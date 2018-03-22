There’s something different about Arizona State football practices in 2018. Chase Lucas can feel it.



First of all, there’s the obvious. The coaching staff this season is extremely different, as are the coaching styles that come with it.

But the vibe specifically surrounding the defense under the new Herm Edwards regime has Lucas expecting big things out of his side of the ball when late August rolls around.

“We’re going to be a top ten defense in the country,” he said.

Hold on. You’re talking about a team that, in 2017, ranked outside the top 100 in the FBS in allowed yards per game — just 11 spots from dead last in passing defense — and lost key pieces like Christian Sam, D.J. Calhoun, Tashon Smallwood and A.J. Latu?

“I feel like our defense is the best part of our team at this point,” he added.

Another statement not often spoken in regards to ASU football. In a general sense, it’s been the offense leading the way over the last few years. Last year, the offensive unit at least ranked in the top 40 nationally in yards-per-game production.

Maybe some of Lucas’ claims for the 2018 season don’t check out on paper just yet. But the way the sophomore corner looks at it, it starts to make some sense.

“Everybody’s always known, when N’Keal came in as a freshman, he was known, when Manny and all them were starting to click… everybody was all focused on the offense,” Lucas said. “With me, Jay Jay (Wilson), we’ve got Koron (Crump) coming back, and we’ve got new cats like Jalen Harvey, we have a lot of weapons to our army.”

To attribute the new energy he’s been noticing, Lucas pointed to the coaching staff, and beyond that, directly to coach Edwards.

“Herm’s one of us,” Lucas said. “He’s one of the guys.”

Sure, Edwards is 63, therefore having grown up and played in an entirely different time than the current group of Sun Devils. But to Lucas, working with his head coach is a lot like working with himself — maybe just a version with a little more knowledge and experience.

“He can be 73 and still be one of the guys,” Lucas said. “He’s so cool. He has a personality like — I have a personality like him.”

“Boy, I’ll be joking with coach Herm, and he’ll joke with me right back,” he added. “I’ll say something smart to him, he’ll say something smart right back.”

Lucas remembered a specific example of Edwards’ geniality, dating back to a recent trip to Zipps Sports Grill.

“I’ll never forget, we were at Zipps, on a recruitment trip,” he said. “And these girls, like, little girls, they came up to him, and they’re like, they had a pen and paper, and before they could even say anything, he said, ‘You guys play volleyball?’ And they’re like, “Yeah,” and he’s like, “Can I get your autograph?’ And he made them sign his little napkin and he’s like, ‘Can I take a picture?’ So, he’s a great guy.”

The laid-back, personable, understanding attitude that Lucas notices in Edwards often manifests itself in the way the program’s been running the new regime’s early stages.

Practices are a little shorter.

“He expects a lot out of us, but at the same time he likes to have fun,” Lucas said. “He doesn’t want to be out at practice for three-and-a-half hours, he wants to be out there, get our work done and just get on with our day.”

Rules, in terms of dress code at practice — jewelry, hoodies, etc. — have been relaxed.

“We used to walk in, we’d have hoodies on or beanies on, coach Graham would be like, ‘Take it off,’” he added. “‘Okay.’ With Herm, I walk in there with a beanie, I’m like, ‘Oh, man,’ I started taking it off, he’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ You have your own swagger, you have freedom.”

But at the end of the day, it’s still business.

“When it’s time to work, you know it’s time to work,” Lucas said. “There’s no giggling, now laughing, I’m here to be the best corner in the Pac-12, in the country… I’m here to be the best player in the country. And he’s here to coach me to be that. When it’s work time, it’s all work, but when it’s time to joke and play, it’s always time to joke and play.”

Throughout about 15 minutes’ worth of discussion with the media, Lucas said the word “love” somewhere in the ballpark of a dozen times. It’s not hard to figure out why — he’s a loose, easy-going guy, and the atmosphere around him is starting to reflect that.

Ultimately, it’s giving him an even greater excitement to be a part of a program he thoroughly enjoyed to begin with.

“I love everything about this program, I love Arizona State,” he said. “I’ve loved Arizona State since I got here, but now I really love Arizona State.”

“It’s just love,” Lucas added. “You get to do what you want to do, but you’ve still got to follow orders. So it’s like a professional practice, like an NFL practice.”

Starting to see a pattern?

“I’m loving it guys,” he concluded. “I am loving it.”

~~~

Lucas, Kobe Williams soaking in Edwards’ teaching

On the first day of spring practices, junior cornerback Kobe Williams was pulled aside by his head coach after a play.

It’s practice. It’s one-on-one advice from a coach. Run of the mill.

Then it hit him.

“Man, this is Herm Edwards,” Williams said.

The guy he’s got talking to him played defensive back for a decade in the NFL. He had 33 interceptions at the professional level. He’s played in a Super Bowl.

“It’s great because Herm is a legend at DB,” Williams said. “He’ll tell us, he comes in film, he comes in everything and just teaches us everything that he knows. He knows it to the highest level.”

Williams isn’t alone in his sentiments. The starting corner opposite him has felt the same way at times this spring.

“This dude’s a legend,” Lucas said. “He played in the league for 10 years, he’s been a Pro Bowl coach, all that stuff, so it’s like, man, you’ve just got to soak it in like a sponge. Kobe (Williams) and Jalen, the whole secondary, we’ve got a lot to learn and a lot to figure out, but once the summer comes around, we’re going to be on point.”

For Lucas, it’s even more beneficial to have someone who can break down the basics with him, seeing as he only started playing cornerback last season; Lucas primarily played running back at Chandler High School.

“I’m a newcomer to the position, so it’s like, I still have a lot of things to learn,” he said. “He pulls me aside and teaches me what I should do with my hands, what I should do with my feet, different types of coverages and stuff like that. He’s been a vital asset to me and my maturity, my growth as a corner, as of spring ball. I can’t wait to see what he has in store for me.”

Last year, though, he enjoyed a solid season that followed an upward trajectory. Lucas had two interceptions, amassed 59 tackles, and had arguably his breakout game in early November, with 12 tackles and a key pass deflection in the end zone against Colorado.

As a result, he was honored as a freshman All-American by both USA Today and the Football Writers of America Association, as well as an All-Conference second-team nod.

As for Williams, who’s had a little more time to learn the position, it’s just nice to have a constant teaching presence, not only from Edwards but also from defensive backs coach Tony White and former ASU cornerback Lloyd Carrington.

“I love it because he’s on us at all times,” Williams said. “We’ve got coach White, we’ve got coach Herm, we’ve got Lloyd Carrington, they’re just three dudes that are on us at all times and teaching us different technique things that go with our scheme.”

With this group, Edwards quickly noticed specific areas he needed to work on that would be fixes to what he saw from last year’s defensive backs, most of which having to do with technique.

Those are the kinds of notes he brings to them one-on-one after plays, as has often been on display throughout each of ASU’s five spring practices.

“These guys weren’t a big back-pedal team last year,” Edwards said. “We’re back-pedaling. And that’s new for a lot of guys. We’re playing a lot of bump, but I’m asking them to use their hands.”

“I watch Lucas all the time, and Kobe,” he added. “They’re going with the first group, and every day you see another phase of them getting better. And that’s a good thing.”

And according to Edwards, to be able to work with these guys one-on-one is one of the biggest things he missed while working in the television business. Now that he’s back in coaching, he takes every chance he gets to do so.

“That’s the fun part for me,” he said. “I’m going to always be a coach. And I’m going to coach on the grass when I get an opportunity. And all these coaches here know that. I’m not trying to take over their drill by any stretch of the imagination, but I want to be a part of it because I just feel that’s who I am.”

~~~

Other notes from Lucas…

→ On individual accountability in a practice style that features more freedom: “Just today, we have these things called Perfect 10s, when you loaf, so I had seven loaves by myself, and then linebacking group had seven altogether. So, I told Coach Gonzales, I was like, ‘I want to run them all, just let everybody watch me.’ And he kind of stepped back and was like, ‘Wow, I wasn’t picturing that,’ so as soon as I got on the line he told everybody, and everybody got on the line and did it with me. Everybody has a piece of the defense and if you don’t complete that piece, then we need to find somebody else.”

→ On playing zone defense in Danny Gonzales’ 3-3-5 defense: “Oh, man, I’ve never played zone defense ever in my life. I think, like, 93 percent of the time last year I was playing man. So it’s like, I’m learning a new position, I’m learning a whole new position all over again. I’ve got to figure out how to catch my feet in a zone, and I feel like with us having five DBs, it’s a blessing. I don’t really have to run that far… I love the schemes, I love what the coaches brought to ASU, and I feel like it’s going to work.”