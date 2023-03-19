There aren’t many empty seats in the Arizona State quarterback room these days. Incumbent Trenton Bourguet is back, as well as former backup Bennett Meredith. Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne is here, Jacob Conover transferred in from BYU, and Jaden Rashada joined the team as a true freshman with massive expectations.





The signal-callers haven’t been asked to do much through the first three practices of spring, but it’s clear that the competition that will go on over the next month and likely into August will be a fierce one.





Trenton Bourguet is the name and face most familiar to Sun Devil fans at the quarterback position this spring. After serving his time and climbing the ranks behind the starters over the past three seasons, he made the most of his starting opportunity during the latter half of the tumultuous 2022 campaign. He reflected on the experience he gained and how that has helped him prepare for this offseason and how it helps him enhance his teammates' abilities.





“I’ve been able to make some plays out on the field, experiencing things for real that I can pass on,” Bourguet said. “Letting them know things I’ve seen, like if the nickel is playing outside leverage, there’s probably a reason for that. Just trying to give guys tidbits and tips so when they get practice reps, they understand things.”





There are several noticeable changes to list when it comes to how a Kenny Dillingham practice is run, but one of them that can’t be understated is that media is allowed to view full sessions rather than just a 20-30 minute sanitized period as it has been the case under previous head coaches. Bourguet said this could be used as an advantage because those who cover the team get a holistic view of how the program is being run.





“The media is here to stay, and I think it’s really cool for you guys to stay for a full two hours,” Bourguet noted, “and see how we operate and not just get a small 20-minute peek.”





Bourguet touched on Dillingham’s social media presence, as well as his commitment to making the football program one that’s not just incredibly hard-working but also remarkably fun.





“It’s been super exciting to have a lot of fun not only on the field but off the field as well,” he commented. “The chess, the spades, that’s not really my thing yet, but it’s great to see him playing that and the video games in the team lounge with the guys.”





A number of players have expressed genuine appreciation for these types of efforts by Dillingham and the coaching staff. It may seem corny to some, but it’s as genuine as it is calculated. “It’s scientifically proven that having more fun leads to increased dopamine levels and an increased ability to learn,” Dillingham explained after Saturday’s practice.





Everything Bourguet did on the field in 2022, he did with a partly fractured foot. Now, he’s nearing full strength after an operation set him straight in December. While understandably guarded when it comes to discussing his injury, he is adamant that the timeline for his full recovery is nearly complete.





“I feel great; hopefully, next week, I’ll be able to go fully and participate in 11-on-11 and not miss any team competition,” Bourguet remarked. “I’m not trying to rush back, but I’m ready to go.”





***





Jacob Conover committed to Arizona State in December, shortly after Dillingham was introduced as head coach. He’s no stranger to the valley, as a Chandler native and alumnus of Chandler High School, where he led the Wolves to three state championships under none other than Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano. Conover enters the crowded quarterback room as an underdog to win the starting job, but he trusts his skill set and his experience in that battle.





He’s been able to lean on the natural familiarity of being back home and seeing the friendly face of Aguano and some former teammates, as well as other valley natives who joined him in the ranks of the maroon and gold.





“To be honest, we haven’t really missed a beat. It’s great to be back home; we have a lot of guys on the team from all around the valley,” Conover explained. “We want to show kids you can stay here and that this is the place to be.”





While Aguano knows Conover better than anyone on the staff, he works most closely with the running backs, of course. Conover spoke on that group and how they have blossomed in front of his eyes under coach Aguano’s tutelage. He believes that with a running back group as strong as the one ASU has, the program will be able to replicate the success it has been able to have on the ground in recent years.





“The running backs are high energy and high effort,” Conover stated. “That’s one thing coach Aguano always preached and still preaches. We just have a great running back room. They all have their unique abilities, and they’re all just really complementary of each other.”





Conover wasn’t a participant in the impromptu basketball shooting contest segment during Saturday’s practice, but he didn’t rule out the possibility in the future. He threw his hat in a crowded ring of confident teammates with a bold comment to end his media session.





“I’m the best shooter on this team,” Conover said with a smile. “I say that with confidence, not arrogance.”