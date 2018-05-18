Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell put Arizona State at #3 on his list of out-of-state programs that do best recruiting in California. This week Arizona State coaches Antonio Pierce and John Simon seemed to set out to hammer that point home, extending offers to several California prospects.

The hiring of former Long Beach Poly head coach Antonio Pierce certainly provided a boost to last year's recruiting haul, but will Pierce be able to maintain that momentum in order to aid the construction of the 2019 class? Arizona State is hoping that with the addition of former San Diego State staffers Danny Gonzales and Tony White, that Tempe will continue to be a destination for the left coast's premier prospects. Let's take a look at who the ASU staff extended offers to during what was a very busy week of recruiting in California:

Class of 2019

So far the lone 2019 offer to a California prospect this week went to St. John Bosco safety Titus Toler. Toler recently took an unofficial to Washington, where he also receive an offer. Thus far, including ASU, Toler has offers from seven Pac-12 schools.

Class of 2020

Apparently the talent at La Habra and Narbonne is well stocked for the future, as ASU offered six 2020 prospects at the two schools combined. ASU was the first Pac-12 offer for La Habra athlete Jacobah Fuamatu, and the first ever offer for La Habra OL Andrew Ueli-Faatoalia. The are also the fist to offer Los Alamitos OLB Giovanni De Leon.

Class of 2021