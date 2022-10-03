Interim head coach Shaun Aguano understands that Arizona State fans have every right to be upset with the football program in its current state. Two weeks ago, he took over a ship that was going under and has since guided it to two ugly but expected losses to high-powered Utah and USC teams. Despite the negativity surrounding the program, Aguano has appealed to the loyalty of the Sun Devil fanbase consistently. He did so again on Monday, thanking fans for their support during his first two weeks and asking them to continue that as ASU embarks on another tough task against Washington.





“I’d like to thank our fans that made the trip over to USC and appreciate them,” Aguano said. “We still are going to do the Devil Walk this week; I know it’s going to be hot, but that’s why we live in Arizona, and I appreciate the fans being out there as well.”





On the surface, Aguano’s warm smile and strong words regarding family and culture wouldn’t make one assume he runs a strict practice. Through two weeks of limited viewing, however, it’s clear that a practice under the interim head coach is no walk in the park for this team. Constant running and accountability regarding punctuality have highlighted the new regime at the Kajikawa practice fields.





“The accountability. The discipline part where we don’t make those kinds of mistakes in the game,” Aguano said. “The running from drill to drill is the kind of tempo that I want to bring on offense and on defense. It’s about doing everything right. The fundamentals, the accountability, the discipline. That will make us competitive in these games and ultimately win these games.”





He’s steadfast in his ways, and while he leads with love, he won’t be persuaded to change the way he runs things. Even if some players jokingly push back on the relentless style.





“Some of the kids will say, ‘coach, you’re tripping,” Aguano said with a smile. “It is a process that I want to instill; most everybody has bought in. Guys who are late to a lift or meeting, I’ll be relentless in holding them accountable.”





Caleb Williams slipped away from the grasp of ASU’s pass rushers on numerous occasions Saturday night. Aguano believes that the correct scheme was in place, but the execution was lacking.





“Our main focus was the containment of the quarterback," Aguano commented. "If you looked at it, there were two times where he slipped outside of our containment; most of the time, it was the inside. We just have to finish plays and make sure that our guys understand what they are trying to do to us. We need to be smart on attacking our schematics as well.”





The sentiment of “we’re close” has been one Aguano has leaned on a lot during his first two weeks. There’s a grace period with his first three games coming against ranked opponents, but the results will have to start coming, especially if they truly are so close.





According to Aguano, defensive linemen Omar Norman-Lott and Gharin Stansbury could see the field on Saturday. Norman-Lott has been sidelined for the last three games, while Stansbury is yet to suit up in 2022.





“They’re very close. They’re day to day, but I was very pleased with their running yesterday,” Aguano said. “Hopefully, I’ll get a prognosis after today’s treatment. I think we’re getting very close, and we’ll need them.”





***







Defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson had a more simplistic remedy in mind when it comes to finishing tackles, both in the backfield and downfield.





“You gotta grab cloth. When you miss tackles, most of the time, you’re trying to wrap up, but you don’t have anything in your hands. Gotta grab cloth.”





The Washington offense has been dynamic to start the 2022 campaign. Led by Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr, the No. 21 Huskies have averaged 42 points per game. The ASU defense has been battered and bruised, but Henderson is confident his group can keep them at bay.





“He’s got a strong arm, he can throw that ball from near hash to far hash, and he’s got a good grip on the offense; he knows where to go with the ball,” Henderson said of Penix. “It’s about stopping him specifically.”





USC dropped 42 points on Henderson’s unit on Saturday night. Khoury Bethley stressed the importance of finishing. Both on tackles and on drives as a whole. Henderson’s outlook was more positive when he was asked about what he saw on film. While the Sun Devil defense was cashed on numerous occasions, Henderson was pleased with the cohesiveness shown throughout the game.





“I don’t know what you guys saw, but I was pleased. When I watch a game back, what I want to see is team defense, and I saw some of that,” he said. “We made some mistakes that we kind of look back and say you can’t make those. But as far as competing, we felt like we had a chance to win that game.”





***





It was a big Sunday for the recent alumni of the program. Rachaad White scored his first NFL touchdown for Tampa Bay. Eno Benjamin served as the emergency kickoff specialist for the Cardinals, kicking and making a tackle on the same play. Finally, Jack Jones picked off Aaron Rodgers and took it to the house for a pick-six for the Patriots at Lambeau Field. Aguano was proud of his guys, whom he says will always be a part of the program’s family.





“I loved it,” he said with an ear-to-ear smile. “Just seeing those kids have fun is gratification for me. And then Eno, what the heck is he doing kicking the ball? I love watching them play. I was super proud of them.”