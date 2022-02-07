Bigger, faster, stronger Wildcats overwhelm Sun Devils in 91-79 defeat

If No. 4 Arizona was a prizefighter and Arizona State represented its challenger, Monday night’s battle proved to be more tune-up than title-fight. Given its second chance at a marquee win in three days, the Sun Devils (7-14, 3-8 Pac-12) struck early with a 16-3 run.





With 3-pointers falling and the usually active defense doing its thing early, Arizona State made play after play in the opening five minutes. Three different Sun Devils made the first three attempts from distance on the night, and ASU led 9-0 early. Minutes later, graduate transfer guard Marreon Jackson ripped a ball away from Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin and found super senior forward Kimani Lawrence for a flush in transition to give ASU a 16-3 lead.





The opening flurry of points for ASU came quick and with as much ease as points have come at any point this season, almost as if Arizona wanted to lure the Sun Devils into a quicker pace and run.





“We played the first seven minutes well,” head coach Bobby Hurley said, “and after that, we were just kind of overmatched in a lot of ways… I was nervous that because we hit a bunch of 3s, we might just fall in love with that.”





Elite teams eat their opponent’s best punches, and the Wildcats certainly took the Sun Devils’ best shot. Tommy Lloyd’s squad steadied the Sun Devil run with crowd-silencing shots from an assortment of characters. After trailing by as much as 13 before the first media timeout of the night, the Wildcats had erased the deficit by the halfway point of the opening 20 minutes. By halftime, they’d outscored ASU 37-20 over the final 15:49 of the first half to lead 40-36 at the break.





But the second half response for Hurley’s group looked like that of a team that was facing bigger, faster, and stronger athletes.





“It wasn’t only their size in the frontcourt,” Hurley said following the 91-79 defeat. “They had some runouts in the transition game, and you could see how quickly they could put points on the board.”





A quick-strike offense for the Wildcats came early and often in the second half. The Wildcats, who rank fourth in adjusted tempo, capitalized off ASU’s misses flawlessly for a barrage of dunks. A sequence with the Wildcats up 49-40 put the final nail in the ASU coffin.





First, a missed Mathurin 3-pointer led to junior center Christian Koloko grabbing one of the 13 offensive rebounds the Wildcats secured on the night. Koloko flushed it home for a second-chance slam.





Two possessions later, Graham made the right decision off the short roll, kicking to wide open junior forward Alonzo Gaffney, whose 3-point attempt clanged off the side of the backboard.





From there, showtime ensued. Arizona sophomore guard Kerr Kriisa took a pass and surveyed the landscape in transition, finding a streaking Koloko darting down the lane for a one-handed jam. Seconds later, sophomore guard, Jay Heath missed a layup, and the Wildcats were off and running again as Mathurin found Dalen Terry with a bounce pass to set up another rim-rattling dunk.





A timeout from Hurley followed as Desert Financial Arena started to sound more like the McKale Center.





“They just have multiple ways they can beat you,” Hurley said. “It’s rare that a team has that quality of an inside game that they can go to in the halfcourt offense, yet still be very lethal in the open court, too, in transition with the athleticism of their wings.”





“They are athletic at every position,” Lawrence said of the Wildcats following ASU’s second rivalry loss of the year.





That four-possession sequence highlighted a four-minute stretch that buried the Sun Devils and erased any hopes of repeating the performance put forth Saturday against a top-ranked UCLA squad.





“I think it just comes down to really the way we played in the first four minutes of the second half,” Hurley said. “It just wasn’t what you needed in a game like this… We were on our heels chasing.”





With three 7-footers on the Wildcat roster, early foul trouble for Christian Koloko proved to be no issue for Lloyd, who inserted Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo to overwhelm the Arizona State interior. On a night where ASU was out-rebounded 48-26, no Sun Devil contributed more than four rebounds to the final ledger, while Ballo and sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis each notched double-doubles.





Faced with little margin for error, a Sun Devil team that hangs its hat on the defensive end allowed a 91-point performance from the Wildcats. Whether it was the toll of a triple-overtime battle less than 48 hours prior, the overwhelming size of its opponent, or a cruel combination of the two, Arizona’s performance slapped reality back into the Sun Devils.





“We came out flat,” Lawrence, who scored 11 points, said of the second half. “You can’t do that to a team like that.”