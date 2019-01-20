Without hesitation, Oregon head coach Dana Altman called a timeout. His Ducks had just held a four-point lead, which matched the largest of the game through 31 minutes of basketball.

It had felt like they owned some semblance of control in a messy, back-and-forth game, until back-to-back three-pointers by Arizona State freshman Taeshon Cherry and sophomore Kimani Lawrence set Wells Fargo Arena on fire and turned the game on its head.

Three-point shooting had been there all night for the Sun Devils, who shot 11-of-28 from beyond the arc, but those two bombs were different. It wasn’t clear yet during the Oregon timeout — maybe the Ducks could regroup and regain the lead — but the tide had been turned for good.

“There was a key moment, I think, at 54-50,” Hurley said. “We needed to play well and we needed to step up. Taeshon stepped up, hit a big three, and then we got a stop and Kimani followed that up.”

“When one person hits a shot, it feels like I hit a shot,” Lawrence added. “Gets me more hyped up and more confident the next time I get the ball.”

Cherry and Lawrence’s clutch triples sparked an offensive barrage that turned a close game into a blowout victory, as ASU completed a sweep of the Oregon schools with a resounding 78-64 win over Oregon Saturday night.

The Sun Devils’ wins over Oregon State (Thurs.) and Oregon mark just the second Pac-12 weekend sweep in the Bobby Hurley era, but, more importantly, got them back on the right track toward an NCAA Tournament bid.

“To know you’re playing a team that’s playing really well,” Hurley said, “and to do what we were able to do in the second half shows where could take it if we focus on the right thing.”

Cherry was the figurehead of ASU’s strong three-point shooting performance; the freshman — a 34 percent distance shooter on the season, good for fourth among all rotation Sun Devils — connected on a career-high five of his 10 long-range attempts.

It was his fifth and final three that stood out from the rest; just 10 seconds after watching Oregon freshman Louis King fire away to push the Ducks’ lead to 54-50 with 8:37 on the clock, threes Cherry — and subsequently, Lawrence — sparked a 19-0 run that wrapped up ASU’s successful weekend in emphatic fashion.

“I hit one and Kimani hit one,” Cherry said. “We took the lead, and that just sparked everything.”

“It was a momentum swing,” he added. “Because they had the lead, and they kept hitting tough shots on us… we couldn’t really get over the hump and once we got over the hump, I knew we were going to break it open, so those two threes put us over the hump and we broke it open.”

The run — which extended as far as 22-2 after a three-pointer by sophomore Luguentz Dort with just under four minutes to play — was rife with momentum-building plays that had been missing during the Sun Devils’ lackluster last few weeks.

Each key contributor got involved in some way; most notably, Dort had a pair of impressive finishes, sophomore Remy Martin got to the rack to push the advantage to double-digits for the first time (64-54 with 5:35 to play), and senior Zylan Cheatham tacked on an exclamation point, which Hurley described as “one of my favorite plays of the season.”

“Once I spun baseline, I saw daylight, and me and Kenny (Wooten), it was either I go through his chest, or I go over him,” Cheatham said. “I feel like I made the right decision.”

“I’m not sure there’s going to be anything as good as that that would put that at the top of the SportsCenter Top 10,” Hurley added.

ZYLAN GOT WAYYYY 🆙 pic.twitter.com/f0vVSuTg7D — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 20, 2019