On Monday, Arizona State earned its sixth verbal commitment of the 2019 class in Scottsdale, Arizona LB/DB Connor Soelle. Let's take a deeper look at exactly what Arizona State is getting.

Ralph Amsden

Height: 6-1 Weight: 195 Junior Year Stats: 35 Solo Tackles, 5 INT, 4 Sacks, 3 Forced Fumbles, Punt Return TD Connor Soelle's first offer came from Arizona State back in January. With Arizona State's staff still settling in at the time, and with Connor Soelle's older brother Kyle Soelle having played his freshman season for ASU in 2017, it was a recruitment that any ASU fan had to keep their eye on. Connor Soelle grew up an ASU fan, and what would it say about the new staff is someone who had as a big of a window into the inner workings of Arizona State decided to go elsewhere? On a defense that might potentially send 8-9 players to the FBS level in the next two years alone, Soelle has served as the glue. He excels in coverage, and while he's not even the biggest linebacker on his own team, excels at reading defenses, swarming to the ball, and plugging holes. Much like his older brother, Connor Soelle is a utility-style player that could fill multiple roles on the defense. He doesn't fit the size ASU aspires to have in a true linebacker, but his experience in the role could come in handy in a pinch. Soelle ultimately chose ASU over Vanderbilt, SMU, and committed to the Sun Devils despite increasing attention from Stanford.

Junior Highlights

Takeaways

My staff at Arizona Varsity has already done a bit of breaking down Connor Soelle's film, with the help of Soelle himself. You can view that here. Here's what I see from going back over his highlights: -The burst on his punt return TD is something that really jumps out at you. I was aware he was a track athlete, but that doesn't always translate to football speed. -Does a very good job of staying at home in pass coverage and anticipating the quarterback. -Often makes initial contact with a ballcarrier and then drops down to complete the tackle by wrapping up the legs. You see it again and again in his highlights, and you get the feeling that it goes beyond necessity to his preferred method of taking a player down. Check out 3:38. -Intentional in tracking the ball. His biggest strength on film is something so subtle that it's hard to catch if you don't know what to look for. Soelle understands leverage and blocking to the point where he's able to shed blockers that have 80 pounds and 10 inches of wingspan on him by taking the angel that best gets him to the ballcarrier the fastest rather than what gets him around the block. You see this at 5:25, and he does this against blitz pick-up perfectly at 7:10.



How Does He Fit In?