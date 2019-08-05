Kobe Williams: 5-10, 169 lbs.

Jordan Clark: 5-11, 170 lbs.

On paper, it’s easy to make the comparison. Clark stands an inch taller and outweighs Williams by a mere pound.

Although Clark holds the slight advantage in both categories, Williams tops the freshman on the depth chart by once again a factor of one.

The almost identical numbers on paper are one that the duo is looking to mirror on the field as Williams, a three-year starter at Arizona State, says he sees a lot of himself in Clark.

“He reminds me a lot of Kobe,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. “Very smart, has great instincts, a competitor. That’s what you like about him. He’s really quick, he can see things.”

“That’s a compliment, a big compliment,” Clark admitted. “A guy like that, he’s a starter in division one football and he’s a damn good starter too. Him saying that means the world, it means a lot and I’m going to keep taking stuff from his game. Y’all aren’t going to be able to tell us apart in a couple of weeks.”

Edwards’ compliment is one that has been months in the making as he has gotten to know the freshman since before, he even stepped on campus. ASU’s head coach has already seen the proverbial student of the game prove himself early in preseason practices.

“It’s funny, you know, because a lot of the things that he’s doing and he’s asked to do, he’s done before,” Edwards described. “We did a drill today and you could just tell he had done that drill before. I asked him, ‘Did you do that drill before?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ But then he told me, ‘There are some drills I haven’t done before.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I got a few in my back pocket still.’

“He’s a good kid.”

A fellow three-year starter and cornerback Chase Lucas has joined Williams in being a mentor to Clark during his transition from the high school ranks to his first season as a Sun Devil.

“I’m still trying to learn everything, trying to get everything right. I’ve got great coaches, great upperclassmen in Chase and Kobe,” Clark said.

While Lucas is a standout in his own right, it has been the size and play of Williams that has intrigued Clark the most. The freshman has picked the brain of Williams on everything from reading three-step drops by quarterbacks to defending back-shoulder throws.

These keys are something that Clark watches as he tries to learn and implement Williams’ play into his own.

“He’s really close to my size and he makes plays all the time so I kind of just study his game, study the things that he does,” Clark said of Williams. “Really, I just follow him around asking him questions all day.”

The constant barrage of questions is one that Clark has used to settle into a new scheme that has involved changes in his own play to be able to fulfill his role and responsibility.

In defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales’ scheme, the cornerback is forced to play off the line of scrimmage and come downhill to make plays instead of being on the line of scrimmage in a press position.

“The difficult thing is playing probably playing stuff from squat, it’s a little different,” Clark remarked. “I’m used to pressing, that’s what we do at home. The tips and the techniques that everybody gives me has made it a pretty easy transition to that.”

These changes on the field are only the beginning of Clark’s list of improvements he wishes to improve on moving forward.

The top item on his list? Gaining weight.

Despite outweighing fellow cornerback Williams, Clark is looking to gain more weight in order to compete against bigger and stronger athletes at the collegiate level such as 6-5 and 255 lb. tight end Tommy Hudson.

“I’ve got to keep getting bigger,” Clark said. “You don’t really take it too seriously in high school because you’re like I’m better than everybody I don’t really need to gain weight.”

“When you get out here and Tommy is pulling around the edge to come to block you and you’re like oh my god what am I going to do. Gain weight, keep maturing physically and you never are perfect. You never know enough. Keep digging, keep learning and the sky’s the limit.”

While gaining weight to fight off 250-pound tight ends will be a long-term effort for Clark, the most immediate improvement the freshman must make is in one that has little to do with his efforts on the field.

It comes in the form of the school’s fight song.

Clark will join his fellow freshman in a yearly tradition of singing the fight song at Camp Tontozona. A tradition that the duo of Lucas and Williams have been prepping freshman for along with other subtilties of the famed camp.

“We’ve been practicing the fight song,” Clark said. “Shower shoes are essential; you’ve got to have those. So, I’ve been learning.”

As Clark continues to learn the fight song, one that he admits he only knows how to clap the beat to, the freshman will also continue a much bigger battle.

One that comes directly from his last name.

Clark’s father, Ryan, was a former Pro Bowler in the NFL while also winning the Lombardi trophy with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008.

The freshman has admitted in the past he has put pressure on himself due to his father’s fame and is one that will continue to do.

While the pressure of living up to a father like his own may be a curse for some, it’s one that Jordan uses as a form of motivation.

One where he looks to create his own path, one not defined by his father’s name, but by his own.

“That’s something I kind of carry with me everywhere,” Clark said. “It’s just like a little chip. Everywhere you go people assume you have what you have because of who your dad is. Every day I come out here trying to work, try to make a name for myself. I don’t want to be Ryan Clark’s son; I want to be Jordan.”

