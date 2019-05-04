But now Smith’s job gets much tougher. How do you keep that same ‘one game’ mantra while also making your players very aware of what those one games mean to your postseason future? A day before ASU’s three-game set with No. 1 UCLA (37-7, 16-4 Pac-12), he shed his philosophy on the issue.

After all, losses look much better in the context of a 1/55 fraction.

It’s the epitome of coach-speak yet a rallying cry his players have bought in to and repeated. It seemed to humble a young team that raced out to a 21-0 start while allowing a squad full of youngsters to move past some brutal losses, like last month when the Devils blew a five-run lead in the ninth at UNLV.

Tracy Smith hasn’t wavered on his mantra for 2019. No matter the game, the fifth-year Sun Devils skipper has employed his ‘one game’ message. Win or lose, “This is just one game,” he’ll say.





“They’re going to look to you,” Smith said of his players. “I say this all the time. We win or we lose, and I don’t mean this because people will take this and spin it 1,000 different ways -- I’m not catching the baseball. I’m not hitting the baseball.





“But what I am doing is they are looking to me, as a team, to lead them and set the tone probably more up here (as he points to his head). If we’re saying we trust we, we better model and behave like we trust them.”





Sunday will be the ultimate test case for that. So far this season ASU has avoided a sweep, twice picking up a lone series win in the finale. The Sun Devils have bounced back after tough losses before -- including a 4-1 win over Oregon State after that aforementioned UNLV debacle – while bolstering their resume of season rebounds.





But none included a loss like Saturday.





Looking to even the series, No. 22 ASU (32-12, 13-10 Pac-12) fell to the top-ranked Bruins 18-3, the program’s worst loss since a 31-9 clobbering at the hands of USC in 2016.





“After the sixth inning when it was 9-0, it kind of changes you decision-making of what you’re going to do,” Smith said. “You make decisions based on the flow of the game. We were chasing nine runs with nine outs to go. So now you’re going to make decisions on saving your bullpen for tomorrow.





“I don’t know that I’d go home tonight feeling any worse or any better losing 9-0 or 18-3. You still lose.”





That’s true. But’s it’s not like either sway into being a good loss. As much as Smith wanted to get away from turning Friday’s 3-2 loss into any type of moral victory, it was. It showed ASU is right there, that the margin between the No. 1 team in the country and the Sun Devils is minute.





Saturday disproved that. People are upset with the result not because it was 9-0 or 18-3 but because it now makes an entire fan base question where the Sun Devils stack up nationally. And for a program that has to use 12-point, Times New Roman font to fit their College World Series appearances on a center-field placard, that’s all they care about.





ASU has now dropped four of its last five series, likely dropping it into the RPI’s mid-50s. As for postseason consideration, it would be tough to argue, barring a complete and utter collapse of catastrophic proportions, ASU will be amongst the field of 64.





But the scenario where Sun Devils act as one of the 16 regional hosts, something that felt like a near lock two months ago, falls further and further out of reality with each series loss. (As of May 1, D1baseball.com projected ASU as a two-seed in No. 11 Texas Tech’s regional).





“We’ve talked about that,” Smith said of ASU’s possibility to host a regional. “Any assumptions made that anything is taken for granted at this point would be a mistake. I don’t think our guys, and this is sometimes hard for people, I’ll leave it general, to understand, is that’s a good baseball team.”





Indeed, the Bruins are really good. They boast the nation’s lowest ERA and WHIP and rank in the Top 5 in fielding percentage in the country. ASU’s season should not be crucified for two losses to a team that, rankings-wise, it should lose to.





Those act as a mere barometer.





If this weekend does anything, it outlines the gap between the best and ASU. Perhaps most thought it was much smaller than Friday and Saturday have let on.