



Perhaps after two consecutive Pac-12 losses, at Oregon and to USC, many are viewing Colorado in a different light than the one that shined brightly on them the first three weeks of September. Nonetheless, it’s still a program that presents a challenging hurdle for an ASU team seeking its first Power Five win of the year. Here’s a deep dive into the Sun Devils’ upcoming opponent.





Colorado Offense





After Deion Sanders was hired as head coach at Colorado, he began to package a slew of transfer portal additions to Boulder. Though there was little guesswork as to whether his sons would accompany him from Jackson State to Colorado, the addition of quarterback Shedeur Sanders has proven to be perhaps his most important pickup since arriving in Boulder.





In two seasons at the FCS level from 2021-22, Shedeur Sanders racked up nearly 7,000 passing yards with 70 passing touchdowns to just 14 interceptions.





Naturally, there were questions about whether he would make as smooth of a transition from an HBCU program to the Power Five level, but through five games, he has proven to be one of the most productive quarterbacks in the nation as he currently ranks second nationally only behind Washington’s Michael Penix in passing yards per game (356.2) and he also ranks sixth in the nation in completion percentage (74.8%).





In total, Sanders has thrown for 1,781 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is not much of a rusher – though the myriad sacks allowed by Colorado certainly ding his rushing stats – as he has -43 net rushing yards with two touchdowns this year, though he does have 178 gross rushing yards before the many subtractions to the total due to the sacks he has taken.





Sanders burst upon the scene in week one with 510 passing yards and four touchdowns against TCU and followed that with 393 passing yards against Nebraska and 348 versus Colorado State. After a 159-passing-yard performance in Colorado’s 42-6 blowout loss at Oregon, he bounced back statistically with a 371-yard effort last week against USC.





Though no player on the roster averages more than eight carries per game, true freshman Dylan Edwards leads the way with 201 yards on 40 carries and one touchdown run. He has also shown his versatility with 17 receptions for 169 yards with three touchdowns – though 135 yards and all three scores came week one against TCU.





Behind him, Anthony Hankerson has carried 38 times for 156 yards with a score, and Sy’veon Wilkerson has 20 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.





Alton McCaskill, a name Sun Devil followers may remember from his consideration of ASU after he entered the transfer portal away from Houston, has only appeared in two games – albeit the most recent two games – and has 22 yards on six carries.





At wide receiver, the top two options thus far have been a pair of South Florida transfers in, Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn, Jr.





Weaver is statistically one of the top receivers in the country as he ranks 14th nationally, averaging 98.0 receiving yards per game with his 41 catches for 490 yards with two touchdowns. He has a pair of 100-yard games so far and a third with 98, while he also caught a combined 28 passes across the middle three of the five games played so far for Colorado.





Horn isn’t terribly far behind with 34 receptions for 327 yards and a share of the team lead with four touchdown catches. He has had at least seven receptions in four of five games this season, but his season totals dipped a bit with a one-catch for negative four yards against Oregon.





True freshman Omarion Miller hadn’t recorded a catch through two games prior to last week but had a breakout effort with seven receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown against USC. It is logical to think he should have a steady role as a target for Sanders this Saturday in Tempe.





Travis Hunter, Colorado’s third-leading receiver in terms of total yards and a two-way sensation, has missed the last two games due to injury and will miss Saturday’s game and perhaps one or two more before returning, according to recent reports.





Auburn transfer Tar’varish Dawson has also been a steady contributor at wide receiver, with 14 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.





Tight end Michael Harrison, a player trending toward postseason all-conference accolades, ranks third on the team with 20 receptions and has 179 yards, along with a tie for the team-high with four touchdown catches. He comes to Tempe on a bit of a hot streak, as he has collected 16 catches and all four touchdowns across the past three games.





Through the first five games, left tackle Gerard Christian-Lichtenhan, left guard Jack Bailey, a Kent State transfer, and right tackle Savion Washington have started each game on the offensive line. However, Washington, also a Kent State transfer, was injured last week versus USC and is supposed to miss Saturday’s game.





Van Wells has started four of five games at center, with Landon Bebee having also started four games at right guard. Hank Zilinskas started one game at center, while Jack Wilty started one game at right guard.





Colorado Offense Summary





The Colorado pass game is outstanding, as the Buffaloes rank fifth nationally in passing yards per game (356.8). Though the Buffaloes don’t lean upon their run game much, there is some dynamic talent in that room as well.





The offensive line? It’s fitting that this game takes place in October because the Buffalo offensive line is scary bad through five games, as Colorado allows the second-most sacks per game (5.2) among FBS teams and ties for 125th nationally by allowing 8.4 tackles for loss per game.





Colorado has allowed at least three sacks in every game and has yielded four or more in four of the five games, topped by seven sacks allowed against Oregon and eight by Nebraska.





Though it seems reasonable to predict that Colorado will live or die by its pass game, ASU, in recent weeks, has been gashed on the ground – spookily reminiscent of the horrifying rush defense for the Sun Devils last season – so it remains to be seen if ASU can keep Colorado one dimensional and find effective ways to attack its beleaguered offensive line, or of the Buffaloes will be permitted to add a potent run game to its outstanding aerial attack.





Colorado Defense





In Colorado’s three-man defensive front, Shane Cokes, Arkansas transfer Jordan Domineck and Fresno State transfer Leonard Payne, Jr. have been the primary starters, while Florida State transfer Derrick McLendon and Tennessee transfer Amari McNeill each has one start this season as well.





Dominick has by far been the most statistically impactful player from this group, as he leads Colorado in both TFLs (6.5) and sacks (2.0) among his 21 total tackles.





Cokes has 11 total tackles, as does McNeill, who also has collected 2.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks. McLendon has six tackles on the year, and Payne has posted two tackles.





At linebacker, Juwan Mitchell, who had the proverbial cup of coffee as a member of the Arizona State program this offseason before his behavior resulted in his dismissal from the team and now his fifth college football stop since 2019, leads Colorado with 31 tackles, 2.5 of which have resulted in losses.





Marvin Ham is tied for third on the team with 26 tackles, while West Virginia transfer Tajih Alston has 14 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks – the latter two statistics are good enough for second on the team so far.





Clemson transfer LaVonta Bentley (14 tackles), Jeremiah Brown (nine tackles), and Khairi Manns (four tackles) have also seen spot starting duty this season.





In the secondary, Florida State transfer Omarion Cooper has started all five games at cornerback and has 25 tackles and three pass breakups.





All-purpose star Travis Hunter started the first three games of the season at cornerback and also saw ample time at wide receiver before being sidelined with an injury that has kept him out the past two games and figures to keep him on the injured list for another few games.





In Hunter’s place, Alabama transfer Jahquez Robinson has started the last two games at cornerback and has six tackles and an interception this season on the year.





At safety, Trevor Woods has started all five games, and Shilo Sanders, another of Deion’s sons who transferred to Colorado, started the first four before missing last week’s game against USC, where Rodrick Ward took his place in the starting lineup. It appears Sanders may have a chance of returning to action this weekend.





Sanders leads the team in tackles per game (6.5), as he has 26 tackles in four games with an interception. Woods ranks second on the team in total tackles (30) and has two interceptions and a forced fumble. Ward has 12 tackles through five games.





Colorado Defense Summary





Thus far, Colorado has been greatly challenged in fielding a defense that can avoid being a liability, as 19 different players have started on that side of the ball through just five games.





The Buffaloes have the poorest Power Five defense in America at this current juncture, allowing 480.2 total yards per game – 128th of 130 teams and only ahead of North Texas and Nevada. Similarly, Colorado ranks 124th nationally and poorest among Power Five teams, allowing 36.2 points per game, while also ranking 124th nationally in pass defense (296.0) and 114th in rush defense (184.2).





ASU will have no better chance through the remainder of the season to find offensive success than it will this Saturday against what is beyond a lackluster Buffalo defense. Can the Sun Devils capitalize? That is the true question.





Colorado Special Teams





Former ASU kicker Jace Feely has handled the majority of Colorado’s kicking duties as he has been the primary kickoff man while also connecting on 4-of-7 field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards. Alejandro Mata has also seen kicking action and has made both of his field goal attempts this year.





Punter Mark Vassett, a Louisville transfer, averages 42.96 yards on 23 punts, an average good enough to place him third in the Pac-12.





Colorado has had limited results in the return game as Jimmy Horn, Jr. averages 3.75 yards on four punt returns, and Dylan Edwards averages 20.25 yards on four kickoff returns.





Overall Summary





The effect created by Deion Sanders’ arrival as head coach is well known and well documented, but the on-field performance has skidded the past two weeks after early skyrocketing success that landed the Buffaloes in the top 25 in the early part of the season.





Colorado, a program that has made two bowl appearances in the past 15 years – one of which occurred in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign – enters this game with a 3-2 record but on a two-game losing streak to begin conference play.





After a 1-11 record last season, to have tripled the win total before the month of September ended is a significant achievement but also a sign that standards should be higher this season for Colorado than for the majority of the past two decades.





Halfway to bowl eligibility with home games remaining against Stanford and Arizona but also matchups with the likes of UCLA, Oregon State, Washington, and Utah – all of which either are now or earlier this season were nationally ranked – this Saturday’s game may prove to be crucial when it comes to Colorado’s postseason chances.





Ultimately, this game figures to come down to how well ASU’s offense can attack Colorado’s faulty defense and try to keep up with the powerful Buffalo pass game. Arizona State should be able to pressure the Buffalo backfield given the widespread woes of the Colorado offensive line, but the offensive play calling and execution for ASU, as they have been all year, remain what figure to be the most significant deciding factors for this game.





Familiar Faces





ASU WR Jordyn Tyson transferred from Colorado

Colorado K Jace Feely transferred from ASU, as did CB Andi Etok, a former walk-on for the Sun Devils.

Colorado LB Juwan Mitchell spent a few weeks in the Sun Devil football program before being dismissed from the team.