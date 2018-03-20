Cohl Cabral’s house is the hub for visiting offensive line recruits.



No matter who’s hosting a given recruit, they tend to end up at Cabral’s place. The Arizona State junior has had several potential freshmen and transfers all pay him a visit — with the rest of the Sun Devils’ linemen usually joining them — on each of their given campus visits.

“My house is the house to come over to,” Cabral said. “You get recruits to hang out, just talk, get to know everybody… We all hang out together, just have a good time, let them get to see us outside the facility, that kind of thing.”

When it comes to recruiting and team-building, it seems Cabral serves as the epicenter for the ASU offensive line.

This year, he’ll fill the same role on the field, taking over full-time center duties in his third year as a starter.

“(Playing center is) not too different,” he said. “I was there a lot of the time last year, started against (Texas) Tech there, so it’s nothing new, just different. There’s more on me now than there was last year a little bit, with just calls. It’s been an easy transition, I’d say that.”

While it’s not necessarily uncharted territory for Cabral to be at center, one major difference this year will be his role as an experienced leader in a more important position on the field. He’s not alone by any means as an upperclassman on the offensive line, but an ability to be vocal and understand the offense is crucial for anyone at the center position.

“You’ve got everyone looking at you,” he said. “You’re the one with the ball in your hand every time, just like the quarterback. If the ball’s not getting there, you’re the first one that’s blamed for it, or if something goes wrong, you’re the first one, ‘Oh, why didn’t the snap get there? Oh, who didn’t make the right call?’ That kind of thing. So, I think it’s just a little bit of a change with just how you’re able to adjust, I guess.”

The group of players likely to be looking at Cabral the most will be the trio of freshmen set to join the ASU offensive line. Out of their 2018 class, the Sun Devils will welcome Jarrett Bell, Ralph Frias, and Spencer Lovell to the line this season.

Cabral said he’s relatively familiar with the newcomers; not only have they been to his house, of course, but one in particular — Bell, a four-star signee from California — he’s known for several years.

“I hosted Jarrett Bell,” Cabral said. “And I knew him before here before he was getting recruited. I trained with him a lot in high school, we worked out at the same facility. I’ve seen him grow since he was in eighth grade I’ve been working out with him, so I’ve known him for a long time.”

But the freshmen aren’t the only new faces Cabral’s got his eye on. Stanford transfer Casey Tucker, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound local product who many expect to be game-changer on the ASU offensive line, was heavily sought after by Cabral during his visit and the time that follow.

“Once he got here, he took his visit, it was like, ‘We’ve got to get this guy,’ I stayed on top of him,” Cabral said. “Even after he left, we were still talking, seeing how things were going, that kind of thing.”

“I didn’t host him when he was here, but I did talk to him a lot when he was here because we knew it was one of those guys we needed to get,” he added.

And while Tucker wraps up his final semester at Stanford, he and Cabral still talk consistently about their expectations for the season ahead and the current status of the offensive line.

“I’ve met him, I talk to him all the time,” Cabral said. “I keep in touch with him, we’re texting each other about spring ball, how things are going, how I think everyone’s looking, how the offense is looking, that kind of thing. I have a decent relationship.”

Cabral adjusting to staff changes, heightened expectations

Arizona State offensive line coach Dave Christensen isn’t necessarily a new face. He’s new to his position, but Cabral knows him pretty well, having spent a year with Christensen as a quality control consultant.

“It’s been good. He was here last year as our quality control guy, so I had a really good relationship with him before, I was asking him if I needed something, how he thought something would play out, coming up after practice, ‘Hey, how do you think you’re going to get the end to react to this or the back to react to that?’ Just picking his brain on how he thought things would work.”

Cabral said Christensen hasn’t particularly changed much. The expectation is pretty similar to last year’s, under Rob Sale, but it’s been kicked up a notch.

“Just coming out there with, kind of almost the same mentality, but a little bit meaner,” Cabral said in regards to Christensen’s emphasis. “Going out there, don’t be the guy to take a punch, go out and be the guy to deliver one. Go out there and have fun, and go have fun while you’re playing because it’s still a game.”

Cabral also mentioned that this type of aggressive mindset was new to him when he started out at the college level. It took some time, but he thinks he’s starting to come into the type of player Christensen’s expecting this season, as far as his mindset is concerned.

“It’s taken a while to get used to it, in high school I didn’t really have that a whole lot,” he said. “But once you start getting out here with coach Thompson at first and then coach Sale, it really started to bring it out, and now it’s starting to just be natural for me to just kind of be that way.”

In the eyes of Cabral, though, Casey Tucker is the perfect offensive lineman to fit that type of mold.

“I think he’s going to be, kind of an ‘A’ hole out there a little bit,” he said. “Watching film with him, from when he was at Stanford, he played with a mean streak, he played like he wanted to rip someone’s head off out there.”

Safe to say, Cabral — like many others — is excited to have Tucker around in a few short months.

“I think him bringing that into the offensive line room is going to be a good thing,” he said. “He’ll get a lot of the guys to start getting moving, and really work on getting out there and being kind of ‘A’ holes out on the field.”

And, at this point, with several enticing pieces soon to be on their way to ASU, Cabral’s ready to start putting the puzzle together.

“It’s hard to say now because not everyone’s here yet,” Cabral said of his expectations for his position group. “But I think once everyone gets here, I think it’ll be a really good offensive line. Just with the guys we have coming in, the tenacity and experience, we have a lot with the guys coming in.”