63 years ago, Arizona State Football made the trip up to Camp Tontozona for the first time. Legendary head coach Frank Kush was the first one to take a team up to the camp just outside of Payson, but since then, it has been a nearly annual tradition, no matter how awful the field conditions were.





However, the Sun Devils have not been able to have their traditional fall camp for four years now due to COVID-19 restrictions and issues related to the installation of the field turf, but with new head coach Kenny Dillingham at the helm, returning to this long time ASU tradition and especially a place like Camp T, is near the top of his agenda.





“We went away to different places, but they weren’t tradition; it wasn’t home,” Dillingham said about his previous experience at different schools. “It was just to get away and create a brotherhood, but here, you can feel the energy of the past. I think guys can feel a lot has happened here.”





As a part of the 2014/15 staff under head coach Todd Graham, Dillingham became a part of that past and knows what it is like to stay up in the pines east of Payson and the bonds that it creates. However, his living situation has gotten a slight upgrade since his time as an offensive assistant.





“I remember sleeping behind the quarterback screen that we watched film on,” Dillingham recalled. “The printer was right there, so all night, it was just printers going off with me sleeping behind this screen. Nobody knew I was there because it was a printer, lights on, lights off, and I am just behind this little screen.”





Since the team's last visit here, there are only five players on the roster that have experienced practices at this facility (there were some team bonding activities with no practices last year). Quarterback Trenton Bourguet’s first time at Camp T was in his freshman year. This ASU team has experienced a massive poster overhaul since then, but he is hoping to make similar memories these days.





“I have been up here before, but to be up here for a couple of days, we are not here for too long or a day like we did last year,” Bourguet remarked. “I think it is honestly to come up here and see the tradition that is here. Four years ago, it was (wide receiver) Brandon Aiyuk dancing with a bunch of guys, and now you walk into the cafeteria, and he is in the corner of fame.”





It did not take long for memories to be made as in the middle of the night, wide receiver Elijah Badger, who brought his own queen air mattress, fell off of his bed, waking up most everyone in the room and naturally getting a roaring laugh from his roommates.





“Yeah, I fell off the bed,” Badger admitted, cracking a smile. “I got my own little mattress, and I put it on top of the twin bed, but my mattress is a queen. So, the side without the wall fell off the side, so I fell off that side.”





Coming into the camp, Dillingham wanted it to be a phone-free environment to give his team an opportunity to disconnect from everything. That plan was quickly scrapped as when the team arrived; they were treated to hail falling down on them, which was soon followed by heavy rains, canceling the team’s plans for a campfire later that night.





However, the team swiftly pivoted and escaped from the monsoon storm into the cafeteria to play various games with each other and bond as a team. Therefore, despite the team’s inability to completely get rid of technology, they were still able to bond.





“We only have 90 minutes on our phone,” graduate wide receiver Gio Sanders said. “You’re not gonna sit in that bed all day and be bored, so you have to bond and get to know people. That definitely helps a lot in a trusting way. Once you get to know somebody outside of football on a different level, on the field, it is a lot easier to trust them.”





Team Camaraderie is the primary goal of Camp T. Spending three days together in the forest with limited access to technology in close quarters will produce the obvious if not desired, environment, with three weeks away from kickoff against Southern Utah on Aug. 31st. Camp T doesn’t just off the perfect opportunity for the team to get closer, but it also offers a chance for the Sun Devils to continue and improve during their preseason preparations.





“There are two sides to this,” Dillingham explained. “You have to create adversity on the football field and see how they respond. Then you have to create that adversity in life and see the guys create friendships so that when they get on the field, they see the person next to them, and they don’t want to let them down.”