Herm Edwards and Shawn Slocum were tight-lipped during the preseason when it came to who would ultimately be the starting placekicker. Redshirt freshman Jace Feely and true freshman Carter Brown split reps equally throughout August, so it wasn’t until Brown trotted onto the field after ASU’s first offensive drive last week that we knew who the coaches were leaning towards. After a 4-4 night that featured two field goals of over 40 yards as well as perfection on PAT attempts, that lean has turned into full-fledged allegiance. Brown was awarded Pac-12 special teams player of the week honors for his impressive debut.





“I found out during the week, probably about Tuesday. I had performed pretty well that week, so I had a good feeling I would get all of them,” Brown said. “It was really cool seeing the fans; I did get some butterflies. I was real confident, and I feel real good heading into this game after the last one.”





To the casual observer, it may seem like Brown was the clear choice for the job, but the competition was intense. The true freshman credits his teammate for pushing him throughout camp.





“I was pushed a lot; Jace improved significantly. He had a great fall camp as well, and I think we made each other better kickers.”





***





It’s no secret that when Herm Edwards’ ASU teams run the ball well, they usually win the football game. Since 2019, Shaun Aguano has been the dean of that successful running game. He addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing ASU’s new lead back and the impressive room as a whole.





“I thought from a game plan standpoint we were going in trying to be fundamentally correct, not make mistakes,” Aguano said. “They did a good job executing that and keeping the penalties down. There’s a lot of growth that needs to be done in order for us to be really good, but I think it was a good first step.”





Not only is Xazavian Valladay a force to be reckoned with on the field, he’s a student of the game off of it. Aguano praised the new back’s work ethic as a trendsetter for the entire room.





“He knows what he wants, he’s very analytical, and he gets through his progressions really well,” he said of Valladay. “On a day to day basis, he’s the guy that I’ve seen watch more film in my running back room than anybody I’ve ever had. I think from a student learner, that will make him more and more special.”





The chemistry spoken so highly of by nearly every team member seems to be taking shape in a tangible form. Aguano spoke glowingly of the brotherhood forming in the running back’s room. He acknowledged that he believes his position group is the closest in every season, but specifically, this group has stood out to him as particularly close.





“Every year, I seem to say this, but they get along very, very well. As soon as a series is done, they meet together the other three to let them know what they could have done better,” Aguano said. “They’re good role models, especially X and Dan. I see them work together, and the whole offense, it’s kind of an eerie feeling.”





Given the large margin of victory, ASU was able to empty the depth chart late in the victory over NAU. Aguano got to see Tevin White get his first game action. White’s results were mixed, but he did have a highlight carry of 16 yards the first time he touched the ball.





“I’m excited about that youngster. I saw his ability to make people miss in space. He’s going to get better and better. Right now, he’s at 205 pounds, and I think he can still add ten more pounds and be just as effective as a runner.”





***





Ladarius Henderson also spoke following Tuesday’s practice. A Texas native, he sees this weekend’s tilt at Oklahoma State as something of a homecoming. As if anyone on the ASU roster needed any extra motivation to go on the road to a ranked opponent, Henderson is looking forward to performing for his family and friends.





“I’m expecting maybe nine or ten people; I’ve never been to a game there, no.” He said. “We’ve learned a lot from our previous mistakes (on the road) you do things in the offseason, and now even more so to prevent that. I’m confident; I’m excited.”





Valladay and Ngata were quick to praise the offensive line for playing a huge role in Arizona State’s big rushing night. Henderson did the same for the backs, highlighting the versatility and depth of the running back as the main reason for the team’s success on the ground in the opener.





“We have some really great backs, I’m excited for them to get loose, and I just want to continue having over 200 yards. That’s something that we pride ourselves on as an offensive line. Let’s try to get 200."





Specifically, when it comes to Valladay…





“His cuts are extremely quick, he hits his hole fast, and aside from the physical attributes, he’s a great leader,” Henderson said. “He doesn’t seem like an extroverted talker, but he can get guys going, and I like that about him.”





It doesn’t matter how big the game is, opposing teams can expect Oklahoma State’s Boone Pickens stadium to be rocking on any given fall Saturday. ASU knows this will be the case, and for a team that struggled mightily with procedural issues in 2021, reversing that fortune has been made a priority.





“We’ve been working on one (a silent count) a lot since last year, really,” Henderson said with a nervous chuckle. “I’m the tap guy, so I kind of like it because I know when the ball is going to get snapped. I think the bigger the atmosphere, the more exciting it is. You want to play in games like this; nobody wants to play in empty stadiums.”





Henderson touched on his own personal growth when asked about some of the national attention he’s received from his week one performance. In typical offensive lineman fashion, he didn’t take much credit while acknowledging that his hard work has yielded results.





“It’s nice to see because as an offensive lineman, you never really get attention. Ever,” Hendeson admitted. "But at the same time, you kind of have to black it out quickly. 'Yeah, did some nice things, next game.' I don’t really like to sit at the table and eat dessert for too long and then forget you got to eat again.”





