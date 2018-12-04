The Arizona State players gathered for a team meeting just a day after hoisting the Territorial Cup in Tucson. At the front of the room stood N’Keal Harry. He wanted to thank them before notifying them of his decision to declare for the NFL.





The shock was subdued. Since committing to ASU in October 2015, most pundits had already penciled Harry into the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he will likely be taken in just a few months.





The meeting left ASU in a state it had been expecting yet dreading at the same time.





“It’s life without N’Keal,” wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher said.





Harry was not out at the Kajikawa Practice Fields for the Sun Devils’ first bowl practice in preparation for the Las Vegas Bowl on December 15. Instead, players and coaches alike were able to glance into the future at that “life without N’Keal.”





Juniors Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Williams, as well as redshirt sophomore Frank Darby, took the majority of first-team reps in the Harry-less receiver corps. Freshman Geordon Porter hopped in there for a few plays and redshirt junior John Humphrey, who sat out this season with an Achilles injury, took some individual reps for the first time in nearly eight months.





“It was different not having him out there,” Aiyuk said. “When you were running a route, you would hear N’Keal in the back like, ‘Good route.’ or ‘Oh yeah.’ Just something to lift you up.”

But Harry’s going to leave behind far more than a few pick-me-up lines. His 73 catches and 1,088 yards may take a receiver by committee approach to replace fully. Yet, Fisher seemed optimistic.





Every week, the ASU wide receivers coach compiles a production chart for his group. It’s a detailed review that rewards each player for things like, “Did you get your assignment done? Knock downs. Doing your job. Blocking. Not having your man make tackles in the run game,” Aiyuk said.





To no one’s surprise, Harry filled it up nearly week.





Fisher, though, was quick to point out Williams, despite having a down year yardage-wise, and Aiyuk did so as well. And, up until he dropped a few passes against Oregon and Arizona, Darby filled up his share of boxes.





“It’s a great opportunity for these other guys to step up,” Fisher said.





In that same vein, Aiyuk may become the biggest beneficiary of Harry’s departure. Although oftentimes playing as the No. 2 or 3 option in ASU’s offense, Aiyuk flashed what many expect from him next year against Utah and Arizona.