Butler, Markham emphasize poise in anticipation of pass-happy Cougars

During the bye week, Herm Edwards sat down at his desk and hand-wrote his team captains a letter.





There was zero doubt that the previous Saturday’s loss at Utah, a game where Arizona State stalled in the second half and gave up 28 unanswered points, still stung for the players. And while Edwards knew the painful reflection on the collapse in Salt Lake City would continue, the head coach knew it was a performance that could not be repeated. Edwards penned his expectations for the leaders of the Sun Devils and informed them of his thoughts and approach to the current state of the team.





“Sometimes when I think you talk to them in person, that’s one thing,” Edwards said during a press conference on Monday. “But when they can read it and look at it, it kinda sinks in. I know I’ve always been that way.”





Although Utah gained its momentum back on its first scoring drive, senior linebacker Darien Butler knew ASU still led the game by a touchdown. With so many newcomers rotating into the lineup on each drive, it was paramount for the team to maintain a collective focus. But nobody stepped up to rally the defense, and another emotional effort emerged.





The conference’s top defense in points allowed per game did not reflect its ranking, which left Butler hungry to re-establish the team’s identity.





“We got to handle business,” Butler said. “We just got to go back to being ourselves, simply.”





“We understand what type of half we played in Utah. The second half, we know that wasn’t us out there. We know that completely. The penalties, guys not making plays . . . we need guys to step up in times like that. Somebody gotta say something and I didn’t do anything about it. Of course, being a captain and the middle linebacker on the team, you just gotta take it on the chin.”





With Edward’s letter in mind, Butler said he, along with his teammates, understand ASU’s direction moving forward. Most of all, Butler values having a head coach that can be transparent with his players, no matter the situation.





“It’s a blessing having a head coach like him,” Butler said. “You always think of having a person like him, not just a coach, but a person. When you talk to Herm, sometimes it’s not always about football; he likes to talk about life and real-life situations. I appreciate that, and so do the other captains.”





Butler said keeping perspective is a necessity to managing in-game momentum swings like the one ASU endured at Utah.





“It’s about battling adversity,” Butler said. “It’s about keeping your poise. You got to keep your head straight and let the guys around you know that everything is okay.”





The Sun Devils have five games left, yet each one is vital if the team hopes to grapple for the throne of the Pac-12 South. This week’s game against Washington State can’t afford to fly under the radar, especially considering the extra days of player rest and preparation.





In terms of personnel, the Cougars have overwhelmed opponents this fall with a belligerent passing game. No tight ends are listed on the roster, so Washington State commonly employs four or five receivers out wide on passing downs. This setup can stretch the field and isolate players for clinical completions.





Sophomore safety Kejuan Markham, who has filled in for injured starter Evan Fields the past three games, took note of Washington State’s tendencies and expects to be challenged.





“On film, they passing,” Markham said. “It’s going to be a DB game for sure. They are going to throw that ball. They got a good QB; they work the slots a lot.”





Markham picked off Utah quarterback Cam Rising in the red zone just before the end of the first half, a week after his twin brother Keon Markham recorded an interception in a similar fashion against Stanford. The secondary will need more statement plays to slow down Washington State’s aerial attack.





The Sun Devils will likely utilize extra defensive backs and dig into their roster depth at the position to combat the Cougars. That prospect excites Markham as he anticipates the matchups.





“We like more of us on the field,” Markham grinned. “We’re kind of looking forward to it this week. We like when we’re all on the field at once and think we can really handle them.”





Enhanced responsibility means less room for error. ASU’s defensive backs pride themselves in their man coverage abilities, but each island needs to be in tune with one another. Limiting mistakes and remaining on the same page will be key to patrolling the skies.





“We got to be way better in our signaling, our communication in all personnel groups,” Markham said.”





