Chase Davis talks ASU pledge
An unofficial visit to Tempe last weekend sealed the deal for Little Elm, Tex. defensive back Chase Davis who realized the various benefits the Sun Devil program can provide. Those formidable impressions led to a Friday morning commitment decision.
“ASU has a great coaching staff with a lot of experience on the next level,” Davis said, “and they’re treating us like great young men that will set us up to achieve our goals and where we all want to be. The campus is just beautiful. I have some family up there, so it wouldn’t be like I’m going up there and not knowing anything about the area. Coach (Aaron) Fletcher is a great DB’s coach. I’ve heard great things about him. He has recruited a lot of my friends, and he coached with some of my high school coaches, who have great things to say about him.
“I like how straight up coach Fletch is. Some coaches like to sugarcoat stuff and tell you what you want to hear. He tells you that you got to gear up and work for what you want. I like my coaches to be straight up with me, so I know where I’m standing with them. I got nothing but positive vibes from all the Arizona State coaches and players I met. It’s just a great all around football team.”
The 6-3 185-pound Davis said that he played both safety and cornerback during his high school career, and it is the latter role that Fletcher does see him making the biggest impact in.
“I feel like I’m an all-around defensive back,” Davis described. “I can play corner or safety. I have a great football IQ because I watch a lot of film and study the receivers. I put a lot of work getting prepared for every game and also putting in work daily training with Flight Skills down here in Dallas. They’re getting me right with my footwork, and I keep on improving.
“Coach Fletch likes tall corners, and I have a 76.5-inch wingspan, and he said that I move around well for my size. He likes I played flat out man all season. So he offered me at that position. On my film, I play safety or corner depending on the matchup, and I’m defending the top wide receiver on the other team. Doesn’t matter if they’re playing on the outside of the slot.”
Prior to his ASU trip, Davis visited Louisiana Tech and UTSA and also had offers from Colorado and Louisiana. The opportunity through with Arizona State was one that Davis felt he couldn’t pass on.
“Coach Fletch said that I have a chance to come in and play early,” Davis commented, “play the sport I love and have fun doing it. If you can play man, you can play for coach Fletch. He will put you in a position where you can play to the best of your ability and where you will succeed the most. I’ve been hearing a lot of good news about coach, and that’s why I took the time to go out there and visit Arizona State, and I know that’s the best fit for me.”
The 2023 defensive back is the Sun Devils’ second commit of this class and joins Corona (Calif.) Centennial quarterback Israel Carter.
