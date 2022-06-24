Chase Davis talks ASU pledge

An unofficial visit to Tempe last weekend sealed the deal for Little Elm, Tex. defensive back Chase Davis who realized the various benefits the Sun Devil program can provide. Those formidable impressions led to a Friday morning commitment decision.

“ASU has a great coaching staff with a lot of experience on the next level,” Davis said, “and they’re treating us like great young men that will set us up to achieve our goals and where we all want to be. The campus is just beautiful. I have some family up there, so it wouldn’t be like I’m going up there and not knowing anything about the area. Coach (Aaron) Fletcher is a great DB’s coach. I’ve heard great things about him. He has recruited a lot of my friends, and he coached with some of my high school coaches, who have great things to say about him.





“I like how straight up coach Fletch is. Some coaches like to sugarcoat stuff and tell you what you want to hear. He tells you that you got to gear up and work for what you want. I like my coaches to be straight up with me, so I know where I’m standing with them. I got nothing but positive vibes from all the Arizona State coaches and players I met. It’s just a great all around football team.”





The 6-3 185-pound Davis said that he played both safety and cornerback during his high school career, and it is the latter role that Fletcher does see him making the biggest impact in.