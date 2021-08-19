Confidence, chemistry define Sun Devils’ offensive line

Amongst the position groups of the offensive and defensive line for No. 25 Arizona State, there’s an adage, a bible verse that has been floating around as a constant reminder of their improvement. The first three words of Proverbs 27:17 is “iron sharpens iron,” and the verse as a whole is generally thought to be a positive connotation of mutual benefit.





The group that has the most to gain from the success of competition is the offensive line, which for the first time in several years has a strong, definitive starting five up front. The prolific Arizona State rushing attack starts with the o-line, and it directly hinges on its success in moving the opposition out of the way, allowing the swift Sun Devil ball carriers to find daylight and subsequent points.





First-year offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh inherited the experienced front five in the first week of February, and despite a slow start which seemed to plague the entire offensive side of the ball, thus far he’s been very impressed with his linemen and their acclimation to his approach which is largely rooted in fundamentals and technique.





“I really like my first group,” he said. “I think we are doing some good things even after a slow start at the beginning of camp, but I think we’ve come on. We’re doing a good job working on our technique; I think we are communicating better. I’m really excited about that first group.”





The first group stands as so from left to right: graduate student Kellen Diesch, redshirt sophomore LaDarius Henderson, junior Dohnovan West, graduate student Henry Hattis and redshirt sophomore Ben Scott. West and Henderson are each in their third year with starting experience along the line. Scott is in his second, while Hattis and Diesch are in their second years with ASU after transferring from Stanford and Texas A&M, respectively.





Much like some of his peers in the wide receiver group, Hattis feels like ASU didn’t reach its full potential in 2020 due to a multitude of factors in a very confusing and unprecedented year. With a year of experience under his belt, Hattis thinks it’s all finally coming together after a very productive offseason.





“We all have that kind of chemistry and unity that we’ve been building over the offseason,” Hattis mentioned. “It’s really been coming together, and you can really see that from the group in practice as well. We are really starting to play like a unit, which is really exciting.”





“All the guys are good leaders,” Cavanaugh proclaimed. “They’ve got good chemistry together.”





Hattis chalked up the added chemistry to the improved communication, which all starts with West. From there, Hattis listed improvements with his running mate on the right side, Scott.





“(West) is able to communicate without and (the guards) are echoing those calls to the tackles,” Hattis described. “Personally, I feel like on the right side with me and Ben, we have really come a long way since last year. We are starting to work on double teams well and pick up stunts much better than last year, which is really exciting.”





Hattis joined the Sun Devils ahead of the 2020 season after his 2019 year at Stanford, in which he broke his leg that October. The recovery process was particularly long and arduous for the graduate transfer, as he was forced to rehab at home during the middle of the spring when the COVID-19 influx gained serious momentum.





“It was a four-month recovery before I could actually start walking on it and rehabbing,” Hattis explained. “That was around March or April when COVID hit, so we got sent home, and I wasn’t able to do any rehab with the trainers or anything. It was all at-home workouts. It wasn’t ideal, but I couldn't make any excuses, so I had to work with what I had. Luckily, I was able to get out (to ASU) a little early in the summer and work on some stuff.”





“I don’t think I was where I needed to be, so I’m very grateful the NCAA let us come back for another year. (The extra year of eligibility) was beneficial for guys like me, especially in my circumstance and Kellen’s because he had surgery and is coming back (to form) now too. I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been right now, and I’m really looking forward to the season.”





While the starting five is very clear-cut, things become a little hazier when you look at who’s behind them. Cavanaugh confirmed that redshirt junior Spencer Lovell is ASU’s “sixth man” who can play nearly every guard and tackle spot along the line, but the experience and depth falls off after that, as there are many young players who are looking to add weight and gain experience.





“I feel good (being the sixth man),” Lovell confirmed. “I’m just trying to learn both guard and tackle and trying not to be the guy who messes up when he gets in. So, I’m learning both well. It’s important to be versatile because we need guys to step in and know what they’re doing so we can get the job done.”





As far as improvement goes, both Hattis and Lovell credit Cavanaugh’s relentless attention to technique and the defensive line’s prowess in practice as major factors for the o-line’s betterment and success. After all, Arizona State boasts a formidable front seven, and for the running game to be as big of a smash as it was in 2020 and beyond; it all starts in the trenches.





“With Coach Cav being here, we have all improved with our technique,” Lovell said. “He’s showing us how to hit guys and what technique to use and how to move opponents. The defensive line tells us all the time that since Coach has gotten here, we have gotten so much better… I try to push the defensive line as much as I can; hopefully, they push back. Iron sharpens iron, you know.”





“It’s been great going up against the defensive line every day,” Hattis affirmed. “I don’t know about anyone else, but I think that we have one of the best d-lines in the Pac-12. The age-old saying iron sharpens iron is truly the case for us… I think they are making us come together and forcing us to hone in on our skills, so we can improve on the things that are important.”





