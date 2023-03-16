DAYTON, Ohio - A three-point basket by Nevada to begin the scoring in Wednesday night’s contest proved to be a gross aberration, as an offensive onslaught by ASU ensued. Arizona State (23-12) proceeded to have its highest-scoring game of the year while limiting Nevada (22-11) to 26 first-half points in a resounding 98-73 win.





From the jump, the Sun Devils were out to prove they were no ordinary First Four team, as evidenced by their NCAA record-setting 98 points, the most scored in any Tournament opening round game. Riding the hot hands of guards DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge, ASU surged to a 13-3 lead in mere minutes. Forward/guard Jamiya Neal stayed hot offensively and defensively as well, as the trio would combine for 30 first-half points. Their efforts would spearhead the team’s remarkable 21-31 mark from the field in the front 20 en route to a 27-point halftime lead that essentially sealed the game’s fate even though there was still one more half to play.





“It was a complete performance for us,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley noted postgame. “You want to be playing this way at this time of year. That’s what it’s all about.”





“I think when we get off to starts like that, it just feeds on to everybody on the team and builds energy,” DJ Horne said of the team’s roaring start. “I feel like it showed tonight.”





Having been one of the last two teams invited to the field of 68, Arizona State came out to Dayton not only looking to advance but send a message to their doubters and the NCAA Selection Committee room who didn’t see the Sun Devils as deserving of beginning play on Thursday or Friday.





“I did kind of feel disrespected that we’re in this First Four,” Desmond Cambridge admitted. “But at the end of the day, I’m grateful, and we came and did what we were supposed to do.”





While the environment of March Madness is enough to fuel anyone on the floor, the nationwide doubt and chippiness of the opponent would all be silenced from the game’s opening minutes. The aforementioned three-pointer by Nevada was answered by a 13-0 run over the next three minutes, where ASU would find the nylon on six of their first eight attempts from the floor. The Wolfpack weren’t about to see the game get away from them so quickly, as Tré Coleman’s corner three would ignite enough confidence in both him and his teammates to the point where they made sure ASU heard them, which didn’t sit well with the maroon and gold.





“I felt like they were trying to get us out of our game,” Cambridge said of Nevada’s trash-talking. “The coaching staff did a great job of keeping our head cool and making sure we stay focused on winning the game.”





“They were talking a lot,” ASU guard Frankie Collins remarked. “We let our game do the talking.”





The Wolfpack’s attempt to get in Cambridge’s head specifically would fail within seconds, as Coleman’s three was answered by a thunderous one-hand jam from Cambridge. From there on out, the Sun Devils’ torrid pace showed no signs of slowing down the rest of the period.





In the first half alone, Arizona State would shoot an overwhelming 68 percent from the field, including an 8-of-14 display from beyond the arc. Like Sun Devil fans had seen many times this season, Horne and Desmond Cambridge were the catalysts for ASU’s best-scoring half in three seasons, as the pair combined for 20 points in the half. Where they got even more of a push, though, was yet another fantastic two-way display off the bench from Jamiya Neal.





After breaking out in the Pac-12 Tournament last week to help the Sun Devils get the necessary wins to receive an NCAA Tournament bid, the sophomore guard did not shut the switch off. Neal’s first-half performance was easily his best in the biggest game, as he shot a perfect 4-4 to rack up 10 points, including a contested three and a beautiful scoop layup. He also added in a steal-and-slam, encapsulating another big-time all-around performance, scoring a career-high 16 points. The Sun Devils are 3-0 when Neal scores at least 12 points.





“Just going out and play,” Jamiya Neal said of his March resurgence. “This whole week, we’ve been preaching relentlessness and fearlessness and we were all game.”





“He’s stepped up big time,” teammate Frankie Collins remarked. “He really brought it tonight. He’s been great these last few weeks.”





While the Wolfpack kept fighting in the second half, cutting down a 53-26 halftime lead to as low as 18 points in the first few minutes of the second half, the Sun Devils ensured this would register as just a futile comeback attempt. Limiting runs with their own shot-making and timely defense led to ASU’s breezing win on Wednesday, solidifying their first NCAA Tournament win since 2019. For Bobby Hurley, though, he felt like his team had already been in playoff-level games as of late, which prepared them for tonight’s matchup.





“I truly believe that our schedule and the games we’ve been in, especially late in the season, prepares you for these type of games,” Hurley explained. “And it was across the board; just everyone contributed. It’s your goal as a coach to get your team ready for big moments and ready for big games.”





And getting his team ready, he did. One player who had been prepared for a long time now was a veteran who had gone through two disappointing seasons at ASU and wouldn’t miss out on his chance to make an impact in his last season in an ASU uniform. In this second half, senior guard Luther Muhammad’s ten points were especially important not only for the win but for the longtime Sun Devil in his first NCAA Tournament game representing ASU.





“Feels great,” Muhammad said. “We had a long season, up and down…we were blessed to get in (the Tournament). They put one foot in; we’re putting the other one in.”





Muhammad wasn’t the only Sun Devil celebrating his first-ever March Madness victory either. Other than Auburn transfer Devan Cambridge and Michigan transfer Frankie Collins, no current player had ever been a part of a victorious side in the Big Dance, a feat ASU’s key contributors will relish.





“It feels amazing,” Warren Washington said. “After being in college for four years. I’m happy Coach Hurley gave me the opportunity to come here. This was one of my goals; we’re just getting started.”





“It means everything,” Horne added. “Especially for this to be my first NCAA Tournament, to go out there and play a game like that, it’s definitely going to have a lasting memory.”





The win meant a little extra for Desmond Cambridge and Warren Washington as well, who both transferred to ASU after a disappointing 2021-2022 campaign as members of the Nevada Wolfpack.





“It was cool,” Cambridge said of the matchup’s irony. “At the end of the day, I didn’t care who we were playing.”





“I didn’t really know what to expect coming in,” Washington added. “They played amazing this year, credit to them. I appreciate the opportunity they gave me there; without them, I wouldn’t be able to come here and finish what I started.”





The Sun Devils are now in a quick turnaround making their way to Denver to lace them again in 48 hours and face a No. 6 seed TCU (21-12) team that, at its best, has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the country. Hurley believes that much like his Sun Devils, the Horned Frogs are used to those kinds of all-or-nothing battles.





“I talked about us being battle tested,” Hurley said. “Well, so were they. I think they play elite competition.”





Coming out of the Big 12 conference, widely accepted as the nation’s most elite, TCU went up against the 11th toughest schedule in relation to the NET Rankings this year. They stepped up to some of those challenges this season, including being the only team to defeat No. 1 seed Kansas on their own floor this year and also added victories over No. 3 seed Baylor, No. 2 seed Texas, and two victories over No. 3 seed Kansas State. Rather than talk about how he plans to take them down, Hurley is focused internally on his players’ rest and readiness.





“‘I’m appreciative that the NCAA allows the game to take place at the very end of the night on Friday,” Hurley said of Friday’s 7 pm MST tip-off. “The last time we were in here after we won (against St. John’s), it was, I believe, an afternoon game (versus Buffalo), and just wasn’t enough time really for us to physically bounce back. Every hour counts, and that’ll be the focus the next 36 hours.”





Whether or not they’ll be 100 percent on Thursday, the team believes that they made a resounding postseason statement, and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.





“Tonight, we proved that we belong,” Jamiya Neal said.