that kick off, they have a really nice hurdling motion to it. And if you pause it at a certain point, when they strike the ball, it looks like they're running over a hurdle. They've got that foot through the ball; it's elevated. And we talked through some of those mechanics, and he went out and ran the hurdles just to try and get better at that. And that told me what kind of player he is and that this guy is serious about being a great player, whether it's a punter or a kicker.”


Floyd's signing with Arizona State was naturally a byproduct of the excellent relationship he has developed with his position coach, and he has mentioned him as a substantial reason for his development during fall camp.


“He’s been really good to me,” Floyd recognized. “He’s definitely been helping me feel pressure during practice even though you don’t most of the time, so the games will be easier. He’s really honed in on that, making sure I feel the pressure, so come game time, I’ll be more comfortable back there.”


During this past week’s practices, the special teams unit focused more on punting from the one-yard line to speed up the punters and test their reaction times. Floyd appreciates that approach, which aids him in the rapidness element of his technique.


“I’ve been working on my speed a lot,” Floyd noted. “I’ve also focused on the consistency of my drops. I think I’ve improved the most of the location of my punts. I have a lot more control of where I want them to go instead of just how far they go.”


By default, members of the special teams unit, such as Floyd, have a lighter workload compared to their Sn Devil teammates. While continuously perfecting minor details in their game, the unit has a lot of time to build camaraderie both on and off the field.


“We don’t have much to do all practice,” Floyd mentioned. “We mainly just work on some little things with each other, and we have a lot of downtime to spend together. We’re a really tight group with a lot of cool guys. (ASU teammate) Parker Lewis has been through a lot of college football, so I definitely look up to him.”


Going into his first season at the college level, Floyd will join the Sun Devils’ journey into the new Big 12 conference. Growing up in-state, the punter experienced the Pac-12 and will now have an opportunity to help ASU launch a new era in the program’s history book while having the opportunity to be a starter to boot.


“I’m excited to get on the field first and foremost,” Floyd expressed. “I’ve never played in a college game before, so that will be a cool experience. I have a lot of friends down at (the University of) Arizona, too, so I’m excited to be a part of that rivalry.”


The impressive fall camp that Floyd exhibited didn’t go unnoticed by Sun Devils’ head coach, Kenny Dillingham. Taking into consideration the struggles at that position last year, Dillingham appreciates the reliability and consistency the true freshman has showcased.


“We don’t have to be so aggressive in fourth down because we now have the ability to punt this year,” Dillingham explained. “Last year, when you’re only flipping the field 34 yards, you’re more likely to go for it on fourth-and-short. Now, we could pin them inside the 20 (yard line) depending on where we’re at on the field, so that’s going to play a factor in how aggressive we have to be this year because we actually have a weapon.”


Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvY29vbC11bmRlci1wcmVzc3VyZS1tZWV0LWZyZXNobWFu LWFzdS1wdW50ZXIta2FueW9uLWZsb3lkIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcml6b25hc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZjb29sLXVuZGVyLXByZXNzdXJlLW1lZXQtZnJl c2htYW4tYXN1LXB1bnRlci1rYW55b24tZmxveWQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MiZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=