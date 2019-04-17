It has been anything but a smooth recruiting process for Caleb Christopher. In his senior year at Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair High School he sprained his AC joint in his shoulder, which caused him to change course and attend a post-grad school over college. Ultimately, going through this adversity has paid off as he signed his letter of intent with Arizona State today following his pledge to the team last month.

“Honestly, it feels great being back on track,” Christopher said. “I’ve seen coach Hurley better the program. Each year he has had six-foot guards like myself do well. He showed me how much Tra Holder improved from his sophomore to his senior year and the growth in his game. I’ve seen the way Remy Martin plays. So, all of that was important seeing how he lets his guards play and that really got my attention.”

In a previous interview, Christopher said that he sees himself as a combo guard but has mainly played point guard and is willing to play any role the Sun Devils designate for him. He’s quite aware of the need ASU has had in having another pure point guard on the floor. “If the team needs me to be a pure point guard, then that’s what I’ll be and I’ll fulfill that spot,” Christopher remarked. “If they need me to be a combo guard, I can be that too. This game is about putting the ball in the hoop and that is what I do best. Coach Hurley wants me to be a leader, he wants me to bring my energy and be the dog that I am…. just playing at a high pace.”

