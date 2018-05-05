“I was dog tired,” he laughed postgame, still trying to catch his breath after his dash around the bags and ensuing postgame celebration.

Torkelson scored the winning run in walk-off fashion in Arizona State’s 4-3 win over Washington at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Friday night. In the bottom of the ninth, the freshman raced all the way from first base to home plate on a Gage Canning double, beating out a bang-bang tag to deliver the Sun Devils (19-25, 11-11 Pac-12) a first walk-off victory of the season.

PHOENIX – It was easy for Spencer Torkelson to choose his favorite moment from Friday night:

Torkelson scored all four of ASU’s runs on Friday. He mashed a mammoth game-tying home run – his 22nd of the season – to straightaway center field in the fifth inning that set a new Pac-12 freshman home run record. He finished the game with three hits and a walk, making it 28 straight games that he has reached base safely.

But ASU coach Tracy Smith was most impressed with Torkelson’s ninth-inning at-bat when the first baseman poked a single down the right-field line with two outs to set up Canning’s game-winning double.

“In that situation, it probably calls for a guy going for (a home run),” Smith said. “He’s such a special hitter, he got down two strikes, guy threw him a good pitch and he just found a way to keep the inning alive.”

Canning made sure Torkelson’s discipline didn’t go to waste.

Canning, who finished 3-for-5 with the game-winning RBI, swung at the first pitch he saw, rocketing a fastball into the left-center field gap. It was perfectly placed to allow Torkelson to score and end the game.

“It’s awesome to get one because walk-off wins, they feel the best,” Canning said.

Earlier in the season, Torkelson and Canning had been flipped in the batting order, with Canning hitting leadoff and Torkelson behind him. It wasn’t until a couple weeks ago that Smith moved Torkelson to the top of the lineup, reasoning that he wanted to get the freshman slugger as many at-bats as possible. The end of Friday night’s game was validation.

“If you’ve got Canning sitting behind (Torkelson), just like tonight, you’ve got to pitch to him because Canning has the ability to win a baseball game with one swing as well,” Smith said. “Those two make my job easier.”

ASU sophomore starting pitcher Alec Marsh was sharp again on Friday, allowing just three runs over 7 1/3 innings and striking out six Huskies. Though he settled for a no-decision, Marsh’s season ERA is an impressive 3.28 (fourth-lowest among ASU’s pitchers) as he continues to deal at the top of the rotation.

“I’ve had quite a few starts in the Friday spot and I want to take it over and solidify a spot there,” Marsh said. “I’m really enjoying the role that I have right now.”

An important moment in his start came in the top of the second. After a pair of singles put Washington (21-20, 11-8) baserunners on the corners with one out, UW second baseman Ben Baird dropped a sacrifice squeeze. Bunt defense has been a headache for the Sun Devils this year but Marsh made a clean play on Friday, fielding the ball and making the easy out at first instead of risking a defensive mistake that might have led to a big inning. He held UW to just two runs in the second and didn’t allow the Huskies to score again until the seventh.

“You take that potential big inning and keep it a reasonable number,” Smith said. “I thought we played solid baseball tonight.”

Friday’s game really checked all the boxes for Smith. His team didn’t commit an error, it received strong contributions on the mound (in addition to Marsh, reliever Dellan Raish tossed 1 2/3 innings and earned credit for the win), it avoided the big inning and pulled out a close game – all things his young roster has struggled to accomplish throughout the year.

“It’s no secret we’ve stubbed our toe early in the season trying to figure some of that stuff out,” Smith said. “You are seeing this team grow.”

The Sun Devils’ skipper to wasn’t afraid to dream postgame, either. With eight Pac-12 games to play, ASU is 5.5 games back in the conference standings. A sizeable gap, yes, but also not mathematically impossible to overcome (the regular season conference champion receives an automatic NCAA Tournament bid). After a win like Friday’s, Smith claimed he still believed in his team’s chances to win out and reach the postseason.

“We still feel like we are playing for something because we are playing better baseball now,” Smith said. “Who says we can’t win out?”

He wasn’t the only optimist in ASU’s clubhouse. After providing Friday’s game-winning hit, Canning asked the hopeful question too:

“Why not us?”

OTHER NOTES

*HUSKIES PLAY FOUR OUTFIELDERS AGAINST TORKELSON: Tracy Smith saw something new on Friday night. When Spencer Torkelson came to bat in the fifth, he couldn’t find UW’s second baseman anywhere on the infield dirt. That’s because the Huskies had dropped an extra man in the outfield to defend against ASU’s freshman slugger.