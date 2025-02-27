DevilsDigest TV: BYU at ASU postgame analysis

More adversity was in store for ASU versus No. 25 BYU, but even down two starters, they stood toe-to-toe with the Cougars in the second half. Yet, their inability to defend the three-point line ultimately handed the Sun Devils their eighth consecutive home loss of the year. Justin LaCertosa and I break down Arizona State's 91-81 loss to BYU.
