"Life without N’Keal:" Aiyuk working his way to becoming ASU’s No. 1 WR
The Arizona State players gathered for a team meeting just a day after hoisting the Territorial Cup in Tucson. At the front of the room stood N’Keal Harry. He wanted to thank them before notifying them of his decision to declare for the NFL.
The shock was subdued. Since committing to ASU in October 2015, most pundits had already penciled Harry into the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he will likely be taken in just a few months.
The meeting left ASU in a state it had been expecting yet dreading at the same time.
“It’s life without N’Keal,” wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher said.
Harry was not out at the Kajikawa Practice Fields for the Sun Devils’ first bowl practice in preparation for the Las Vegas Bowl on December 15. Instead, players and coaches alike were able to glance into the future at that “life without N’Keal.”
Juniors Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Williams, as well as redshirt sophomore Frank Darby, took the majority of first-team reps in the Harry-less receiver corps. Freshman Geordon Porter hopped in there for a few plays and redshirt junior John Humphrey, who sat out this season with an Achilles injury, took some individual reps for the first time in nearly eight months.
“It was different not having him out there,” Aiyuk said. “When you were running a route, you would hear N’Keal in the back like, ‘Good route.’ or ‘Oh yeah.’ Just something to lift you up.”
But Harry’s going to leave behind far more than a few pick-me-up lines. His 73 catches and 1,088 yards may take a receiver by committee approach to replace fully. Yet, Fisher seemed optimistic.
Every week, the ASU wide receivers coach compiles a production chart for his group. It’s a detailed review that rewards each player for things like, “Did you get your assignment done? Knock downs. Doing your job. Blocking. Not having your man make tackles in the run game,” Aiyuk said.
To no one’s surprise, Harry filled it up nearly week.
Fisher, though, was quick to point out Williams, despite having a down year yardage-wise, and Aiyuk did so as well. And, up until he dropped a few passes against Oregon and Arizona, Darby filled up his share of boxes.
“It’s a great opportunity for these other guys to step up,” Fisher said.
In that same vein, Aiyuk may become the biggest beneficiary of Harry’s departure. Although oftentimes playing as the No. 2 or 3 option in ASU’s offense, Aiyuk flashed what many expect from him next year against Utah and Arizona.
#ASU with the clap back. Wilkins hits Brandon Aiyuk for a 58-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/J7kBvRT7jq— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 24, 2018
The junior wide receiver hauled in a combined 11 of his 24 total receptions for 207 yards in those two games, oftentimes moving over to the ‘X’ receiver position when Harry went into the slot.
“Certainly, he’s going to be our ‘X’ going into (the Las Vegas Bowl),” Fisher said of Aiyuk. “But he’s a totally different player than N’Keal but certainly we want that same continued production out of Brandon because he’s really come on and continued to improve and I think that’s obvious.
“This is certainly an opportunity for him to step up and potentially be our No. 1 in the future.”
Aiyuk pictured a scenario eerily similar to the one that has morphed into his reality. Before committing to ASU in February out of Sierra College, he knew Harry was likely NFL-bound after this season. With a good showing in his junior campaigned, Aiyuk thought he could “take his spot.”
Since Harry’s announcement, people have approached Aiyuk asking if he’s nervous or excited about the opportunity in front of him. His answer usually involves around the latter.
He’s already talked with his trainer about plans for the offseason, most of which revolve around consistency and putting the time and effort in to become “bigger, stronger and faster.”
Playing as the ‘Z’ receiver in fall camp, Aiyuk caught the attention of the Sun Devil coaches with his play-making ability in space. With Darby and receiver Terrell Chatman sidelined with injuries, Aiyuk seemed to take a five-yard slip screen 45 yards every other practice.
But, the junior receiver had to vastly improve in other areas – mainly blocking.
“I’ve never really like blocked ever,” he said.
At one of his first practices in Tempe, Aiyuk watched as Harry came off the ball and ran his corner back “10-, 15-yards downfield.
“I just thought it was something he did that one play but he consistently does it,” Aiyuk said. “We see that and we try to put that in our game as well.”
Fast forward a few months and Fisher didn’t even mention blocking when talking about where Aiyuk needs to improve.
“I always start with route running and finish,” Fisher said. “He’s got a really good set of hands but I think the biggest thing is polishing up the routes and then certainly being on the page with whoever our next quarterback is going to be. He’s going to have a new guy to work with.”
The question of who will take over for Manny Wilkins as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback may take months before it’s answered. It could be Dillion Sterling-Cole … or one of the Devils’ 2019 quarterback commits Ethan Long or Joey Yellen. Let the debate rage on.
But at the Las Vegas Bowl in a week and a half, Aiyuk can all but secure the No. 1 receiver title with a good performance. His vision is falling into place.
“I’m excited obviously because I’ll be able to play a lot more,” Aiyuk said.
Purchase a new annual subscription and receive a $99 gift certificate to The Rivals Fan Shop! This makes your subscription virtually free as we give you back the cost of the subscription to spend on one of your favorite things: Sun Devil gear! More details can be found on our 99Cyber page