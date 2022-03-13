Baseball weekend notebook

An otherwise successful weekend for Arizona State was capped with a loss to Missouri in the fourth and final game of the weekend homestand. The Sun Devils won the first three games against San Francisco, earning their first sweep of 2022.









Noteworthy: Sean McLain hit his first home run of 2022. With him and Ethan Long both going yard this weekend, the last of ASU’s thumpers are off the home run snide.





Joe Lampe reached base in each of his first seven (!!!) at-bats today. The first two weeks belonged to Conor Davis; the next two firmly belonged to the Sun Devil center fielder. His success at the top of the lineup has been invaluable.





Jacob Tobias, not the fastest guy on the team, looked the part in the third inning of the finale. He tripled off the wall and then stole home on a delayed steal. Future stolen base threat? Maybe.





“I’m seeing the ball really well, not trying to do too much and trying to stay aggressive,” the always modest Lampe said. “I anticipated a lot of hard hit balls. I’ve always been a guy who can find the barrel, but I never really had that strength. It was a main focus in the offseason. I’m just trying to put good swings on the ball.”





A superior Missouri squad may have kept ASU from posting a 4-0 weekend, but positives were still plenty. Here’s what Willie Bloomquist and company had to say after a long day of baseball at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.





Willie Bloomquist:





On the improving bullpen:





“They’re working ahead a little more often, which is good; they’ve done a much better job coming in mentally ready to go, which has been big. Levine threw the ball extremely well coming out of the pen today; Osman was the best he’s looked all year today. Bodlovich did what he does, and Brock (Peery) continues to get better every time he’s out there.”





On offensive approach:





“We had some good at-bats and put some good swings on the ball. If you look at those big numbers we put up late in that game, it comes from them giving us free bases, which is what we preach to our pitchers. We understand in conference the staffs we’re going to be facing are going to be deeper. We came from behind all three games, it was nice to see, but as I told them, we ain’t satisfied.”





More Lampe





“We’re going to focus on getting runners over and driving in runners on third with less than two outs because we’ve struggled with that a little bit. Just pretty much getting guys locked in on what they need to do is what we’ll focus on this week.”





Swiss Army Knife Joe





“These last few years, ever since I got to college, my main goal has been to be able to do anything. Get a bunt down, get base hits, and hit the ball out of the ballpark. I’ve been working towards this my whole career, I would say. To have these results come is motivating, but I can’t get caught up in it. I play with fire; I like to compete; I’m using my teammates’ success to light my own fire.”





Lampe is draft eligible this year, something that didn’t seem to be much of a factor as recently as two months ago. If he’s not on every club’s radar by now, he will be soon.





