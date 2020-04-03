After four dedicated years to Arizona State hockey, the senior captain is moving on to the professional level. It was announced Monday that the 22-year-old defenseman agreed to terms on a contract with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks to become.

🦈 AGREED TO TERMS 🦈 Congratulations to @brindogboy , who has agreed to terms on an entry-level deal with the @SanJoseSharks ! #NextLevelDevil pic.twitter.com/hqo2DTyXwP

Pasichnuk, struggling to find the words to truly describe his milestone moment knew this is what he always wanted to accomplish from a very young age.





“Ever since I could remember, it was my dream to play in the NHL,” Pasichnuk said on Wednesday. “You always wonder if those dreams are going to come true, but God is good for allowing me the opportunity to try and fulfill my dream.”





The contract agreement came from the culmination of a budding relationship with San Jose for the last 14 months and counting. Brinson spent time with the Sharks organization at the team’s development camp last summer alongside his brother, Steenn.





"As captain for the Sun Devils program for two seasons under Arizona State head coach Greg Powers, he is a great teammate and proven leader,” San Jose general manager Doug Wilson said of Brinson. “We are happy to have him join our organization."





San Jose initially offered Pasichnuk a contract after his junior year, but the defenseman wanted to return to ASU for his senior season. It was his explicit goal to try and win a national title during his college tenure - one that he established well before the NHL was calling.





It was a vision he had coming to the desert all the way from the farm town of Bonnyville in Alberta, Canada, at the beginning of college. Other factors weighed heavily in his decision like having just married his wife, Halle, another guaranteed year of playing with his brother, and finishing school to earn his degree.





“We built up a really good relationship there (San Jose),” Pasichnuk said. “They gave me their word that they weren’t going anywhere on me even if I was going back for my senior year. They’ve truly treated me with the utmost respect.”





However, with the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, the ASU senior group’s last chance at a national championship was uprooted without any real consolation. The NCAA announced the decision to shut down postseason tournaments and suspend collegiate athletics on March 12, 10 days before the D-I hockey selection show.





The illustrious ride for ASU’s first true recruiting class composed of the Pasichnuk brothers, Tyler Busch and Brett Gruber halted there in heartbreaking fashion. Each of them took a chance on a new program four years ago that’s taken massive leaps since then.

“When my class was coming in, we knew it would be an uphill battle, especially the first couple years,” Brinson Pasichnuk said. “I can look myself in the mirror and truly be happy with where me and my class feel like we’re leaving the program. I think we’ve helped build a culture we really wanted here.”





Pasichnuk finished his senior season with 37 points in 36 games, third-most among defensemen nationally. His last weekend in Tempe was straight out of Hollywood as he became the first Sun Devil to surpass 100 career points, and then scored a hat trick on Senior night in his final game at Oceanside Ice Arena.





But it took an important, defining moment during his sophomore year to get on the path that allowed him to make the successful push towards fulfilling his dreams of playing hockey in the NHL.





After early struggles with the distractions of college, Brinson decided to revitalize his faith as a Christian. It immediately sparked the growth of his character that quickly made him a beacon of leadership for Sun Devil Hockey.





“Brinson showed up to Arizona State as an already elite player,” Powers said. “Where he developed the most was as a human being and as a person, and that’s where we’re most invested in with our players.”





“What he’s done and the performance that he had on the ice for us throughout his 4 years and gradually getting better and culminating to a day like this, it certainly helps us build credibility as a program.”





He’s leaving Arizona State as a cornerstone player, one who may have cemented his name on the future ASU Hockey alumni hall according to his head coach for the past four years. The Canadian has embodied every part of Sun Devil Hockey’s “Be the tradition” mantra with passion, leadership, and work ethic that coaches and players alike attest to.





“The fact that Brinson could’ve signed a deal at multiple places last year but felt like he had unfinished business and wanted to kind of button up what he had already accomplished here and expand on it proves how selfless he is,” Powers said. “It’s just an honor to be a small part of his journey.”