Arizona State earned it's sixth verbal commitment of the 2019 recruiting class, and third from the state of Arizona, in Saguaro LB Connor Soelle.

Connor Soelle, an athletic LB prospect who placed 5th in the 100-meter dash in the AIA DIII State Track Championships, had 35 solo tackles, 5 interceptions and 4 sacks in Saguaro's 2017 State Championship run. His older brother, Kyle Soelle, is a 2017 commit to ASU who made appearances for the Sun Devils in a limited role as a freshman. Soelle talked with Devil's Digest about his decision to commit to Arizona State:

Ralph Amsden

So what ultimately made you decide to make a commitment to Arizona State? "The opportunity to play with my brother and play with my whole family is something I couldn't pass up. Growing up my entire life I went to all the games with my grandpa, and I dreamt of being a Sun Devil one day. Those things combined really help me make my decision. That, and I fit the defense really well that Coach Gonzales is bringing over from San Diego State." You have more insight into the program as an outsider than almost anyone, considering that your brother is on the team. What does it say that with your recruitment still ramping up, you're willing to give a new staff a shot? "Being around the program, and talking to my brother about everything, I really feel like ASU's headed in the right direction. This new coaching staff is bringing a lot of good things, like their energy, their passion, and the way they get to know their players. As a recruit I felt very valued, and felt like they really wanted me. My hope is that my commitment can help other in-state kids, and kids around the country see what ASU is all about, and see that they're on the come-up."

Connor Soelle played 7v7 over the summer for State Forty Eight Ralph Amsden