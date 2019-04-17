Christopher signs with the Sun Devils, feels ‘back on track’
It has been anything but a smooth recruiting process for Caleb Christopher. In his senior year at Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair High School he sprained his AC joint in his shoulder, which caused him to change course and attend a post-grad school over college. Ultimately, going through this adversity has paid off as he signed his letter of intent with Arizona State today following his pledge to the team last month.
Romans 8:28 !— Caleb E. Christopher (@yayewoo) April 18, 2019
I am extremely grateful to have officially signed my National Letter of Intent to Arizona St University.
❤️💛🔱
Thank you to everyone who has helped me grow on and off the court - #TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/dijGGNFISe
“Honestly, it feels great being back on track,” Christopher said. “I’ve seen coach Hurley better the program. Each year he has had six-foot guards like myself do well. He showed me how much Tra Holder improved from his sophomore to his senior year and the growth in his game. I’ve seen the way Remy Martin plays. So, all of that was important seeing how he lets his guards play and that really got my attention.”
In a previous interview, Christopher said that he sees himself as a combo guard but has mainly played point guard and is willing to play any role the Sun Devils designate for him. He’s quite aware of the need ASU has had in having another pure point guard on the floor.
“If the team needs me to be a pure point guard, then that’s what I’ll be and I’ll fulfill that spot,” Christopher remarked. “If they need me to be a combo guard, I can be that too. This game is about putting the ball in the hoop and that is what I do best. Coach Hurley wants me to be a leader, he wants me to bring my energy and be the dog that I am…. just playing at a high pace.”
A N O T H E R 1— Caleb E. Christopher (@yayewoo) April 18, 2019
F R O M
T H A
6 6 1
Christopher who played this last season locally at Phoenix Hillcrest, visited Tempe early February when ASU beat Washington. He was accompanied by his younger brother and 2020 five-star guard Josh Christopher who was there on an official visit to the Sun Devils.
“I loved the campus and facilities,” Christopher remarked at the time. “Their Director of Operations, Derrick Wrobel, was at Cal when my older brother (Patrick Christopher) played, so I felt very comfortable there and it was like seeing old friends. I liked the freestyle they play and I like how they have Remy Martin playing. I know coach Hurley likes to play a lot of guards. Coach Hurley is a legend and a players’ coach. To have him coach you would be a great learning experience.
“I’m a fiery point guard who brings a lot of energy and I don’t back down, and coach Hurley said that’s what he likes about me. He told me to never discouraged about the fact that I didn’t have a lot of offers and told me not to get discouraged. They (the ASU coaches) weren’t like other coaches saying how great I was going to be. They said that I will probably face adversity playing my first year in college and that they would help me fight that adversity. I just thought it was pretty cool how honest they were. That’s real.”
UNLV, Washington, USC, and Boise State were schools who were showing interest in Christopher throughout the recruiting process.
Christopher joins another local prospect who signed with ASU, Phoenix Shadow Mountain guard Jaelen House, as well as Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College guard Alonzo Verge. Phoenix Mountain Pointe forward Jalen Graham, who committed to ASU in December is scheduled to sign with the team this month.