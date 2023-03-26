Is the state of Arizona collegiate baseball paradigm shift incoming? Maybe just a Saturday win isn’t that drastic of a statement, but the Sun Devils (15-8, 4-1 Pac12) are starting to move that needle. After trouncing Grand Canyon on Wednesday and outlasting Arizona on Friday, ASU kept the good times rolling with a comeback style, a 7-4 victory over Arizona (13-8, 3-5).





It took longer than usual in reference to their last two games to get the bats going, but Arizona State’s broke out in the late innings, which aided them to get ahead thanks to solid pitching all-around. After a three-run second inning put the Sun Devils in a hole, Khristian Curtis came out with three scoreless innings to keep it within reach. Having left runners on base in scoring position every inning since the third, someone needed to step up in the late innings.





Who answered the call? None other than freshman third baseman Nu’u Contrades. In his own impersonation of Luke Keaschall’s five RBI day on Friday, Contrades’s RBI doubles in the third and eighth would serve as mere footnotes to the titanic three-run shot in the sixth, which gave ASU a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.





“It meant a lot,” Contrades said of his first true breakout moment as a Sun Devil. “I think that was the biggest hit of my life thus far.”





“I think the roof came off the place on the homer,” head coach Willie Bloomquist said postgame. “That was pretty exciting.”





According to the umpiring crew, the Sun Devil dugout did a little too much celebrating and got warned for it, something Bloomquist scoffed at, given the environment at Phonix Muni.





“This is a rivalry game; this is emotional for both teams. If they would’ve done the same to us, I wouldn’t be over there complaining about their guys getting excited. That’s baseball, man.”





Contrades’s three-run jack was the icing on the cake of what’s been a ridiculous outburst of offense from the freshman, who is now 13-30 in his last six games with six extra-base hits. It’s a far cry from the display he exhibited a month ago, where his defense was the only thing keeping him in the lineup at the time.





“I’m happy he’s having results,” Bloomquist said of his third baseman. “Early on, the results weren’t coming. When he wasn’t swinging the bat great early, he was playing gold glove defense at third. It is extremely valuable what he’s doing over there at the corner. Now that the offense is coming around, that’s a package player.”





To the team, the freshman’s longball was a redemption act for the group after having left plenty of runs on the board earlier.





Having put men on base in all but the second inning up to that point, ASU’s best chance to score came in the fourth, when they loaded the bases with nobody out. Trailing 3-1 at the time, it looked like a prime chance to ignite the Sun Devil offense after going rather quiet through the first three frames, with the exception of Contrades’s RBI double in the third. Instead, both Trey Newman and Isaiah Jackson struck out before Wyatt Crenshaw flew out to center field to end a menacing threat and throw Bloomquist into major dissatisfaction.





“I was frustrated,” Bloomquist said bluntly. “When you get a golden opportunity like that in a big game, it’s the mentality. When you get in the box, you can’t punch out like that. That was discouraging, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed in that part of it.”





What kept Bloomquist encouraged, though, was Khristian Curtis’s performance on the mound. After he was tagged for three runs in the second, Curtis was able to strap down on a hard-hitting Arizona order and put up three straight scoreless frames to keep the Sun Devils within striking distance.





“This was a step in the right direction for him today,” Bloomquist noted. “He didn’t let the big inning take him out of his game today. Gave us five strong, kept us in the game, and gave our offense a chance to get going there.”





Curtis’s bounceback helped set the stage for an offensive explosion in the sixth inning. Luke Hill and Willie Cano led off the inning with singles, and the man tasked with bringing them in was backup catcher Trey Newman, who had yet to record an RBI on the year. Instead of swinging for the fences, Newman knew his role and laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt up the first base line. Luke Hill came into score, and now the baton was passed to Isaiah Jackson to bring in the tying run from second base. Despite hitting just .206 on the year, Jackson came through with a searing double down the right-field line to tie the game before Contrades blew it wide open. The team’s ability to fight back in a game with high stakes was well-praised by Bloomquist.





“A lesser team probably would’ve folded up there in the fourth after we didn’t score,” he said. “Whether we get down early in a game or not, they’re able to come back and stay resilient; that’s important when you’re trying to establish a culture that doesn’t give in.”





As quickly as the door got kicked down, ASU’s bullpen picked it up and slammed it shut. In relief of Curtis, both Nolan Lebamoff and Jesse Wainscott pitched scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh, respectively. From there, Bloomquist and Sam Peraza requested a multi-inning save out of Owen Stevenson, who had not been called upon in such a situation yet this year. Some would call it instability, but the unpredictability is something that Stevenson relishes in.





“I really like the flexibility,” Stevenson said. “Anytime I can get in that game, whether it’s to start, to close, middle relief, whatever it is, I just wanna get out there.”





Stevenson’s appearance as the closer was something the coaching staff had planned for coming into the game.





“This was the plan; if we got through seven with the lead, we were going to Owen to close it out,” Bloomquist recalled. “He threw the ball well, and it was good enough to get us the win.”





While Arizona picked up a run off a miss-play at shortstop in the eighth, it would be just a hiccup before Stevenson breezed through the ninth to finish off the night. Four scoreless innings from his bullpen aren’t something Bloomquist got much of last year, which makes occurrences such as Saturday’s mean even more to him.





“I had every bit of the opposite last year,” Bloomquist remembered. “You were hoping and praying, and now you have a bit of a gameplan, and when it works out, it feels good. Leb came in and gave us a zero, Jesse came in and gave us a zero, Owen threw the ball very well in the eighth and ninth. That’s a recipe for winning baseball.”





With the win, the Sun Devils clinched their first series win over their in-state rivals since the 2019 season, which also marked the last time the team won its first two conference sets of the year. Now the focus shifts to Sunday, where ASU will go for their first sweep of Arizona since 2017.





“To be able to come back and take a couple of games early against your rival with a chance to sweep, that’s a fun clubhouse in there right now,” Bloomquist said. “Nobody else I’d rather do it against.”





With a major opportunity lying at their feet, both Bloomquist and the team aren’t taking it for granted as competitors, nor for their own personal enjoyment.





“I’m having fun,” Bloomquist said. “This is what it’s supposed to be about. It’s supposed to matter, supposed to be emotional, supposed to be fun. These guys are starting to believe a little bit that they can compete, and they got a shot.”