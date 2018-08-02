Arizona State men’s basketball released its 2018-19 non-conference schedule on Wednesday. For a second straight season, the schedule is highlighted by a matchup with Kansas, who is considered the preseason No. 1 team by some media outlets. This year’s contest, which will be played on Dec. 22 in Tempe, is the return game of a home-and-home series with the Jayhawks. The Sun Devils won last season’s meeting 88-78 in Lawrence, Kan.



Other noteworthy opponents in non-conference play include Nevada and Mississippi State, who are both considered preseason top-25 teams by FanRag’s college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein. ASU will square off against Mississippi State in the first round of the MGM Resorts Main Event Tournament in Las Vegas on Nov. 19.

The ASU-Nevada matchup is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, which will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

The Sun Devils will play a total of 13 non-conference games: seven at home, three on the road and three at a neutral site. The three road contests will be against San Francisco, Georgia, and Vanderbilt.

Here’s a closer look at each of ASU’s non-conference opponents:

Tuesday, Nov. 6 | Cal State-Fullerton | HOME game

The Sun Devils open the season against the Titans, who made the NCAA Tournament last season after winning the Big West conference tourney. Cal State-Fullerton returns four starters, and are expected to contend for the conference crown next season. They are led by senior guards Kyle Allman Jr. and Khalil Ahmad, who were both All-Big West selections last season. Another interesting nugget: the Titans’ head coach is Dedrique Taylor, who was an assistant at ASU from 2006 to 2013 under Herb Sendek.

Friday, Nov. 9 | McNeese State | HOME

The Cowboys finished with a 14-17 record last year -- the program’s sixth consecutive losing season. As a result, McNeese State decided to part ways with longtime coach Dave Simmons. Former BYU assistant Heath Schroyer will take over for Simmons, and he’ll have a tough road ahead. The Cowboys must replace five of its top seven scorers, including All-Southland selections Quatarrius Wilson and Kalob Ledoux. However, the first-year head coach can lean on returning seniors Jarren Greenwood and James Harvey during the transition.

Monday, Nov. 12 | Long Beach State | HOME

The 49ers finished with a subpar 15-18 record last season but were a respectable 9-7 in conference play. Although they lost All-Big West forward Gabe Levin to graduation, Long Beach State returns most of its rotation, including a trio of seniors in Bryan Alberts, Deishaun Booker, and Temidayo Yussuf. The Sun Devils lead the all-time series 3-2 and won the last meeting between the two schools in December 2010.

Friday, Nov. 16 | San Francisco | ROAD

This is the return game of a home-and-home series, which began last season in Tempe. The Sun Devils won that contest by an 18-point margin, but next year’s matchup should be more competitive. With most of its rotation back in the fold, the Dons could be a sleeper team in the West Coast Conference next season. San Francisco advanced to the championship series of the CBI Tournament last season, and return five of its top seven scorers, including double-digit producers Frankie Ferrari and Jordan Ratinho.

Monday, Nov. 19 | Mississippi State | NEUTRAL-SITE (*in Las Vegas)

If everything goes according to plan, the opening round game of the MGM Resorts Main Event Tournament could be a matchup of top-25 teams. Most media outlets have the Bulldogs in their preseason top-25 rankings -- and for good reason. Mississippi State returns its top six scorers—including All-SEC second-team selection Quinndary Weatherspoon—from a team that won 25 games and advanced to the NIT semifinals. The Bulldogs also add a solid recruiting class to the mix, headlined by five-star prospect Reggie Perry. The program has not qualified for the NCAA Tournament in nine seasons, but the streak should end next year.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 | Saint Mary’s or Utah State | NEUTRAL-SITE (*in Las Vegas)

The winner/loser of the ASU-Mississippi State game will face the winner/loser of the Saint Mary’s-Utah State contest. Saint Mary’s is coming off a 30-win season, and an appearance in the semifinals of the NIT Tournament, but they lost over 60 percent of their scoring to graduation. As a result, it’s reasonable to expect a sizable drop-off from the Gaels next season. Meanwhile, Utah State posted a 17-17 record and a seventh-place finish in the Mountain West Conference last season. After another pedestrian campaign, the program cut ties with Tim Duryea, who served as the head coach for three seasons. Craig Smith, who previously coached at South Dakota, took over the reins for the Aggies.

Wednesday, Nov. 28 | Omaha | HOME

The Mavericks are coming off a 9-22 campaign – the program’s worst single-season record since the school made the jump to Division-I in 2011. However, it’s not all bad news for longtime coach Derrin Hansen and his crew. Omaha returns four starters from last year’s squad including All-Summit League selection Zach Johnson. The 6-5 wing averaged 17.6 points and 6.4 boards per game last season. The Mavericks also return senior forward Mitch Hahn, who is one of the best frontcourt players in the conference.

Saturday, Dec. 1 | TEXAS SOUTHERN | HOME

Last season was a historical one for the Texas Southern program. After starting off the year with a 0-13 record – the worst start for a tournament team in NCAA history – the Tigers managed to secure its first-ever NCAA tourney win, a 64-46 rout over North Carolina Central in the First Four matchup. The bad news? There was a lot of roster turnover after the season ended. Head coach Mike Davis left for the job opening at Detroit Mercy and five players transferred out of the program, including star player Trae Jefferson, who averaged 23.1 points and 4.6 assists per game last year. The good news? The Tigers return double-digit scorers Derrick Bruce and Trayvon Reed, and incoming grad transfers Jeremy Combs and Jalyn Patterson should help immediately.

Friday, Dec. 7 | Nevada | NEUTRAL-SITE (*in Los Angeles)

In three short years, Eric Musselman has transformed Nevada from an overlooked mid-major program into a bonafide national title contender. The Wolfpack are a trendy Final Four pick -- and for good reason. They return Caleb Martin, the Mountain West Player of the Year, and his twin brother, Cody, who was an all-conference performer last season. Jordan Caroline, yet another all-conference selection, is also returning for his senior season. The Wolfpack added high-level transfers Trey Porter, Nisre Zouzoua and Jazz Johnson to the mix, as well as incoming freshman Jordan Brown, a five-star prospect. With so much talent on board, it could be a special season in Reno.

Saturday, Dec. 15 | Georgia | ROAD

After nine unremarkable seasons in Athens, the Mark Fox era is over. Shortly after last season ended – an 18-15 campaign, which included a 7-11 mark in SEC play – the program replaced Fox with former Indiana coach Tom Crean. Unfortunately for Crean, he’ll have to figure out how to replace the production of Yante Maten, the do-everything forward who graduated in the spring. Crean does have a trio of starters returning in William “Turtle” Jackson, Derek Ogbeide and Rayshaun Hammonds. However, at the end of the day, it will likely be a transitional year for the Bulldogs, who are expected to finish near the bottom of the SEC standings.

Monday, Dec. 17 | Vanderbilt | ROAD

This is the return game of a home-and-home series, which began last season in Tempe. The Sun Devils won that contest with relative ease, but the Commodores could be improved next season. Despite losing three of their top four scorers to graduation, Vanderbilt should be one of the more exciting teams in the SEC. They welcome back guard Saben Lee, former Corona del Sol standout, who had an impressive rookie campaign last season. The Commodores also have a top-15 recruiting class, headlined by five-star prospects Simi Shittu and Darius Garland. For ASU, this marks the second road game in a three-day span, which could pose problems.

Saturday, Dec. 22 | Kansas | HOME

This will certainly be one of the most anticipated non-conference games in recent years. The Jayhawks are a consensus preseason top-5 team and are considered by some media outlets as the No. 1 squad heading into next season. They return starters Udoka Azubuike and Lagerald Vick, who should have expanded roles next season. They also add a top-10 recruiting class to the mix, which is highlighted by five-star guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson. However, the most important newcomers for Kansas might be a group of transfers—Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, and Charlie Moore—who sat last season due to transfer rules. The trio adds even more talent and experience to a Jayhawk squad that looks primed to make a deep run in March.

Saturday, Dec. 29 | Princeton | HOME

This is the first leg of a home-and-home series between the two teams. (The return game is scheduled to be played in New Jersey in November 2019.) The Tigers struggled last season, finishing with a 13-16 record including a 5-9 mark in Ivy League play. However, things could be looking up for Mitch Henderson and his squad. Princeton returns four starters including guards Devin Cannady and Myles Stephens, who were both All-Ivy selections last season.

----------------------------------------------------

ASU’s 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

Tuesday Nov. 6 – CAL STATE-FULLERTON

Friday Nov. 9 – TBD

Monday Nov. 12 – LONG BEACH STATE

Friday Nov. 16 – at San Francisco

Monday Nov. 19 – Mississippi State* (in Las Vegas)

Wednesday Nov. 21 – Saint Mary’s or Utah State* (in Las Vegas)

Wednesday Nov. 28 – OMAHA

Saturday Dec. 1 – TEXAS SOUTHERN

Friday Dec. 7 – Nevada# (in Los Angeles)

Saturday Dec. 15 – at Georgia

Monday Dec. 17 – at Vanderbilt

Saturday Dec. 22 – KANSAS

Saturday Dec. 29 – PRINCETON

HOME games in CAPS

* MGM Resorts Main Event Tournament

# Basketball Hall of Fame Classic