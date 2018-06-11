On Monday, Arizona State earned its third verbal commitment of the 2019 class in Basha (Chandler, Arizona) OT Roman DeWys . Let's use former ASU OL Marshal Nathe's expertise to take a deeper look at exactly what Arizona State is getting.

Ralph Amsden: What's your initial take on Roman DeWys?

Marshal Nathe: The kid's pretty aggressive. He's got some good hips. His hands are solid. He's definitely a young player. I'd like to see him get downfield a little bit more- some of his highlights are like "let me wreck this guy, and let me let him know I wrecked him." He's so much bigger than everybody that it's tempting to want to stand over somebody, and I would to. That's just an age thing.

I have to say though, this kid's gonna be pretty freaking good. He's got room to grow too. 290 pounds at 6-5? He's actually thin.

I've heard he can squat 495 pounds five times.

They're probably those high school-style reps, but even if that's the case, that's still pretty impressive. I mean, think about it. That's the kind of weight Renell Wren lifts, and Wren is an absolute freak.

What's something else you like about his film?

He can read a defense. He doesn't get caught up when a dude crosses his face. I'm watching his film again now, and I'll see guys run across his face, and if that's not his guy, he won't get caught up trying to make a block he isn't responsible for. That's going to help him in the long run. A lot of people get caught up in trying to block the guys that they're supposed to let go.

Do you see any issue with him being so young?

It could end up being a disadvantage.

He told me he knows he'll spend his first year and a half at ASU redshirting, training, lifting and learning.

If he's willing to understand that, yeah. More power to him. If he can figure out how to play at that level at 17, I mean, I came in at 20 with my head in the clouds, so if he can figure out how to compete at his age, that's NFL-level talent. There's kids who can do it. All I know is he's probably not done growing. He could end up being at least as big as Quinn Bailey.