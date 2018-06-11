Commitment Analysis: Roman DeWys, OT
On Monday, Arizona State earned its third verbal commitment of the 2019 class in Basha (Chandler, Arizona) OT Roman DeWys. Let's use former ASU OL Marshal Nathe's expertise to take a deeper look at exactly what Arizona State is getting.
Ralph Amsden: What's your initial take on Roman DeWys?
Marshal Nathe: The kid's pretty aggressive. He's got some good hips. His hands are solid. He's definitely a young player. I'd like to see him get downfield a little bit more- some of his highlights are like "let me wreck this guy, and let me let him know I wrecked him." He's so much bigger than everybody that it's tempting to want to stand over somebody, and I would to. That's just an age thing.
I have to say though, this kid's gonna be pretty freaking good. He's got room to grow too. 290 pounds at 6-5? He's actually thin.
I've heard he can squat 495 pounds five times.
They're probably those high school-style reps, but even if that's the case, that's still pretty impressive. I mean, think about it. That's the kind of weight Renell Wren lifts, and Wren is an absolute freak.
What's something else you like about his film?
He can read a defense. He doesn't get caught up when a dude crosses his face. I'm watching his film again now, and I'll see guys run across his face, and if that's not his guy, he won't get caught up trying to make a block he isn't responsible for. That's going to help him in the long run. A lot of people get caught up in trying to block the guys that they're supposed to let go.
Do you see any issue with him being so young?
It could end up being a disadvantage.
He told me he knows he'll spend his first year and a half at ASU redshirting, training, lifting and learning.
If he's willing to understand that, yeah. More power to him. If he can figure out how to play at that level at 17, I mean, I came in at 20 with my head in the clouds, so if he can figure out how to compete at his age, that's NFL-level talent. There's kids who can do it. All I know is he's probably not done growing. He could end up being at least as big as Quinn Bailey.
Do you think there's a reason a kid like Roman DeWys goes under the radar for his entire junior year? Is that part of Basha's struggles or more just the natural progression of an offensive lineman's recruitment?
Both. The same thing happened to me, and I was playing for a powerhouse. When you play for a struggling team coaches have to take an extra step to determine if you look good in relation to your competition, or the guys you're playing next to. But yeah, lineman recruiting starts senior year. Coaches want to make sure that you're progressing. Some of these giant kids play varsity as sophomores and stop working because they think they're badasses. At skill positions, when you have speed, coaches can assume your body's going to mature to match your skill. That's why you have early offers there. With linemen, there's so much more that goes into it, like technique, foot-hand coordination, knowing when to punch, knowing your body. Those skills aren't God-given, those are all things that come with reps. That's why you might see a kid like Roman DeWys go this long without an offer. Look, he's an animal. I'm not even going to blow smoke. He wants to hurt people out there and I love that.
Do you think it works to ASU's advantage that he's so young? If he had two years of high school left do you think he'd be one of those 4-5 star commits that gets tempted to leave the state?
Probably, but I think he's making a great decision committing early. He reminds me of me. He's not trying to mess around and play the game. He wants to be a Sun Devil, and we need to take that without a second thought. I think we need to work hard to keep this guy interested and involved, and as soon as ASU is able to get him in and studying film, I think he's the kind of kid that will take advantage of that.
What do you want to see from him as a senior?
I think you're at the point where you look at the kid across from him, and if it looks like someone that should be dominated, I expect him to go out there and bowl that kid over. That's the line you need to draw, but there's a lot of talent with those high schoolers. I'm seeing in his film that he's had to go against some bigger guys, and he's moving his feet, but the player isn't budging. Eventually you'll learn that you keep running your feet and eventually you'll get that push. I do see that he's able to feel when a lineman might be leaning too far one way, and he's able to torque the guy and get him to fall on his ass. He just has a lot of natural ability and I think he'll be alright.