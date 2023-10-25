One of the most prominent storylines of the 2023 Arizona State football season has been the improvements that first-year defensive coordinator Brian Ward has made to propel the Sun Devil defense to the strongest part of the team.





Ward is coming off his best performance of the season, holding No.5 Washington and Heisman candidate quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to just six points and no offensive touchdowns.





“That would have been hard to believe going in, but at the same time, I believe in these guys,’ Ward said about that accomplishment. “The process doesn’t change. Our process is the same every week. So I continually harp to our guys and harp it all week. It’s not about them; it’s about us and about our opponents and what we do. It is not about what they do; it’s about what we do, and our guys really bought into that.”





Ward and his players put together a complete defensive performance, holding the Huskies to their worst offensive performance of the year, but they also finally forced the turnovers that had eluded them all season, forcing four of them when they entered Saturday night with just one through the previous six games.





“In my experience, it’s really one (turnover) that really can affect everybody. ‘Hey, this really works,’ Ward said.





It is Ward’s first year with ASU, but it is his second consecutive season coaching in the Pac-12. Last year, he spent the year with the Sun Devils’ upcoming opponent, Washington State. When first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham was building his staff to bring with him to Tempe, he remembered the challenging prep that he had ahead of that match up with the Cougars.





The Ducks edged their opponent 44-41, but through three quarters, Ward had held the Oregon offense to just 15 points. A 29-point fourth-quarter outburst, capped off by a pick-six with just over a minute remaining in the game, secured a narrow victory in Pullman.





That game was ultimately a significant reason why Dillingham wanted Ward to join him on the staff he was building in Tempe.





“He was one of the hardest defenses I’ve ever gameplaned for,” Dillingham recalled.” If I’m game-planning versus it, and I’m up there all night trying to figure out third downs. Then I come out on game day, and it’s the same stuff but a little bit different. And I thought he did a phenomenal job last year versus me personally, that I said, ‘You know what if I don’t want to have to play him. I have to hire him.”





Both coaches are going to get a chance to face their old team, but Ward is up first with the game coming this Saturday, with Oregon visiting ASU later in November. Washington State got the year started as one of the hottest teams in the nation, jumping out to a 4-0 start with junior quarterback Cameron Ward playing excellently.





Through four weeks, Cameron had thrown for 16 total touchdowns to just one interception and averaged 347.5 passing yards. Wins over Wisconsin and Oregon State vaulted the Cougars into the AP Top 25, reaching a ranking as high as No.12 . Ward will join a long list of elite quarterbacks that ASU has faced this year.





“Cam is the most dynamic runner we’re gonna see,” Ward noted. “I would rather play [Caleb Williams] than Cam because he’s very similar to a magician. Now, Cam is a gunslinger, too. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands, so it’s really hard.”





Since week 5, Washington State has collapsed, losing their three games since, beginning with a loss to UCLA; the Cougars were then embarrassed at home against Arizona, falling 44-6. Finally, Oregon and Washington State matched up again without Dillingham and Ward on the sidelines, and the Ducks walked away victorious again, winning 38-24 at home.





Ward was not the only one who made the move from Pullman to Tempe. Linebackers coach AJ Cooper and graduate transfer linebacker Tre Brown joined the ranks as well, both having become significant contributors to the Sun Devil Defense.





“He’s my checks and balances,’ Ward said of Cooper. “He’s the guy that is going to constantly ask questions, and then the guy has been coaching for 15, 16, 18 years, however long it’s been. He’s in my office eight to 10 times a day, and he just constantly wants to make us better.”





“He’s really the mouthpiece for the whole defense,” Ward commented about Brown. “He’s the microphone. He can get everybody right, and he’s a leader not only in his actions but who he chooses to lead out front. It’s really fun to watch.”





With so many key pieces of ASU’s defensive side of the ball familiar with the Cougars’ system, it is only natural to ponder what kind of advantage will ASU have this weekend. Ward did downplay that element or any narrative that would suggest any extra emphasis he will be placing on Saturday's contest.





“I don’t know how to put any more (emphasis),” Ward stated. “I don’t want to put any more energy or effort into our game planning or into coaching these guys cumulatively or individually. As a staff, we just follow a process, and we’re going to continue to follow that process.





“We’re still laying the groundwork, we believe, and trying to build what our expectations are on our side of the ball. We’re going to continue to move forward. So Washington State is just our next opponent. Personally, probably the only difference is I know a lot of those players, and I got a chance to coach a lot of those guys.”