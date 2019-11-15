Darien Butler and Jermar Jefferson still think about their bus rides. It’s a little less than 12 miles from Narbonne High School to Rowley Memorial Park in Gardena, California. Or a trek that stretches 45 minutes and 40 stops, give or take a few stops depending on the route.







To Butler and Jefferson, the bus rides were therapeutic. It was blocked out time where ‘DBlack’ and ‘Munchie’ -- their respective nicknames -- could talk. Where they could express their worries, their fears, and their dreams. They took the bus in hopes that they would develop as football players, and, in turn, their dreams would come true.





But development on the football field didn’t, in turn, make their dreams come true -- not directly at least. They needed someone in their corner. Someone that saw that their football skill and acknowledged it … then, because of it, handed them a college scholarship.





Around the turn of the century, James Finley received a college scholarship from Compton Community College. In 2005, he departed Southern California, purchased a jacket and began carving out a future through football at the University of Oregon.





He enjoyed a short professional career before returning to Southern California where he coaches and trains kids who were once like him, kids searching for a way out of Southern California byways of a college football scholarship.





And so he’s at Rowley Park every Tuesday and Thursday from January to June, offering free football training to kids anywhere from elementary school to college, most of whom initially came because they overheard someone else say, “I’m going to the park to train with Coach Finn.”





Finley, who also coached at Narbonne for three years and has his own 7-on-7 team that Butler joined in 10th grade and Jefferson in 11th, says training goes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., not letting his thought finish before acknowledging his time frame is quite loose.





He’s never finished at 7:30, he said. Butler or Jefferson will ask for one more rep. One more will turn into 20 more. All the sudden, it’s 8:30 or 9 and Finley is bringing dinner home for his wife.





Finley only sets the time because, well, there needs to be a set time. On most Tuesdays and Thursdays, Butler and Jefferson wouldn’t arrive in time for the 6 o’clock start. Finley didn’t care. And if he did, who was he going to blame? The Narbonne track coach? The Los Angeles bus system?





He knew Butler and Jefferson hopped on the first bus they could after Narbonne’s track practice. After all, there weren’t two people who wanted to be there more. Not everyone is fine enduring a 45-minute bus ride two times a week to go train at a park.





“There’s a rare few,” Finley said. “If you look at where they’re at now, it makes sense now. I always saw them there. I always saw those kids as D1 players. Like, ‘Bro, you can play in college. Trust me, I played.’”





Both Butler and Jefferson became the Division I players Finley saw in them. Butler choosing Arizona State, where he has started at linebacker every game of his freshman season; and Jefferson picking Oregon State, where he ran for almost 1,400 yards in his first year.





It was at the park with Finley, though, where they honed their skills. Butler improved upon his coverage skills, which transformed him into the versatile linebacker capable of playing every linebacker position at ASU. And Jefferson became the receiving threat capable of catching 25 passes out of the backfield last year.





And it didn’t hurt they took reps against each other at 100 miles an hour.





“After the workout was done, we also used to … lights turned off we used to still go (at each other in) one-on-ones like, ‘Oh I beat you,’” Jefferson said. “We would just keep going at it.”





Added Butler: “We were just doing our best, like what can we do to compete at a high level and get to the next level.”





That’s all they wanted. And on the football field, they were both expressive. They had skills and they were confident about their skills. It was on the bus, though, where they were stressed. No matter how good they were or how much they improved, a Power 5 offer remained elusive.





“It’s something that made us way closer. Those nights, we talked (for a) long time, those were long bus rides,” Butler said. “Just not knowing if we were going to college or not … For us, it was like, ‘Dude, if we didn’t get a full-ride scholarship, there’s no college for us.’





“There was a time I felt like, ‘I’m going to do everything I can to get to the next level. No matter how long or late.’”





For a long time, though, “the next level” was wary of Butler. Why?





“A lot of people just felt he wasn’t tall enough,” Narbonne offensive coordinator Brandon Manumaleuna said.