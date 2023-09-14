Following Wednesday's practice, head coach Kenny Dillingham said that the team had some new "bumps and bruises" take place that day. Devils Digest has learned that those injuries include both junior tight end Jalin Conyers and junior running back DeCarlos Brooks, who are both out for the Sun Devils' home game Saturday night versus Fresno State.





There is no long-term prognosis for their return, as both players will continue to be evaluated weekly.





Throughout the season's first two games, Conyers, the team's starting tight end, has posted six receptions for 68 yards. The overall struggles of the AC offense, especially in the second half of both of their two contests the season, have had an adverse effect on the production of one of Arizona State's prime offensive weapons. Senior Messiah Swinson and junior Bryce Pierre are expected to bear most of the load at that position, along with sophomore Ryan Morgan, who recently has been showing marked improvement.





Brooks has generally done a good job completing starting running back Cam Skattebo, posting 90 yards rushing on 21 carries as well as tallying three receptions for 19 yards. Sophomore Tevin White and Junior George Hart III are expected to primarily fill that void, with freshman Kyson Brown perhaps also seeing action on Saturday night.





At press time, Arizona State is listed as a three-point underdog for their home contest versus Fresno State.