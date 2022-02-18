Baseball season opening notebook

The outlook for Arizona State’s lineup is finally crystal clear for the season’s first pitch in Tempe. Willie Bloomquist, Sam Peraza, and a number of players spoke during the final media availability of the preseason.





Tulloch Gets Friday Nod





It was going to come down to the transfers for the opening night start. Between Adam Tulloch and Kyle Luckham, Tulloch will get the ball in the season opener, with Luckham slated to take the mound on Saturday.





“It’s something that you work very hard for,” Tulloch said when asked how it felt to be tabbed as the opening night starter. “It’s an accomplishment to know my work is coming to fruition, my blood, sweat, and tears, the results show. I hope I can start off something special; I think the Bloomquist era will be something special.”





Rogers will start in left





Perhaps the biggest news of the day comes regarding freshman Will Rogers. The Minnesota native is a catcher, was recruited as such, and will be the Sun Devils’ backstop of the future. Bloomquist has decided that even though Nate Baez will start behind the dish, he can’t afford to be without Rogers’ bat in the lineup. Rogers will begin his collegiate career patrolling left field for Arizona State.





“He’s been swinging the bat really well this spring,” Bloomquist said. “He doesn’t have a ton of experience in the outfield, but we’re working diligently with him out there. We feel confident he can make the routine play out there; his bat has been outstanding, so (left field) is a spot we can get him in the lineup.”





Rogers is an incredibly gifted hitter, but his prowess is not in the outfield. Tireless work with coaches and some comforting tutelage from Lampe have made the freshman more comfortable.





“I feel pretty good at the plate right now; I’m trying to keep the same mindset going into Friday,” Rogers said. “(Outfield) is definitely something new, I’ve been working with Travis Buck a lot, and he’s pretty good at coaching; I’ve learned a lot from him. Lampe’s helped me with the mindset of keeping it simple; they expect me to make the routine plays. He’s been awesome, he sees the ball really well out there, and I feel pretty comfortable with him in center.”





Lineup Shuffle





Joe Lampe batting leadoff was all but a forgone conclusion heading into this season, but Bloomquist has pumped the brakes on that assumption. He indicated Wednesday that the redshirt sophomore center fielder may hit second.





“Joe will hit leadoff or second for the most part. He’s come a long way with strength, and he’s worked a lot on the mechanics of his swing; having him in the two spot opens up his game a little more.”





On who will assume leadoff duties with Lampe batting second





We’ll use (Sean McLain) batting leadoff. There’s no big dropoff in speed, and we’ve seen both of them flourish a little more in the McLain leadoff and Lampe second role.”





An Opponent!





Arizona State will suit up Friday night against a team other than themselves, which at this time of year is always a welcome sight. The Dixie State Trailblazers are in town and look to spoil Bloomquist’s homecoming weekend. Dixie State is clearly an inferior opponent, but their 2021 season ended better than it started. Picked to finish fifth in the WAC Western division, expectations are meager.





“They aren’t gonna be intimidated; they’ll be better than people think,” Bloomquist said. “They have 10-12 returning guys; bottom line is we have to be ready to play, it’s not going to be an easy weekend for sure, we gotta match the intensity, and I’m confident our guys will do that.”





Davis is a full go





After missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL, senior first baseman Conor Davis is completely ready to go with no restrictions. Bloomquist indicated that the Auburn transfer has been moving well and will not be on any sort of inning count at the season’s commencement.



