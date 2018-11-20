LAS VEGAS -- The play call was the same: “Head tap,” a high ball screen where the point guard bolts through a pair of defenders and makes the split-second decision to either keep the ball and go to the hoop or kick it out to a man in the corner.

Two weeks ago, the point guard was freshman Luguentz Dort. In Monday’s 72-67 victory over No. 15 Mississippi State in the MGM Resorts Main Event, it was sophomore Remy Martin.

As their screen came, Dort and Martin gave a quick head fake and went barreling into the hole like a wrecking ball bound for a sturdy building. But the lane was crowded. The wrecking ball diverged.

Just a few feet away from the basket, both Dort and Martin zipped the ball to the corner into the ready hands of sophomore forward Kimani Lawrence, trusting him to break the tie.

Two weeks ago, Lawrence released the corner 3 as the buzzer of the first overtime expired. His set feet sprung into the air from the left corner of Wells Fargo Arena. He held a picturesque pose just in time to see it clank off the back rim.

With the ball spearing towards him again in the corner of T-Mobile Arena Monday, his mind quickly drifted to that November 6 game against Cal State Fullerton.



“It was crazy, it was like the same play we ran a couple games ago,” Lawrence said. “I missed it in the corner. (Martin) could have just kept it himself … credit to Remy for trusting me.”

He caught Martin’s pass in his outreached hands, kicking his right foot in and springing up in the air from the shooting stance he had set seconds before. The ball flung off his fingers and he held the same, hand-in-the-basket, pose as he did two weeks ago.

Only this time, his shot sunk through the net. The tie was broke.

After this huge Konami Lawrence 3, ASU leads 68-65 with 18 seconds left pic.twitter.com/QvXS76LtCL — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) November 20, 2018

The 35 seconds ran down to triple zeros after a few fouls, securing Arizona State’s first big-time victory of the season in the same city it came last year.

“It showed us a lot about our team, the potential we have,” forward Zylan Cheatham said. “I always knew we were going to be good but it’s kind of hard to gauge how good you’re going to be until you’re put in a game like this.”

Lawrence led the way for the Devils with 22 points and five rebounds on 9-14 shooting. His third 3-pointer sealed a Top-15 win for Bobby Hurley and Co. But, heck, some thought his first triple of the game did the same.

With 1:28 left in the first half, Lawrence capped off ASU’s 23-7 run to end the half via a long ball. The Sun Devils walked into the locker room at T-Mobile Arena with a comfortable 39-24 halftime lead and enough momentum to, seemingly, last until Thanksgiving.

Lawrence exploded for 12 in the half. ASU bodied the Bulldogs on the glass, out-rebounding them 27-12 at the break. And perhaps the greatest indicator of their first-half success, the Sun Devils were operating in a zone defense, something Hurley said they worked on this fall.

With ASU in a man-to-man look on defense to start the second, Mississippi State hit a jumper and two quick 3-pointers en route to a 10-0 run out of the gates. The “ASU” chants that had taken over a mostly-empty arena fell silent.

For, surprisingly, the second time in this early season (the first being Cal State Fullerton), ASU was forced to stave off comeback attempt after comeback attempt. Unlike most teams in the second week of their season, the Devils had a back pocket filled with five-minute stretches where every basket, rebound, and turnover can swing the game.

“That was something I said after the game when I was hype,” Cheatham said. “We’re battle-tested. We’ve been here. We’ve been through it. We know what it feels like to almost lose, to have to make one more play or two more plays.”

Cheatham fouled out of that Cal State Fullerton game, unable to experience the late-game back and forth. Though he only finished the game with a dozen points, Cheatham kept the Devils’ lead at four late in the game with a chase-down block that reminded some of the LeBron James’ block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals

Zylan Cheatham (@1KingZ4) with the best block I’ve seen by this ASU team all year. pic.twitter.com/OtduMzkny4 — Harrison Klopp (@HarrisonKlopp) November 20, 2018