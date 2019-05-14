As often the case with junior college transfer prospects, nothing ever seems to come easy for these recruits, and Brandon Pierce is the norm, not the exception. But a less than smooth recruiting process to date is nearing an end with Arizona State seemingly in a good position to land the speedy 2019 College of Canyons wide receiver.

“I never really never got into the database looking up all the stats,” Pierce admitted. “My teammates always showed me that stuff.”

“Besides my speed, I’m a tough player, reliable receiver and someone who just has a big-time love for the game. I can also be a kick and punt returner and we talked about that too. Whatever I need to do to get on the field, I’m ready to do it.”

“Arizona State started recruiting me about a week and a half ago and they offered me yesterday,” Pierce said. “Coach Rob Likens is the coach I talked to on the phone before, and he visited my school yesterday. He definitely likes my speed, and that I can play all three wide receiver spots. It just depends how quick I can pick up the offense. He also likes that I’m coming from the junior college level and I’m an older, more experienced player. I ran a 4.31 40-time and he said that my speed is what makes me different than other wide receivers.

Pierce prepped at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif. and signed with San Jose State as part of the Spartans’ 2015 class but enrolled there in the spring of 2016. A broken rib injury his freshman year awarded him a medical redshirt, and following that season he decided to transfer closer to home to the College of Canyons where he played for the last two seasons.

The wide receiver who will have two years of eligibility left is on track to graduate at the end of June. He was planning on graduating earlier in the year which is why he has already taken four official visits to date to UTSA, UNLV, Toledo, and Indiana.

“I have one more visit and I’m definitely leaning towards visiting ASU,” Pierce noted. “I still need to set up a date, but they just offered yesterday so I’m sure we’re going to set up something very soon.

“Indiana and Oklahoma are the other schools recruiting me the hardest. Not sure if I’m going to visit Oklahoma.”

Pierce said that even in less than a two-week span he has built a strong rapport with ASU’s offensive coordinator which is why he’s very much looking forward to taking his Tempe trip, which he certainly could see as the one that will determine his Division I school destination.

“Coach Likens is awesome,” Pierce remarked. “It was never awkward with him and we had good vibes from the first time I talked to him. He’s a cool, standup guy and I didn’t get that some of the other coaches who recruited me. Going to a school that has a good coaching staff is my number one priority.

“I never been out to ASU but I know it’s a good program. My friends have been out there and had good things to say about it. I definitely know of N’Keal Harry and all the big numbers he was putting up there. I know it’s an explosive offense.

“After that ASU visit, I’m not going to look around anymore. I’ll sit down with my family and my coaches and really think about my decision and what’s going to be the best for me on all levels. ASU is my first Pac-12 offer. Before that offer, I thought I was going to have to go far to school, but now I don’t have to.”

