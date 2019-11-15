Bus rides to the park: Why Butler and Jefferson’s friendship is important
Darien Butler and Jermar Jefferson still think about their bus rides. It’s a little less than 12 miles from Narbonne High School to Rowley Memorial Park in Gardena, California. Or a trek that stretches 45 minutes and 40 stops, give or take a few stops depending on the route.
Darien Butler and Jermar Jefferson still think about their bus rides -- or rather what their bus rides represent. Why they were taking the bus rides. Why they felt they needed to take those bus rides every Tuesday and Thursday.
To Butler and Jefferson, the bus rides were therapeutic. It was blocked out time where ‘DBlack’ and ‘Munchie’ -- their respective nicknames -- could talk. Where they could express their worries, their fears, and their dreams. They took the bus in hopes that they would develop as football players, and, in turn, their dreams would come true.
But development on the football field didn’t, in turn, make their dreams come true -- not directly at least. They needed someone in their corner. Someone that saw that their football skill and acknowledged it … then, because of it, handed them a college scholarship.
Around the turn of the century, James Finley received a college scholarship from Compton Community College. In 2005, he departed Southern California, purchased a jacket and began carving out a future through football at the University of Oregon.
He enjoyed a short professional career before returning to Southern California where he coaches and trains kids who were once like him, kids searching for a way out of Southern California byways of a college football scholarship.
And so he’s at Rowley Park every Tuesday and Thursday from January to June, offering free football training to kids anywhere from elementary school to college, most of whom initially came because they overheard someone else say, “I’m going to the park to train with Coach Finn.”
Finley, who also coached at Narbonne for three years and has his own 7-on-7 team that Butler joined in 10th grade and Jefferson in 11th, says training goes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., not letting his thought finish before acknowledging his time frame is quite loose.
He’s never finished at 7:30, he said. Butler or Jefferson will ask for one more rep. One more will turn into 20 more. All the sudden, it’s 8:30 or 9 and Finley is bringing dinner home for his wife.
Finley only sets the time because, well, there needs to be a set time. On most Tuesdays and Thursdays, Butler and Jefferson wouldn’t arrive in time for the 6 o’clock start. Finley didn’t care. And if he did, who was he going to blame? The Narbonne track coach? The Los Angeles bus system?
He knew Butler and Jefferson hopped on the first bus they could after Narbonne’s track practice. After all, there weren’t two people who wanted to be there more. Not everyone is fine enduring a 45-minute bus ride two times a week to go train at a park.
“There’s a rare few,” Finley said. “If you look at where they’re at now, it makes sense now. I always saw them there. I always saw those kids as D1 players. Like, ‘Bro, you can play in college. Trust me, I played.’”
Both Butler and Jefferson became the Division I players Finley saw in them. Butler choosing Arizona State, where he has started at linebacker every game of his freshman season; and Jefferson picking Oregon State, where he ran for almost 1,400 yards in his first year.
It was at the park with Finley, though, where they honed their skills. Butler improved upon his coverage skills, which transformed him into the versatile linebacker capable of playing every linebacker position at ASU. And Jefferson became the receiving threat capable of catching 25 passes out of the backfield last year.
And it didn’t hurt they took reps against each other at 100 miles an hour.
“After the workout was done, we also used to … lights turned off we used to still go (at each other in) one-on-ones like, ‘Oh I beat you,’” Jefferson said. “We would just keep going at it.”
Added Butler: “We were just doing our best, like what can we do to compete at a high level and get to the next level.”
That’s all they wanted. And on the football field, they were both expressive. They had skills and they were confident about their skills. It was on the bus, though, where they were stressed. No matter how good they were or how much they improved, a Power 5 offer remained elusive.
“It’s something that made us way closer. Those nights, we talked (for a) long time, those were long bus rides,” Butler said. “Just not knowing if we were going to college or not … For us, it was like, ‘Dude, if we didn’t get a full-ride scholarship, there’s no college for us.’
“There was a time I felt like, ‘I’m going to do everything I can to get to the next level. No matter how long or late.’”
For a long time, though, “the next level” was wary of Butler. Why?
“A lot of people just felt he wasn’t tall enough,” Narbonne offensive coordinator Brandon Manumaleuna said.
It was a great #NSD18 at Narbonne. 8 young men changed their lives— Narbonne Football🏈 (@bonnefootball) February 7, 2018
- Raymond Scott USC
- Jalen Chatman Rutgers Univ
- Jermar Jefferson Oregon State
- Jarvis Stafford Dixie State
- Darien Butler Arizona State
- Demontti Peoples S Utah
- Logan Taylor S Utah
- JJ Tucker Oregon pic.twitter.com/jxfkCilxpW
Schools would frequently drop by Narbonne to look at the Gaucho’s stud linebacker. No, not Butler. Raymond Scott, who currently plays at USC, was a four-star backer who could play at just about any school he wanted.
On the field, Manumaleuna said, some people thought Butler was better. Others sided with Scott. But the latter had two inches on the former -- and for inquiring football coaches, that’s all that seemed to matter.
Antonio Pierce, too, liked Scott. But when he took over as linebackers coach for ASU in December 2017, he remembered Butler, remembered the 5-foot-11 linebacker as a menace, a smart menace who dominated the three games he coached against him while at Long Beach Poly.
“There are certain things that make players different, and it’s the mindset of a Darien Butler,” Pierce said. “Every day, this dude knew he had to work. He’s a lunch-pail guy, blue-collar, hard-had football player.”
ASU offered Butler in January, and the linebacker soon after committed to the only Power 5 school willing to extend him a scholarship.
Jefferson, on the other hand, had a few Pac-12 programs send offers -- at least at first, they did.
“He was offered a Colorado (scholarship) and I think it fell through,” Manumaleuna said. “(Then) a Utah offer kind of fell through because they took another running back.”
Finley’s Southern California connections run deep -- both with the high school coaches in the area and college coaches that he once grew up around. When Jonathan Smith was hired as the Oregon State coach following the Beavers’ 2017 campaign, Finley called former NFL receiver and Long Beach Poly offensive coordinator, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, an Oregon State alum.
He gave him three names to pass along to Smith -- receiver Romeo Doubs (now at Nevada), Butler and Jefferson. But Houshmandzadeh didn’t quite remember Jefferson.
“And I was like, ‘No. 1.’ And T.J. was like, ‘The No. 1 that played against us? The dude that dominated us? He was one of the best players we played against this year, he doesn’t have any offers?’ Finley remembers Houshmandzadeh telling him. “I said, ‘No.’”
Houshmandzadeh dialed Smith. A few weeks later, the Beavers’ staff was at Narbonne looking at Jefferson, extending an offer to the 5-foot-10, 214-pound tailback.
On February 7, 2018, both Jefferson and Butler signed their letters of intent next to each other. With family, friends, and coaches in attendance, the two friends couldn’t stop laughing, couldn’t stop smiling.
The bus rides, the long days of training, the recruiting hurdles. In that moment, it was all worth it.
“It was the greatest feeling ever,” Butler said. “I’ll never forget the day we both signed, talking about it, laughing about it -- how cool it was going to be playing in the same conference.”
Their spectacular freshmen performances, and the starting spot both quickly garnered, was validation for Finley, Manumaleuna, and Pierce. Validation that what they were seeing wasn’t a farce. The extra inch, the dumb stuff that held back their recruitment didn’t matter.
As they look back on it two years later, it’s evident that Butler and Jefferson hold great pride in the long hours, in everything they had to overcome. What they take the most pride and satisfaction in is that they did it together.
Over the phone, Jefferson paused, pondering the idea that, without each other, maybe he and Butler don’t reach their goal, don’t keep pushing until a Power 5 offer came through.
“He gave me that work ethic,” Jefferson said. “He made me more competitive going against him … He was making me better and I was making him better.”
Added Finley: “I think they maybe would have been in college, but I don’t know if they would have been at that high of a level -- the Pac-12 … I don’t think they would be where they’re at without each other.”
