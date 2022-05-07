Bats explode late in rout over Utah

The Arizona State bats have gotten plenty of praise this season. Joe Lampe, Sean McLain, Conor Davis, and Ryan Campos have all spent their time in the limelight, and rightfully so. Nate Baez has flown under the radar for whatever reason, but on nights like tonight, that would be impossible.









Baez homered twice and added an RBI double and single to lead a massive offensive outburst in a 19-7 win over Utah on Friday night. According to his head coach, Baez has been one of the most important cogs in the wheel in 2022.





“He’s hitting .350, and he’s playing four or five positions. From experience, that’s not an easy thing to do,” Bloomquist said. “He’s so valuable because he is able to give us flexibility. Offensively I challenged him today by hitting him cleanup, and he delivered.”





Baez wasn’t the only standout in the box tonight for ASU. When you score 19 runs, contributions come from up and down the lineup. Joe Lampe had a four-hit night, the first of which extended his remarkable hitting streak to 15 games. He’s undoubtedly been the team’s best player this season, and He’s on track to be drafted in the first five rounds in June. It’s always been focusing on the task at hand with Joe, and that hasn’t changed.





“We just have to stay aggressive; that’s pretty much my mentality,” Lampe said. “Power happens every once in a while when you just focus on putting the ball in play. Stay aggressive at all times.”





Lampe has always been a confident guy. His breakout 2022 campaign has stoked the flames of his confidence, sometimes to the point where he makes unrealistic predictions. Before Friday’s game, Lampe proclaimed he would hit three home runs. As it turned out, he would have been nearly right had he predicted the same thing for Baez. Lampe’s night didn’t end up being too shabby. He collected three hits, including a big two-RBI double in the big four-run fourth inning. His mantra of staying aggressive is something he says he preaches to the team day in and day out.





And aggressive they were. After the bats had gone cold over the weekend at UCLA, they exploded tonight. The team’s 20 hits were one off the season-high, and three home runs and six doubles paced the group. After they were blanked in the home half of the first, ASU scored runs in each of the next seven innings to close the game. Two in the second, three in the third, four in the fourth, and then things got redundant.





“We got some horses that are down a little bit,” Bloomquist said, “Just some bumps and bruises, but these guys showed tonight they are gonna keep going. Whoever is healthy enough to go, let’s rock.”





Jacob Tobias opened the scoring with a bang in the bottom of the second. His fifth home run of the year was a two-run shot to give the Sun Devils an early 2-0 lead. The towering blast nearly cleared the Whiteman Family Performance Center beyond the home bullpen. It’s a target that Tobias is hoping to pepper during his time as a Sun Devil.





Baez’s first blast came in the third, a three-run shot with two outs. After Utah had tied the game in the top half, this pivotal blow allowed the Sun Devils to take a lead they would not give back. Lampe and Cam Magee added RBI doubles in the fourth to pad the lead. By the time Tulloch was lifted in the home half of the fifth, the Arizona State advantage was enough for Bloomquist to be able to sit back, just a little.





“It’s extremely valuable to be able to do that,” Bloomquist said. “It feels a lot better than the other side of one of these. I’m happy for these guys to bounce back and be able to put last week behind them. It’s a good way to start the weekend.”





For the second week in a row, Adam Tulloch turned in an outing he can be proud of. Tulloch struck out a whopping 10 Utes in just 4.2 innings pitched; in the same span, however, he allowed six earned runs on five hits and a pair of walks. The final blow was a two-out three-run shot in the fifth, turning a dominant outing into an average one on paper.





The southpaw had struggled for much of Pac-12 play after beginning the season with a dominant stretch of outings. His velocity, which has faltered over the same timeline as his midseason struggles, seems to have found its way back to him. He was up to 93 Friday night and touched 94 multiple times in his last start at UCLA.





Tyler Meyer relieved Tulloch, and he, too turned in a solid outing soured by one poor inning. Meyer threw scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh before imploding in the eighth. Working back from a shoulder injury he suffered over a month ago, Meyer’s healing process hasn’t been easy.





“I haven’t had any shoulder issues, so it was a new thing for me to deal with,” Meyer said. “It was different, but I am working through it, and it’s gotten a lot better.”





When the calendar turns to May, postseason resumes are on the forefront of every coach’s mind. ASU has played itself into a corner. The Sun Devils will not be getting an at-large bid; their only route to the field of 64 is by winning the Pac-12 tournament. The only way they do that? Keep the tunnel vision.





“Our motto, especially as of late, is to just go 1-0 each day; you never know how things will play out,” Bloomquist said. “Maybe we win 10 in a row, and we’re the hot team going into this thing. We are trying to focus on one day at a time.

