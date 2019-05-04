“We played well, we had our chances we just didn’t get it done,” ASU manager Tracy Smith said. “I thought we made pitches when we needed to, they made pitches when they needed to and it was a good baseball game, we just lost.”

But it was a key seventh inning run off Marsh in his fourth-to-last batter that proved the difference in a 3-2 Bruins victory, their seventh straight and ASU’s fourth loss in six games.

No. 22 Arizona State (32-11, 13-9) starter, junior Alec Marsh, was ready for the challenge though and hung with him in a classic pitcher’s duel that saw both hurlers last seven innings.

The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (36-7, 15-4 Pac-12) entered this series with the NCAA’s lowest team earned run average, and sent top starter in junior righty Ryan Garcia to the mound for the series opener.





Marsh bounced back nicely from a horrendous outing a week earlier in Seattle, but Garcia had the upper hand early. He struck out five of ASU’s first eight batters and didn’t let any runners into scoring position until the fourth.

“(Marsh) did his job tonight and we just didn’t get it done for him offensively,” Smith said. “Part of that was our doing but part of it was what they were doing on the other side too.”

Marsh ran into some trouble in the second inning after getting through the first in eight pitches.

Consecutive singles by junior Bruins left fielder Jack Stronach and junior first baseman Michael Toglia to lead off the inning would prove costly.

Stronach scored on an infield single- a hard grounder that could’ve turned into a double play but bounced off the chest of sophomore second baseman Drew Swift and got UCLA the early 1-0 lead.

Later, sophomore Sun Devil catcher Sam Ferri came a few feet from his third home run of the season to lead off the third, hitting a high liner that was caught on the track, but ASU’s bats had been mostly silenced until that fourth inning.

The Sun Devils capitalized on that opportunity though, as sophomore third baseman Gage Workman’s RBI groundout evened the score 1-1. This came thanks to a leadoff walk by sophomore shortstop Alika Williams, followed two batters later by a single turned hustle-double by junior designated hitter Lyle Lin, the biggest of his three hits on the night and a perfectly executed hit-and-run.

“I shouldn’t have went,” Lin said of the play in which he barely avoided getting tagged out at second. “It wasn’t a good idea, but I got it.”

“Honestly, we probably shouldn’t have scored that inning,” Smith said. “You can’t make those type of baserunning mistakes in a game like that, we got lucky.”

Nevertheless, the game was tied, and both pitchers continued to keep runs off the board until the seventh inning.

It was UCLA’s second batter of the inning, junior designated hitter Kyle Cuellar, who would prove to have the momentum-swinging at-bat.

With one out and a 2-2 count, he watched consecutive pitches that were borderline strikes- especially the second one- get called balls, giving him a free base instead of being the second out to start the inning.

The Bruins took advantage of this break, as sophomore shortstop Kevin Kendall followed with a double and two batters later freshman catcher Noah Cardenas hit a two-out single up the middle to score Cuellar.

Although Kendall would get thrown out at home on the same play, thanks to a diving effort by Williams to keep the ball in the infield, this gave the Bruins the lead for good, putting them ahead 2-1.

“I think the break of the game is not getting the strikeout and the guy hits the double,” Smith said. “Just stuff like that in a game like this ultimately ended up being the difference.”

Garcia’s strong finish to the outing made a difference as well, as he didn’t allow any Sun Devils to reach base after Lin’s double in the fourth, except for another Lin single in the seventh.

He would improve to 6-0 on the season with the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters in seven innings.

His counterpart in Marsh would pitch into the eighth, but things only got worse as a bunt single followed two batters later by an outfield single was his last straw. The Bruins would get the run home right after the pitching change thanks to a sacrifice fly by Stronach.

ASU’s junior righty would finish the night responsible for three earned runs on nine hits and a walk, while striking out six over 7.1 innings pitched in a losing effort to Garcia and the Bruins.

“I thought I had everything today,” Marsh said. “I thought today was probably one of my best pitching outings of the year, but it’s baseball sometimes it happens. I mean now I got to wait another week to play again which sucks, but I’m going to take all the positive out of today and carry it on to the next one.”

With Garcia out of the game, the Sun Devils looked to salvage the night with a late rally. They managed to get a run across in the eighth after sophomore second baseman Drew Swift walked and Ferri singled to lead off the inning, with Hauver later bringing home Swift via a sac fly to center.

But ASU failed to string together consecutive hits all night, and the ninth was no different.

Following a leadoff walk by junior center fielder Hunter Bishop, freshman Erik Tolman, sophomore third baseman Gage Workman and sophomore right fielder Carter Aldrete struck out in order to end the game, as UCLA sophomore Holden Powell notched a two-inning save in securing the win.

“I think we made adjustments, but we made adjustments too late,” Smith said. “By my logic, if you put more balls in play you have a lot more of a chance of getting a base hit. So, I was disappointed there kind of at the end, you know we can take a walk there as opposed to trying to be the hero.”

Game two of the series is set for Saturday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.