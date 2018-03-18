He retired his next two batters, mixing his two-seam fastball and changeup to get Oregon hitters Gabe Matthews, and Jakob Goldfarb to fly out. In the one inning that Saturday’s game was close, Vander Kooi stranded two important runners.

But he didn’t have his normal curveball or his dominant four-seam fastball early. The right-hander surrendered a leadoff single in the first inning before misfiring on a pickoff throw to first and walking a batter to put runners on second and third with just one out.

After making three solid Sunday starts to begin his career, Vander Kooi was bumped up to the Saturday spot in ASU's rotation for the first time this season.

PHOENIX -- Long before Gage Canning’s five-hit, four RBI night or Spencer Torkelson’s 10th home run of the season or Oregon’s four costly errors or any of the Sun Devils' runs in their 18-4 blowout of the Ducks, ASU starting pitcher Boyd Vander Kooi was in a first-inning jam on Saturday night.

“You’ve got to do that sometimes as a pitcher, to find a way to get it done even when you don’t have your best fastball,” coach Tracy Smith said. “I thought that was truly one of the most impressive performances by him.”

As ASU pulled away, Vander Kooi kept plugging away. He finished exited after five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three to pick up his third win of the season.

His last inning of work was his best, striking out the leadoff man and rolling the next two hitters into groundouts to end the frame in just ten pitches. He strolled back to the dugout for the last time – confidence exuding with each long stride – with his team leading 12-0.

Though his scoreless outing was superfluous to the Sun Devils’ lopsided win, it was one of the first topics Smith discussed postgame.

“[It’s] not lost on me,” he said of Vander Kooi’s start, “because he didn’t have his best stuff tonight.”

His best stuff, as it turned out, was hardly required.

“Trust your defense throughout the whole thing and then you can get into a rhythm and it really helps you out,” Vander Kooi said.

In his first career start last month, Vander Kooi overpowered Miami (OH) hitters, throwing 80 fastballs in his 83-pitch, 7-inning debut. In his first career Pac-12 start on Saturday, he was forced to utilize his full arsenal of pitches.

“I don’t know that he touched 90 MPH. One time, maybe? I thought that was huge for us,” Smith said. “His breaking ball is really good. His changeup is coming, and that is attributed to his work.”

Smith had been toying with the idea of moving Vander Kooi to Saturday night for some time leading up to this weekend's series. The right-hander's first three starts, in which he went 2-1 with a 1.33 ERA, were enough to convince his coach that he was ready for the bump up the rotation.

“We talked about it, or at least I hinted a couple weeks ago that was probably what we were going to do," Smith said. "We’d been working towards putting that rotation that way for quite some time, so, no, we planned to have him move up to that two spot by [the start of] conference [play].”

Vander Kooi tried not to change his preparation. Besides throwing his mid-week bullpen session a day earlier and finding new ways to mindlessly kill time on Saturday afternoon, the Chandler native followed his same pre-game script once he arrived to Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

That script changed however once he toed the rubber.

UO leadoff man Kyle Kasser fought off a two-strike pitch in the game’s opening at-bat, chopping it through the left side of the infield to reach first. Vander Kooi walked just his eighth batter of the year later in the inning and needed center fielder Gage Canning to make an impressive catch on the run to retire the side.

“I didn’t have my curveball in the first inning. I think that’s why I struggled a bit,” he said. “I started to get my changeup back [over the course of the game]. Obviously, the off-speed is real key”

Smith noticed from the dugout Vander Kooi's inconsistent command (Vander Kooi matched his season-high with three walks) and dip in velocity. ASU’s skipper thought about cutting Vander Kooi’s start short. Instead, he left his righty on the mound.

Smith wanted to test his freshman’s mettle.

“You could see he was laboring and battling out there, and we were up early, and it was one of those things where you make the decision, do you just get him out, give him some more rest, whatever the case and my decision was I want to see him battle through,” Smith said.

Battle, Vander Kooi did. Relying on his breaking pitches, he kept Oregon's bats quiet to help the Sun Devils claim the conference-opening series.

“Boyd’s really receptive, works hard, and I think he’s developed certainly into a quality starter in this league,” Smith said. “You’ve got to have multiple pitches you can throw for a strike.”