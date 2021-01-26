ASUDevils - Challenging first half leads to sixth-straight loss for ASU

ASU started sluggish, with the Wildcats the team with the sense of urgency out of the gate. ASU shot an abysmal 8-35 from the field and 1-13 from 3-point range in the first. Arizona jumped out to a 12-0 lead over the first 6:44 before Marcus Bagley finally put the Sun Devils on the board. Arizona led by as much as 24 points in the half. The Wildcats shot 14-25 (56 percent) in the first frame and destroyed ASU down low, scoring 20 of their 40 first-half points in the paint.

TUCSON - It was an atrocious first half for the Arizona State men’s basketball team on Monday in Tucson, and it was too much for the Sun Devils (4-8, 1-5 Pac-12) to overcome as they lost to Arizona (12-3, 6-3 Pac-12) 80-67.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said he did not have his players ready to go.





“We lacked energy early in the game,” Hurley stated. “Kind of lethargic out of the gate. I got to do a better job of getting us ready to play early in the game. They were more aggressive. They got a few transition baskets, which with our speed and quickness, we should not give up. I thought we took some really challenging shots.”





In the second half, ASU was clearly the better team. The Sun Devils outscored Arizona 49-40, shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three. ASU even cut the Wildcats’ lead to just nine points two times late in the game, but the first half deficit was insurmountable and Arizona came away victorious.





ASU forward Jalen Graham attributed the team’s performance to bad practices.





“We got to compete in practice,” Graham said. “Sometimes it feels like one side is getting blown out and the other side is losing really bad. Both sides need to compete.”





Graham was one of the only bright spots for ASU on Monday. The sophomore had 14 points on 6-9 shooting and added 11 rebounds, five of which were offensive. It was the second-straight double-digit performance for the forward, who missed three games with mononucleosis before returning on Thursday.





“He’s finding a way to stay out of foul trouble,” Hurley explained. “That was an issue with him early in the season. He had that break (mononucleosis). It wasn’t a good thing to have to go through, to be out several weeks, but he’s responded great. We had a conversation as he was getting back, and he let me know, hey, you’re going to see a different guy the rest of the year, and so far, he’s backed it up.”





ASU guard Remy Martin also had a solid game on Monday. The senior had 24 points and hit five 3-pointers.





Hurley said the mood in the locker room after the game was what he wanted to see, with players taking accountability for the loss.





“It was a decent locker room, actually,” Hurley said. “The guys were, I think, frustrated. Usually, I do all the talking after these games, and there were some thoughts shared between … a good number of guys. I thought it was fairly productive.”





ASU returns home Thursday for a battle with Cal. It will be another late tip at 9 p.m. MST.







