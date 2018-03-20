Gage Canning couldn’t help but to squirm in his chair late on Saturday night. Arizona State’s “silent assassin” was still getting used to being the center of attention.



His fingers anxiously tapped the table as, one after another, the assembled media gathered in front of him fired off questions. Each query echoed the same sentiment, digging to find the answer to a question Canning himself couldn’t really fully explain:

How is he doing *this* well at the plate?

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “Sometimes you’re just seeing the ball really well.”

It’s hardly the only reason behind the junior’s hardly-believable stat line this season: his .506 batting average, .541 slugging percentage, .558 on-base percentage, 20 RBIs, 18 extra-base hits and 18 runs scored are all team-highs.

Nationally, he tops all Division I batters in hits (42) and ranks in the top-6 in each of the triple-slash categories. After going 10-13 with seven RBIs, two home runs and two triples in ASU’s three-game sweep of Oregon this past weekend, the outfielder was named on Monday the NCAA National Player of the Week.

“It feels kind of crazy,” he continued after the Sun Devils Saturday win against the Ducks, a game he went 5-5 with the two homers. “Sometimes you go through times where you see the ball really well and it’s just easy to hit.”

These easy-swinging, easy-hitting times began for Canning on opening day when he recorded five combined hits in a two-game doubleheader. He has had a base knock in all but one contest since.

“With that guy, he just keeps one-upping himself,” coach Tracy Smith said two Fridays ago following an ASU home win over UNC-Wilmington.

That night, Canning had extended his season-opening hitting streak to 14 games -- tying a school record to begin a season -- by recording a double, single and two runs scored. Pregame, he shared a brief chat with the Sun Devil skipper during batting practice.

“I did make him say two words to me today,” Smith joked, “so I think we are at a total of 30 words to each other.”

Don’t take Canning's reticence the wrong way. It’s not that he doesn’t like to talk, he just doesn’t need to. His bat has sent a requisite message so far this year, leading his coach to assign him a proper nickname.

“He’s just a silent assassin, man,” Smith said. “He just goes about his work every single day, very consistent. I think it’s reflected in his play.”

Keep in mind, Canning was already ASU’s best hitter last year. As a sophomore, he led the team with a .332 average and also set the high-mark for doubles (12), triples (8), home runs (6) and runs scored (37) while earning all-conference honors.

The early part of this season has made those numbers look minuscule.

He found a different level of production this past weekend against Oregon too. On Friday night, Canning delivered a game-deciding 3-RBI bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the eighth that regave ASU a late lead. The next evening was his perfect 5-5 performance, which included his first two dingers of the season.

The first long ball came in the third inning when Canning drove a deep fly over the right field fence and -- fittingly -- into the ASU batting cages, the place he has refined and enhanced his swing this offseason.

“I thought the (Oregon outfielder) was going to catch it because he was standing at the fence,” Canning said afterward, modestly neglecting to self-indulge in his first big fly. “I was a little bit surprised it went out. The wind, I guess, just carried it.”

His next at-bat, Canning roped a line drive into center field. Oregon’s Jonny DeLuca dove to make the catch but missed the ball altogether, allowing it to trickle to the wall as Canning booked his way around the bases. It was an inside-the-park home run, something he hadn’t done since high school.

“But there was no fences [back then],” he was quick to qualify, another humble gesture in light of his ridiculous start to the season.

Besides “seeing the ball well," Canning tried to surmise other factors that have turned him into a savant at the plate.

His swing discipline has improved: “When I swung at bad pitches, I was able to rethink and hit better pitches and not swing at those again,” he said.

His attention to detail during game preparation is also next-level: “Look at the scouting report, look at what (opposing pitchers) tend to throw in certain counts and watch video before as well -- I’ll look at how they throw to lefties and leadoff batters. With all that, it helps a lot.”

“I try to think before the game how they are going to get me out,” he added, though not often are ASU’s opponents successful in doing so.

“You just have those days where you are just feeling good,” he offered. If so, he’s been feeling good for some time.

His teammates, on the other hand, aren’t so gentle with their praise.

“He’s crazy,” said freshman pitcher Boyd Vander Kooi.

“Unbelievable,” added freshman first baseman Spencer Torkelson -- who has 10 home runs this season yet still trails Canning in slugging by over 100 points.

Smith too lacks an exact explanation for the spectacular development of the lone upperclassman in his starting lineup. But the experienced coach has seen players like Canning before, veterans with the composure, focus and ability to deliver on a nightly basis; literally so in Canning’s case after reaching base safely in all 20 games so far this spring.

As Smith described on Saturday night, again discussing another big night from his star center fielder: “It’s consistency at its highest level.”

TUESDAY’S GAME:

The Sun Devils host No. 24 UNLV for a midweek contest at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Tuesday. Sophomore RHP Alec Marsh (2-1, 1.59 ERA) is slated to take the bump for the Sun Devils, who could win a season-best fourth straight game against the Rebels.

UNLV will enter the single-game series with an 18-3 record after having a seven-game win streak snapped on Sunday in a 15-12 loss to Air Force. Junior outfielder Kyle Isabel leads the Rebels with a .420 batting average, while junior first baseman Nick Ames has a team-high six home runs. As a team, UNLV has 28 home runs (No. 11 in the country) and hits .336 (No. 3 in the country).

First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m.



