Kobe Stewart is an Arizona State Sun Devil.

The wide receiver out of California chose the program run by Herman Edwards in Tempe over Memphis, Tennessee and West Virginia.

His first visit to Arizona State was last weekend, and it only took one trip to give him that feeling.

"I kind of had them on top before the visit because they had been recruiting me so hard," said Stewart. "They have been the most consistent since the spring, after they offered.

"That visit showed me Arizona State was the right school for me. My mom loved it, I liked it a lot and we think it will be a good place for me on and off the field.

"Everybody is cool. It is a cool environment. The town, the city, the school — everything is good for me at Arizona State. I felt at home there."

He actually gave Sun Devil coaches the word a few days ago, when his mind was made up.

"I told coach Pierce and coach Hagan that Saturday. I think they kind of knew, so it was not that big of a surprise to them. They were both really excited though when they found out about my decision."

The official visit to Tempe will likely be taken in October said Stewart, and that will not be the only visit taken moving forward. The Sun Devils lead, and they have his commitment, but his recruitment is not completely over just yet.

"I am still going to take all my official visits, but I feel good about the decision to commit to Arizona State," said Stewart. "I am not shutting the recruiting process down all the way, but I am 110% committed to Arizona State right now.

"I like it there, my mom likes it there and it feels good to be committed there, but I am still going to take all my official visits," said Stewart.

Stewart is set to play for the first time this season September 27 after transferring to from Georgia over the summer.