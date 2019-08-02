Although Bell has yet to see game action as a center, in either high school or college, he’s been working closely with senior Cohl Cabral.

“I’m definitely excited to take on this role,” Bell said. “In practice, I’ve been working for the last eight months at center, so I’ve picked it up very well. I feel more comfortable actually at center than I do at guard or tackle.”

But if you thought the Norco, California native would be caught off-guard by being thrown in with the starters, you’d be mistaken.

The result of senior tackle Zach Robertson’s sudden and seemingly indefinite absence from the team, due to personal matters, projects Bell to be a regular starter a year earlier than expected.

Jarrett Bell didn’t even play on the offensive side of the ball until his senior season of high school. Now, two years later, the redshirt freshman has been thrust into the role of ASU’s starting center, flanked by four seniors on the offensive line.





Prior to being shuffled to left tackle out of necessity, Cabral was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list just two weeks ago, an honor that goes to the nation’s top center.

In fact, Bell mentioned Cabral in his first sentence of being interviewed after Thursday’s practice- completely unprovoked- simply asked how prepared he felt to take on this challenge.

“I’ve been working behind Cohl Cabral for the last year and I’ve been picking up everything he’s been doing,” Bell said. “Right now, I’m just working on playing that to the game this whole Fall camp, trying to pick up the speed and the tempo of the first team. If I keep doing the stuff I’m supposed to do every day, work my technique, I’ll be good.”

Talking to Bell, it’s evident how key Cabral has been to his development since setting foot in Tempe, and also how much respect he has for the senior’s skills.

“Cohl’s helped me tremendously throughout the season, just showing me how to attack this defense, mostly of ours,” Bell said. “He’s taught me a lot; how to be patient, my hands, my footwork, so he’s definitely a guy that’s helped me throughout this process.”

Another thing that helped him was redshirting the 2018 season, which allowed him to see the game a whole new way from what he’s used to.

“Throughout the year and in games, I was on the sidelines with coach (Kevin) Mawae watching the game and picking up stuff what the center’s doing,” Bell said, “picking up what the guards are doing, seeing how defenses move, seeing it from a different perspective than actually being on the field.

“(Mawae) can’t coach us, but just to have him around and just have his presence is amazing, but we’ve got (offensive line) coach (Dave) Christensen, who’s an amazing coach, he’s been helping me along this process along with Cohl Cabral.”

Even though Bell appears fully ready to embrace his newfound role as the starting center, he understands how much more goes into the position than any of the others on the offensive line.

He may have become more comfortable playing center over the past year than guard or tackle- his positions during his senior season in high school- but he’s well versed on the responsibilities that will come with it.

“At center you’re king of the offense,” Bell said. “You make all the calls, you control the snap count, you control the blocking scheme, so you got to make sure you know your offense, and make sure you know the defense as well.”

There are no secrets on what he has to improve on either, and especially on what it will take to mesh with a group of all seniors as a redshirt freshman.

“I still have a few things I got to work on, the protections and my pass blocking when I’m one-on-one versus an odd front,” Bell said.

“I just got to be able to put my head in the film room and be physical at practice, stick to my technique and do what the coaches say, and then if I play well, it will be embedded very well in the offense.”

Granted, Bell has certainly worked with a lot of offensive line gurus to help him even be in a position to become a starter under these urgent circumstances.

Yet, arguably just as significant as the knowledge and skills he’s absorbed to date is the respect he’s earning from his head coach throughout this whole process.

Edwards, like any shrewd football mind, knows the value of experience when it comes to playing on the offensive line. Nonetheless, it would seem hard-pressed to find another inexperienced lineman on the Sun Devils who Edwards respects more than Bell.

“Experience,” Edwards said of the biggest thing that will help Bell learn the position, “offensive line especially, because that’s why it takes these guys so long to kind of grow.”

“But look, (Bell) worked his tail off last year…that’s what this thing’s about, it’s about developing young guys, and when opportunity knocks you got to go, and right now he’s doing a pretty good job.”

While expressing his excitement for the opportunity in front of him, the redshirt freshman has maintained a proper perspective on where he stands as a starter.

“I’m not the guy yet,” Bell admitted. “They gave me the position because someone’s out, I got to earn the position and let the coaches know I can play it, so at the moment, I just got to work hard every single day and make sure that I can keep this position now.”

If anyone has set a benchmark for him on what it will take to be successful long-term at playing center, it would have to be none other than Cabral.

In working so closely with him for such a long period of time (at least by a college standard), Bell has come to appreciate the nuances of being a consistently strong center.

“When he was at center, he can get down, he can pick up a whole defense exactly where they’re going, their coverages, Bell described, “where their d-line’s going, and put our blocking scheme perfectly to match that so we can pick up the pressures, or any corner cats, or safety dropping, and that’s the biggest thing I’m trying to pick up from him right now.

“If I can be able to dissect a whole defense like that, we’ll be good.”

Bell still has nearly four weeks to get up to speed with the starters before opening night, and if he can progress how he hopes to, no one will even notice who the freshman is amongst the seniors.

“I’ve got a whole line of seniors and I’ve got to make sure I compete up to their level because they’ve been here playing with each other for the last five years,” Bell said. “I got to make sure that I can’t let them down this year because this is a huge year for our team.”

